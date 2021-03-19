Saudi Arabia: Drones attack Riyadh oil facility; no damage

ISABEL DEBRE
·2 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A drone attack struck an oil installation in Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh on Friday, the Saudi state-run news agency reported, igniting a blaze at the facility deep in the kingdom's territory.

The dawn attack caused no injuries or damage, and did not disrupt oil supplies, according to the official Saudi Press Agency. The kingdom is facing more frequent airborne assaults as Saudi-led coalition forces battle Iran-backed Houthi rebels across the southern border in Yemen. Most recently, drones struck Ras Tanura, the country’s largest crude oil refinery with capacity of 550,000 barrels a day, raising concerns about the expanding capabilities of Saudi Arabia’s regional foes.

Details about Friday's attack remained slim, and authorities did not name the impacted facility. Aramco, the kingdom's oil giant, does have a refinery just southeast of Riyadh. That refinery produces gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other products for consumption around the kingdom’s capital. Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil company that now has a sliver of its worth traded publicly on the stock market, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The international crude benchmark, Brent, rose to over $62 a barrel. Aramco stock fell 0.85% Friday on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock exchange.

The Saudi statement did not blame the Houthis for Friday’s attack. But a few hours earlier, Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yehia Sarie reported the group had fired six drones at an unnamed Aramco facility in Riyadh, without providing evidence for what he described as a “high-accuracy hit." Riyadh lies some 1,000 kilometers (over 600 miles) from Yemen's soil, but the rebels have fired drones and missiles at the Saudi capital before.

While Houthi-claimed attacks on Saudi Arabia rarely cause damage, strikes on major oil facilities in the kingdom, the world’s largest oil exporter, raise the risk of a disruption in world oil supplies. In the fall of 2019, a drone and missile attack struck two key Saudi oil installations and halted about half of the country's oil supplies. Although the Houthis claimed responsibility, both Washington and Riyadh blamed Tehran for the attack. Iran denied involvement.

A Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthis since March 2015, months after the rebels swept into Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and seized much of the country's north. Now mired in stalemate, the war has killed about 130,000 people — including more than 12,000 civilians — and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Saudi Arabia has faced international criticism for its airstrikes that have killed civilians and hit non-military targets in Yemen.

___

Associated Press writers Samy Magdy in Cairo and Jon Gambrell in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccine delay in Britain stirs equity debate in India

    Indian health experts and activists on Friday said it was hypocritical for Britain to blame vaccine delays on India’s Serum Institute, amid a debate over equitable access stirred by comments from top officials in London. Activists are saying the Serum Institute wasn’t meant to make vaccines for wealthy countries like Britain, and that after hoarding vaccines, London is now trying to get at supply chains meant for poorer nations. “A deep level of hypocrisy and self-serving behavior is on display,” said Malini Aisola of the All India Drug Action Network, a health watchdog.

  • Meet Thailand's coronavirus-sniffing canines

    These dogs can sniff out coronaviruswith an accuracy rate of nearly 95%Researchers at Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University selected six Labrador retrieversand trained them to identify virus samplesCourtesy: Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production Ltdtaken from the sweat of infected patientsLocation: Bangkok, Thailand(SOUNDBITE) (Thai) THAILAND'S CORONAVIRUS SNIFFER DOG PROJECT LEADER, PROFESSOR KAYWALEE CHATDARONG, SAYING: "The dogs take only one to two seconds to detect the virus per sample. Once they detect a patient, they will sit down. This takes only one to two seconds. Within one minute, they can manage to go through 60 samples."They’re even capable of detecting the virus in asymptomatic peopleResearchers say the dogs could replace traditional testing methods"The next step is putting them out in the field. The Chevron company is now planning to put the dogs up to a real test to screen their employees. In the future, when we send them to airports or piers where there is an influx of commuters, they will be much faster and more precise in detecting the virus than temperature checks."

