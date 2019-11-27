Saudi Arabia Facility Management (Property, Cleaning, Security, Support, Catering & Others) Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market, By Service (Property, Cleaning, Security, Support, Catering & Others), By End User (Commercial, Industrial & Residential), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabian Facility Management Market stood at $ 22.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during 2019-2024 to reach $ 44.9 billion by 2024.



Increasing number of companies looking to consolidate in the facility management market and growing investments in large-scale projects in the infrastructure sector are expected to boost the demand for facility management services in the country.



Saudi Arabia boasts the holy sites of the Muslim community, thus registers a huge number of visitors and travelers, annually, which results in opportunities for the hospitality and construction industries. All these factors are anticipated to drive the demand for facility management services in Saudi Arabia during forecast period.



Some of the major players in the Saudi Arabian Facility Management Market are Saudi Emcor Company Limited (EFS Facility Management), Khidmah LLC, Interserve, Enova Facility Management Services LLC, Saudi Oger Ltd., Rezayat Facilities Management.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market Outlook

5.1. Industry Structure & Stakeholders

5.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.2.1. By Value

5.3. Market Share & Forecast

5.3.1. By Service (Property, Cleaning, Security, Support, Catering & Others)

5.3.2. By End User (Commercial, Residential & Industrial)

5.3.3. By Region (Makkah, Riyadh, Eastern Province & Rest of Saudi Arabia)

5.3.4. By Company

5.4. Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market Attractiveness Index

5.4.1. By Service

5.4.2. By End User

5.4.3. By Region



6. Saudi Arabia Property Facility Management Service Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By End User

6.2.2. By Region



7. Saudi Arabia Cleaning Facility Management Service Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By End User

7.2.2. By Region



8. Saudi Arabia Security Facility Management Service Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By End User

8.2.2. By Region



9. Saudi Arabia Support Facility Management Service Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By End User

9.2.2. By Region



10. Saudi Arabia Catering Facility Management Service Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By End User

10.2.2. By Region



11. Price Point Analysis

11.1. Cost of Spending in Saudi Arabia

11.1.1. Plumbing

11.1.2. Painting

11.1.3. AC Service

11.1.4. Electrical Service

11.1.5. Pest Control

11.1.6. Masonry Service



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments

13.1. Growing Focus on Sustainability

13.2. Technology Integration

13.3. Integration of Facility Management in Building Design

13.4. Increasing Focus on Outsourcing

13.5. Booming Internet of Things (IoT) Market



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Company Profiles

16.1.1. Saudi EMCOR Company Ltd (EFS Facility Management)

16.1.2. Khidmah LLC

16.1.3. Interserve

16.1.4. Enova Facilities Management Services LLC

16.1.5. Saudi Oger Ltd.

16.1.6. Rezayat Facilities Management

16.1.7. Musanadah Facilities Management Co. Ltd.

16.1.8. Nesma Trading Co. Ltd.

16.1.9. Advanced Facilities Management

16.1.10. Petrojana Facilities Management



17. Strategic Recommendations



