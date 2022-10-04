Saudi Arabia to host Asian Winter Games in new ski resort

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Saudi Arabia will host the Asian Winter Games in 2029 in mountains near the $500 billion futuristic city project Neom.

The Olympic Council of Asia on Tuesday picked the Saudi candidacy that centers on Trojena that is planned to be a year-round ski resort by 2026.

“The deserts & mountains of Saudi Arabia will soon be a playground for Winter sports!” the OCA said in a statement announcing its decision.

Saudi sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said the kingdom's winter sports project “challenges perception” in a presentation of the plan to OCA members.