  • How Valmont Industries (VMI) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry

    Valmont Industries (VMI) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

  • Way-Off-Exchange Stock Volume Hit a Trillion, Then It Doubled

    (Bloomberg) -- In the latest sign of extreme froth in retail trading, volume in the shadiest districts of U.S. equities doubled last month even as it slowed in the respectable parts.Trading exploded everywhere in January as the meme-stock frenzy descended on basically any company with even the faintest pulse and a good excuse to be pumped. While things calmed down in February on major U.S. exchanges, the opposite was true in the anything-goes segment of the market, as over-the-counter volume spiked to almost 2 trillion. It had crossed a trillion in December.Armed with stimulus checks and a wide-eyed yearning to find the next GameStop Corp., retail traders decided to dabble way off exchanges. The appeal to newbie speculators is obvious. It doesn’t take much hype on Reddit or elsewhere on social media to get these micro-microcaps moving. Whereas companies on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq trade in a highly regulated market, there are no listing standards for OTC stocks and not much oversight.“It’s more like buying lottery scratch offs,” said Joseph Saluzzi, co-head of equity trading at Themis Trading LLC. “Chance of winning is small but it only costs a $1 so ‘what the heck’ seems to be the attitude. They are all looking for the next stock to run, and they take a chance on low-priced ones.”Investors are clearly favoring lower-priced shares. Whereas in March 2020 OTC trades were struck at an average of 63 cents a share, that plunged to 4 cents in February, according to Finra. This means it took less money to gin up big volume, partly explaining the incredible surge.The 1.9 trillion shares traded in February was up almost 2,100% from March 2020 and 51% versus January. The GameStop mania had in January increased overall trading for exchange-listed companies -- the business tracked by the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500, and what people usually think of as the U.S. stock market -- but then volume slowed in February.To Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, the OTC explosion is a warning sign.“It’s hard to resist what appears to be a lottery ticket,” he said. “Unfortunately, scammers, promoters and pump-and-dump artists know this, too, meaning it often ends badly for those who join the game at this point. There are many worrisome signs surrounding OTC stocks.”Companies with little or no revenue and stock prices that can’t even break a penny are the new leaders. Back in January, it was Zomedica Corp., which soared after a “Tiger King” star touted it. On Thursday, 6 of the 10 most-active stocks on OTC Markets, a quoting service for these companies, were cheaper than $0.002 a share. The most popular was Healthier Choices Management Corp., which goes for about a tenth of a penny.“People are trying to make money fast, and that’s a very dangerous signal,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading. “Things will slow down as people eat through their capital. The level of speculation and froth out there is insane.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Thor Industries (THO) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now?

    Thor Industries (THO) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

  • Air Force curtails ABMS demos after budget slashed by Congress

    Only two Advanced Battle Management System demonstrations will be held in 2021.

  • Iran says to cold test redesigned Arak nuclear reactor

    Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi was quoted by local media as saying the cold testing, which usually include the initial startup of fluid systems and support systems, will take place early in the Iranian new year that begins this Sunday. Iran has recently accelerated its breaches of the 2015 international nuclear deal in an apparent bid to pressure U.S. President Joe Biden to reverse his predecessor’s abandonment of the agreement. Iran agreed to shut down the reactor at Arak - about 250 km (155 miles) southwest of Tehran - under the 2015 deal.

  • Chinese military bans Tesla cars in its complexes on camera concerns: sources

    The order issued by the military advises Tesla owners to park their cars outside of military property, Bloomberg had earlier reported, adding that the ban was notified to residents of military housing this week. Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that China's government was restricting the use of the company's cars by personnel at military, state-owned enterprises in sensitive industries and key agencies, as they could be a source of national security leaks. China's State Council Information Office and Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • Jesus, Paul and the border debate – why cherry-picking Bible passages misses the immigrant experience in ancient Rome

