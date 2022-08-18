Saudi Ambition Helps Islamic Bond Market Evade the Global Gloom

Selcuk Gokoluk and Netty Ismail
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- While doom and gloom grip emerging debt markets amid fears of recession and defaults, Saudi Arabia’s sukuk deals are booming.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The kingdom’s domestic-market sales of sukuk -- debt issued under Shariah, or Islamic religious law -- has hit $14.4 billion, up 185% from last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That accounts for more than half of global domestic sukuk sales, and the Saudi government alone sold more than 60% of it.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, launched his Vision 2030 plan six years ago to overhaul the Saudi economy and end its reliance on oil. Financing the project is helping cushion the sukuk market from a global downturn that saw eurobond sales drop by more than half this year. Also fueling sales is investor demand for local assets as global debt suffered losses, as well as the central bank’s injection of cash into banks to ease a liquidity crunch.

“There are a lot of projects going on in Saudi driven by their 2030 vision to diversify their economy away from oil. These all need funding,” said Doug Bitcon, the Dubai-based head of credit strategies at Rasmala Investment Bank. “Local investors are familiar with the local companies and they can often raise liquidity at fine spreads.”

Three years after issuing its first local sukuk, the Capital Market Authority allowed foreigners in 2020 to invest directly in listed and non-listed debt instruments to diversify its investor base, but the market remains dominated by local buyers such as funds and insurance companies.

While Saudi Arabia may post its first budget surplus in about a decade as government revenues soar on the back of a rally in oil prices above $100, that hasn’t reduced the need for borrowing. Saudi Arabia’s finance minister said in May that the government would hold excess oil revenues in its current account until at least early next year, as it looks to break an oil-linked boom-bust cycle that has typified the economy in the past.

“From the Saudi investor perspective, local securities are perceived as bearing a relatively low risk,” said Felice Giuggioli, senior advisor at REYL Intesa Sanpaolo, who specializes in Islamic finance. “It is a cash rich country at every level. If there is enough demand at home, why sell in international markets, which is a lot more complex process compared to selling domestically.”

Relative Returns

To be sure, the returns on sukuk notes year to date are more impressive in relative, rather than absolute terms. A group of 56 Saudi riyal Islamic bonds, worth a combined 416 billion riyal ($111 billion), returned a 0.7% loss this year, according to average weighted data compiled by Bloomberg. That compares with a 7.6% loss for local-currency debt from emerging markets as a whole and a 14% loss for dollar debt. The Saudi riyal is pegged to the US dollar.

The yield on Saudi Arabia’s sukuk due 2033 has dropped 80 basis points in the past two months to 3.6% Wednesday.

Another factor driving the surge in sales is buying by financial institutions. The Saudi Central Bank, known as SAMA, in June placed about $13 billion with banks to ease a funding crunch, and some of the funds could be reinvested in the sukuk market.

The surge in issuance “has more to do with the strong liquidity situation of Saudi banks and need to invest the liquidity,” said Sergey Dergachev, senior portfolio manager and head of emerging-market corporate debt at Union Investment Privatfonds GmbH in Frankfurt.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-U.S. retail traders pile back into options as meme-stock mania flares

    Speculative options trading is on the rise again among individual investors alongside a rally in so-called meme stocks, reviving a trend that swept Wall Street last year but faded as markets turned volatile in 2022. Trading in single stock options - a popular vehicle for retail investors looking to place leveraged bets in hopes of outsized gains - has shot higher in recent weeks, with 10-day average daily trading volume at a more-than six-month high of nearly 25 million contracts, Trade Alert data showed. The rise in options trading comes amid wild rallies in the shares of companies popular with retail investors, led by Bed, Bath & Beyond, whose stock is up about 360% this month.

  • Oil companies work around Jones Act to supply U.S. fuel markets

    U.S. oil companies are working around a century-old shipping law to supply fuel to the U.S. East Coast, according to data from Refinitiv and oil trading sources, as high demand for gasoline and global disruptions in fuel markets sent prices higher. Traders are increasingly sending unfinished gasoline components from the Gulf Coast to Buckeye Partners LP’s terminal in the Bahamas, also known as Borco, where they are blended into finished gasoline to be sent to the U.S. East Coast. The trade represents a legal workaround to the Jones Act, which requires goods moved between U.S. ports to be carried by ships built domestically and staffed by U.S. crew.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    It’s easy to get vertigo, when markets get yanked around in several directions at once. The crazy currents we’ve seen in recent weeks have been a recipe for confusion – a bear turned into a bullish rally, inflation hit a 40+ year peak and then pulled back, the Federal Reserve made some of the most aggressive rate hikes in its history before sounding a dovish note. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in time like this that some expert advice

  • Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 10 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Warren Buffett loaded up on for the rest of 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 5 Stocks for the Rest of 2022. Despite the high inflation and rising rates battering the US economy since […]

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks in August

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling in August. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks in August. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad Money on […]

  • Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment.

