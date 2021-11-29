Saucier man cuts dog’s neck with knife in fight with girlfriend, police say

A Saucier man is charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty after allegedly using a knife to injure a dog during a fight with his girlfriend, police say.

Biloxi police arrested Gabriel Alexander Moore, 20, on Monday after an investigation determined he allegedly cut the dog’s neck with a knife.

The incident occurred Oct. 29 at the 7400 block of Woolmarket Road in Biloxi.

The dog immediately was taken to the veterinary hospital for medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery, police say.

Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain issued an arrest warrant for Moore, who was booked at the Biloxi Police Department and transported to the Harrison County jail.

His bond was set at $25,000.

He faces a maximum fine of $5,000. and up to three years in prison for aggravated cruelty to a domesticated dog.