    The Bible contains many stories of migration, including that of Joseph, Mary and Jesus. Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesImmigration reform is back on the agenda, with Congress taking up major legislation that could usher in a pathway to citizenship for millions of people living in the U.S. without legal status. This, and an increase in migrants crossing the southern border to the U.S., has seen many people retreat to two common positions on the issue. Advocates for reform generally emphasize the history of America as a nation of immigrants. Meanwhile, opponents draw to the identity of America as a nation based on the rule of law, with a sovereign right to protect its borders. Given the role that Christianity plays in many Americans’ lives and in politics in general, it shouldn’t be surprising that people from the religious right and left draw from the Bible to support their immigration perspectives. Biblical stories Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, for example, drew upon the Apostle Paul’s view of the government to back his support for child separation immigration policies at the border. “I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13, to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order,” he stated. For those in favor of a more progressive policy on immigration, there are numerous passages in the Bible that indicate a willingness to welcome strangers and foreigners. The truth is, the Bible has many stories of migration, beginning in the book of Genesis with Adam and Eve migrating from the Garden of Eden and concluding with the book of Revelation, where John, traditionally known as the apostle, lives as a deported criminal on Patmos, an island located west of Turkey. As a New Testament scholar, my research on how foreigners are portrayed during the first century has led me to recognize that selecting a few texts from Jesus’ teaching on welcoming the foreigner or the Apostle Paul’s teachings on the government does not provide the full story on the immigrant experience. In reality, their experience was politically and culturally complex. Immigrants in Rome during the time of Jesus and Paul encountered suspicion and hostility from the imperial authorities and Roman natives. Unfriendly Romans and noncountrymen Many foreigners in the capital of Rome were immigrants. David Noy, a scholar of classical literature, finds that they came to the empire either as captured slaves or voluntarily migrated in search of better opportunities. Some ancient Roman writers during the time of Jesus viewed the presence of immigrants negatively. Nostalgia for a time when Rome was less influenced by outsiders emerged among Roman elites. Ancient Roman writers Pliny and Seneca believed that as the empire extended, the foreigners culturally conquered the Romans by negatively influencing the Roman way of life. There was a “strong sense that Rome was losing vigor and vitality through its luxuries and a fear of being undermined by foreign immigrants from among the subjugated people,” according to classical literature scholar Benjamin Isaac. To counter this immigrant threat and presence in Italy, the Romans enacted the imperial power of expulsion. The Roman historian Livy remarks that those who introduced foreign religions were frequently expelled for failing to adopt to “the Roman way.” Suetonius, another Roman historian, records that emperor Claudius, who ruled in the decades following Jesus’ death, banned foreigners from using a Roman name and expelled the Jews from the city of Rome. Interestingly, this Jewish expulsion also shows up in the New Testament with the expulsion of the Christian missionary couple Priscilla and Aquila from Rome in A.D. 49. Exile was a common Roman punishment, as the poet Ovid found out. Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images Expulsions were not always permanent or reserved for foreigners. Most famously, the Roman poet Ovid was expelled for writing controversial erotic literature. He was deported to the land of Tomis, current Romania. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can read us daily by subscribing to our newsletter.] Welcoming strangers Understanding the reality of immigrants and their status during the birth of Christianity shapes how Jesus’ teachings are understood. At the time when Jesus tells his disciples about the necessity of “welcoming the stranger,” this was the righteous response to the political tragedy of a fellow human being. To deny them hospitality would be a death sentence. Not all immigrants migrated for economic reasons – for some it was their only life option because of the imperial act of expulsion. Knowing that immigrants could be expelled for negatively influencing the Roman culture must also shape our understanding of Paul’s teaching to “submit” to Roman authorities. Since Paul was a Roman citizen, it would have been instinctive to instruct other Christians living in Rome to maintain political peace with the empire. As with Ovid, being a Roman citizen did not exempt them from being treated like foreigners. The empire was indiscriminate in its deportation power, and citizens like Paul who introduced non-Roman religions were not exempt. The U.S. immigration debate continues to be controversial. Whenever the writings of Paul or teachings of Jesus are introduced into the debate, we need to understand the context of the time. The Roman imperial power of deportation had life-and-death implications for immigrants and citizens. Furthermore, during the time of Jesus and Paul, both Roman citizens and noncitizens could be deported from Rome. But foreigners who introduced non-Roman cultures in Rome were more likely to be expelled for being perceived as threats. Kristin Kobes Du Mez, professor of history at Calvin University, notes that White evangelical Christians appear “more opposed to immigration reform, and have more negative views about immigrants, than any other religious demographic.” Perhaps for some evangelicals, discomfort and suspicion with outsiders lies at the root of anti-immigrant policies as it did during the time of Romans. Fuller Theological Seminary is a member of the Association of Theological Schools. The ATS is a funding partner of The Conversation US. This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Rodolfo Galvan Estrada III, Fuller Theological Seminary. Read more:Catholic opinions on Johnson & Johnson vaccine highlight debate between hardliners on abortion and others in the churchAs Australia’s COVID vaccine rollout splutters, we need transparency about when international borders might reopen Rodolfo Galvan Estrada III does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Iranian foreign minister: Biden's push for more concessions 'will go nowhere'