    Investors can buy the short-term Treasury bills, now yielding as much as 3%, from the government and brokers or through funds.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 300% Upside on the Horizon

    Finding returns is the point of investing, it’s the path to profits and prosperity. But how to get there – that’s the question investors need to answer. One common strategy – and one that offers plenty of promise for investors who don’t mind shouldering the extra risk – is to go after penny stocks. Traditionally seen as stocks priced for just pennies per share, these equities are now defined as those with a share price of $5 or less. For the tough-minded investors, these low-cost stocks present

  • An indicator with a perfect track record shows stocks haven't bottomed yet - and markets shouldn't rule out a hard landing, BofA says

    The so-called Rule of 20 has flashed at every market bottom since September 1974, according to Bank of America.

  • It’s the Record Date for the Tesla Stock Split. What That Means.

    Tesla stock will start trading at its three-for-one split adjusted price on Aug. 25. On the record date Wednesday, Tesla looks to see who its shareholders are.

  • 13 Best Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 13 best marijuana stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now. According to Grand View Research’s Marijuana Market Analysis, the global legal marijuana market was valued at $13.2 billion in […]

  • Afraid you missed the stock-market bottom? This research says curb your FOMO.

    Signs of FOMO are evident in the summer stock-market rally. A strategist takes a look at what happened to investors who 'missed' the bottom in previous bear markets.

  • Indian rupee posts biggest intraday gain in over a week on risk rally

    The Indian rupee closed higher on Wednesday marking its biggest single-day gain in more than one week spurred by dollar inflows, as improved risk appetite drove a rally in equities while the greenback posted losses. India's foreign exchange markets were shut on Monday and Tuesday. Dollar credits received by Indian exporters following the long weekend, healthy risk mood and weaker oil prices helped rupee make up for last week's underperformance, traders said.

  • The rally in the S&P 500 this summer is flashing signs that the benchmark index could hit another all-time high before the end of the year, Fundstrat says

    A key indicator that's preceded every new all-time high since 1950 is now flashing, Fundstrat said in a note Wednesday.

  • “Winter Coming”: Michael Burry Sells These 11 Stocks to Brace for Impact

    In this article, we discuss Michael Burry’s latest warnings about the economic outlook and the 11 stocks he is selling to brace for impact. If you want to read about five prominent stocks he dumped ahead of the economic crisis, click Michael Burry Sells These 5 Stocks to Brace for Impact. Michael Burry of “The […]

  • Crypto Comeback: Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?

    The stock market has trended lower this year, but it's not quite as beaten up as the cryptocurrency market. In November 2021, the cumulative value of all crypto tokens in existence topped $2.9 trillion, but just a few months ago that figure hit a low of $860 billion.

  • Ten Major REITs With Big Year-To-Date Price Losses

    These ten major real estate investment trusts (REITs) are in downtrends from their January peak prices to their present, much-lower values. Some of this movement has to do with interest rates, some with other issues – but whatever the case, sellers are outdoing buyers on these all year. Not all REITs are declining, but these ten are widely followed. It’s clear from the price charts of each one that it’s been a tough year. Anyone looking for growth has to be disappointed with 2022 and the REIT se

  • Lockheed (LMT) Wins $7.6B Deal to Procure 129 F-35 Aircraft

    Lockheed's (LMT) Aeronautics business unit is going to provide 69 shipsets of technical hardware.

  • Falling gas prices 'might be a sign' of what’s next with inflation: Strategist

    Gas prices are continuing to steadily decline after hitting a record high earlier this year, and one strategist is optimistic that it's a sign of things to come on the inflation front.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extraordinary Growth Stocks That Can Triple Your Money by 2028

    A peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite is the perfect excuse for long-term investors to go shopping.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement

    Technology companies qualify as great compounders because many have dominant brands and are well-positioned to grow along with digital adoption and technological advancements. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) must surely qualify as one of the most innovative technology companies in the world. The technology behemoth has dipped just 5% year to date, despite a near-18% decline in the NASDAQ Composite index over the same period, a testament to its durability and resilience.