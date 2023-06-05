Saudi Arabia is cutting back oil supply, could cause price increase at the pump

Gas is pumped at a Costco Warehouse in Cranberry, Pa., on Jan. 23, 2023. Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have said they’re throttling back supplies of crude — again. | Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press

Saudi Arabia announced it would slash oil outputs for at least a month starting in July, causing oil prices to rise on Monday.

According to CNN, the global benchmark Brent crude “was trading up 2.3% at nearly $8 a barrel, while WTI, the U.S. benchmark, rose 2.4% to $73.50.”

How will the Saudi Arabian oil production cut affect U.S. gas prices?

The oil price slump has brought down gas prices slightly to consumers dealing with inflation, but the cut will likely increase prices slightly.

“Gas is not going to become cheaper,” Jorge Leon, senior vice president of oil markets research at Rystad Energy, told CBS News. “If anything, it will become marginally more expensive.”

The move marks the biggest production cut in years and came after Saudi Arabia met with OPEC+, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries alliance, along with Russia and some other smaller producers, per CNN.

Why is Saudi Arabia cutting oil output?

OPEC+ is responsible for pumping “about 40% of the world’s crude and has cut its output target by a total of 3.66 million (barrels per day), amounting to 3.6% of global demand,” Reuters reported.

The decision highlights tensions and the already precarious relationship between crude-producing countries. Saudi Arabia is largely responsible for the cuts and the fact that the country is “willing to shoulder it alone adds to the credibility of the cut and signals real barrels coming off the market,” Helima Croft, head of global commodity strategy at RBC Global Markets, wrote in an investor note, The New York Times reported.

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said during a press conference that the cut could be extended and that the group “will do whatever is necessary to bring stability to this market,” per CBS News.