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Politico that Tehran is prepared to wait for the United States to come back around to the original framework of the 2015 nuclear plan, but, until then, the two sides will remain where they are. In the lengthy interview, Zarif explained the Iranian government's current stance, saying that the Biden administration wants a "new agreement, they want a wider agreement, they want something else" and is attempting to "use pressure and coercion in order to extract new concessions from Iran," but "we have an agreement; we talked about this agreement with the same people who are in the State Department today. So they know exactly what it takes to go to back to compliance [with the 2015 pact], unless they're not serious about what they're saying." Trying to restart negotiations with a more expansive endgame in mind "will go nowhere" for the U.S., Zarif said, because the two sides had previously spent 12 years trying to come to terms on the same issues before ultimately winding up with the nuclear deal. "Now they want to reopen those discussions, which means another two years of unnecessary discussion," he continued. "So there's nothing to talk about." Read the full interview at Politico. More stories from theweek.comIs Rand Paul a real doctor?Beware the lonely, angry menLate night hosts, Chuck Schumer laugh off Mitch McConnell's 'scorched earth' threat

  • 'The impossible choice': Without paid leave, people of color often must choose between a paycheck and caregiving

    People of color, who were more likely to die and lose jobs during the COVID-19 crisis, were also less likely to have access to paid leave at work.

  • See the first video of Joby Aviation's electric air taxi

    Joby Aviation is one of the most experienced companies trying to bring urban air taxis to the mainstream. In February 2021 it gave the public the first look at its eVTOL.

  • Plague of mice hits parts of rural Australia

    Some rural communities in the Australian state of New South Wales are suffering their worst plague of mice in decades after a bumper grain harvest, local people said. Eyewitness video obtained by Reuters showed thousands of the tiny rodents swarming around a farm in the town of Gilgandra. "At night... the ground is just moving with thousands and thousands of mice just running around" farmer Ron Mckay told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

  • Google To Invest $7B In US Office, Data Center Expansion

    Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) Google is planning to invest $7 billion in United States real estate this year, with $1 billion for the company’s home state of California. What To Know: CEO Sundar Pichai made the announcement in a posting on the company’s blog and framed the financing of new offices and data centers as a strategy within the nation’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “Coming together in person to collaborate and build community is core to Google’s culture, and it will be an important part of our future,” he wrote, adding that the new allocation of funds for real estate will “create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs in the U.S. this year.” Where It’s Happening: California will receive the lion’s share of the new endeavor’s funds, with Pichai promising investments in Google’s offices across the state. The company is budgeting $250 million for an investment fund to develop affordable housing initiatives in the Bay Area, with Pichai forecasting the creation of 24,000 housing units by 2029. Google will grow its office presence in Atlanta, the Boston suburb of Cambridge, Chicago, New York, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., with Pichai noting these urban expansions “will help bring more jobs and investment to diverse communities as part of our previously announced racial equity commitments.” Data center expansions are scheduled for data center expansions in Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia. Pichai also highlighted the company’s plans to open an operations center in Southaven, Mississippi, a new office in Houston and an office building in Reston, Virginia. The new real estate expansion will continue efforts that began earlier this year with the opening of the Google’s first Minnesota office in Rochester and a new data center in Midlothian, Texas. “Not only will these investments enable us to create new opportunities in the places where we operate, they’ll also make it possible to provide products and services that help boost economic recovery,” Pichai said. Construction is underway at Google’s Bay View campus in Mountain View, California. Image provided by Google; photograph by C. McAnneny of Heatherwick Studio) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTwitter Sues To Halt Texas AG's Probe Of Trump Ban© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • A top-secret Cold War project unearthed ancient fossils buried deep under the Greenland ice sheet

    Fossilized plants found deep below the ice suggest the ice sheet disappeared at least once in the last million years.

  • Lebanese are gripped by worry as economic meltdown speeds up

    Shops closing, companies going bankrupt and pharmacies with shelves emptying — in Lebanon these days, fistfights erupt in supermarkets as shoppers scramble to get to subsidized powdered milk, rice and cooking oil. Like almost every other Lebanese, Nisrine Taha’s life has been turned upside down in the past year under the weight of the country’s crushing economic crisis. The family hasn’t been able to pay rent for seven months, and Taha worries their landlord's patience won't last forever.

  • a Goalie Save from Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild

    (Minnesota Wild) with a Goalie Save from Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild, 03/18/2021

  • What the U.S. Must Do to Beat China

    The United States’ Cold War with China will determine the course of the next century. To sweep Chinese Communism into the ash heap of history, we must wage an economic long war through targeted decoupling and rigorous economic competition. Last month, I released a report detailing exactly how to achieve this objective. For three decades, Washington and Wall Street integrated our economy with China’s. Meanwhile, the Chinese Communist Party perpetrated a devastating trade war against our nation. Through systemic cheating, theft, and espionage, China destroyed millions of American jobs and gained a dominant position in the manufacture of advanced technology and essential supplies. Our economies are now dangerously entwined, and the United States continues to fuel the growth of our greatest adversary. This must end. The United States must decouple our economy from China’s where we are vulnerable, retaliate against Chinese abuses, and rebuild America’s economic might, especially in essential supplies and high-tech manufacturing. The CCP uses America’s preferential trade treatment to wage a campaign of economic aggression. To confront this threat, the United States should rescind Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR) with China. Ending PNTR would require Congress and the president to review China’s Most Favored Nation (MFN) status annually. This would allow the U.S. government to restrict China’s access to the U.S. market on an annual basis, should it continue its assault on our companies and workers. A criminal regime that steals hundreds of billions of dollars of intellectual property a year, manipulates its currency, and dumps subsidized products worldwide does not deserve the certainty of preferential trade treatment. Next, we ought to sever China’s information pipeline for stolen intellectual property from American colleges and universities. China commits up to 80 percent of international intellectual-property theft and is the subject of nearly half of all FBI counterintelligence cases for economic espionage. Much of this malign activity occurs on American campuses and in American labs and research institutions. Yet in 2018–19, approximately 370,000 Chinese students were allowed to study in the United States — half of whom were enrolled in STEM courses. Chinese citizens still study at prestigious research institutions, American researchers participate in Chinese talent-recruitment programs, and CCP-aligned firms bankroll colleges, universities, and professors. This open access is unwise and ought to be restricted. The U.S. government should bar Chinese nationals from studying in STEM fields at the graduate or post-graduate level, prohibit Chinese funding of U.S. universities and research institutions, and end America’s satellite university system in China. This will minimize further theft and end the ridiculous and dangerous practice of welcoming Chinese military researchers into our nation’s most advanced laboratories. We must also terminate our reliance on China for essential supplies such as rare-earth elements, pharmaceuticals, and personal-protective equipment (PPE). China supplies 80 percent of America’s rare-earth imports — which are essential for high-tech manufacturing — and processes 85 percent of the world’s supply of rare-earth elements. China has used its leverage on rare-earth elements to extort concessions out of Japan and is now looking to curb rare-earth exports required for U.S. manufacturing of the F-35. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, China placed similar export curbs on pharmaceutical products and PPE. This strategic weakness must be quickly eliminated, and the production of essential products ought to be re-shored through Buy American requirements, tax incentives, and large-scale stockpiling. U.S. investment has subsidized the rise of China for 30 years. While we currently screen inbound investment from China, we lack a similar process for outbound U.S. capital. We should implement a strenuous review process to prevent U.S. investment in Chinese strategic industries and should prevent U.S. companies from using third parties to funnel money into China. Similarly, expansive export controls should be placed on advanced U.S. artificial intelligence, 5G telecommunications technology, and semi-conductors bound for China. Export controls would prevent China from pioneering and dominating these critical technologies of the future. The technology of tomorrow cannot be stamped with the words “Made in China.” These actions and others, detailed in my report, would successfully decouple the U.S. and Chinese economies in a targeted fashion. China is not like the Soviet Union — its power primarily emanates from its economic might and financial exploitation, not the extent of its nuclear arsenal or size of its tank divisions. This Evil Empire relies on our generosity, openness, and naïveté — and may crumble without it.

  • Palestinian killed by Israeli troops during clashes: witness

    Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian on Friday as demonstrators protesting against Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank hurled rocks at soldiers, a Reuters witness said. The man was shot in the head during a protest near the villlage of Beit Dajan, near Nablus, and was taken to a hospital where he later died, the Palestinian health ministry said. The Israeli military said it was examining the incident.

  • Democrats introduce bill on Puerto Rico status in House and Senate

    "A colony is incompatible with democracy — we should all be able to enjoy the right to vote for our leaders," said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.