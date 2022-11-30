Saudi Arabia to host China-Arab summit during Xi visit, sources say

FILE PHOTO: APEC summit 2022 in Bangkok
2
Aziz El Yaakoubi and Julie Zhu
·2 min read

By Aziz El Yaakoubi and Julie Zhu

RIYADH/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia plans to host a Chinese-Arab summit on Dec. 9 attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to the kingdom, three Arab diplomats in the region familiar with the plans said on Wednesday.

Xi is scheduled to arrive in Riyadh on Dec. 7, two of the diplomats and a fourth source with direct knowledge of the visit said, on a trip that comes at a sensitive time for Saudi-U.S. relations that have been strained by a dispute over energy supplies and concerns over growing Chinese influence in the Middle East.

Invitations have gone out to leaders in the Middle East and North Africa for the Chinese-Arab gathering, the diplomats said.

The Saudi government communications office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Xi's visit or summit timing. The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a query on Xi's trip.

The Chinese delegation is expected to sign dozens of agreements and memoranda of understanding with Gulf nations and other Arab states covering energy, security and investments, the diplomats said without elaborating.

Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs Adel Al-Jubeir earlier this month told Reuters that strengthening trade ties and regional security would be priorities in the visit, which is also expected to include a China-Gulf summit alongside the wider Arab gathering.

"The level of representation depends on each country with many Arab leaders expected to attend, others would send at least their foreign ministers," one of the Arab diplomats told Reuters.

Xi's trip comes against the backdrop of Washington's strained ties with both Beijing and Riyadh over differences on human rights and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and as Western countries face rising economic competition from China, which they say uses its economic might as diplomatic leverage.

Gulf Arab states have in the past few years been strengthening links with China and Russia at a time of growing regional doubts about the commitment of key security partner the United States to the region.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have resisted U.S. pressure to "choose sides" when it comes to their ties with China, a major trade partner, and Russia, a fellow member of the OPEC+ oil producer alliance.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration was angered by the OPEC+ decision in October to cut output targets despite U.S. objections, further fraying long-standing ties with Saudi Arabia that Biden had tried to mend during a thorny visit to the kingdom in July.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi in Riyadh and Julie Zhu in Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Ghaida Ghantous and Nick Macfie)

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi unveils plan for massive new airport in capital

    Saudi Arabia on Monday announced plans for a new airport in Riyadh intended to spur rapid growth in the capital while advancing the kingdom's ambitious aviation goals.

  • Ayatollah Khomeini's niece urges 'conscientious' governments to cut ties with Iran's regime

    Farideh Moradkhani has been arrested two previous times for speaking out against her uncle's regime, and this time urged nations to end their dealings with Iran.

  • How China’s Biggest Protests in Decades Unfolded Over Five Days

    Large protests erupted across China as crowds voiced their frustration at nearly three years of Covid-19 controls. Here’s how a deadly fire in Xinjiang sparked domestic upheaval and a political dilemma for Xi Jinping’s leadership. Photo credit: Thomas Peter/Reuters

  • Texas DPS intercepts human smuggling attempt, discover 18 illegal immigrants in truck tractor

    A Texas DPS trooper pulled over a blue truck tractor in La Salle County last week and discovered 18 illegal immigrants — all from Mexico — packed inside.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Higher Today, Despite China Angst

    Some investors are focusing on the fact that the EV stock is at the lowest level in more than two years.

  • US drug czar wants India to stem flow of chemicals used by Mexican cartels for fentanyl

    Precursor chemicals shipped to Mexico are known to flow from China, but India is also a source for drug cartels making fentanyl and meth.

  • US Lawmakers Near Compromise on Boeing 737 Max Certification

    (Bloomberg) -- US lawmakers are discussing a compromise measure that would allow Boeing Co. to certify its final two 737 Max models without an expensive redesign while also adding new safety requirements. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashTalks involving

  • Watch China Launch a Manned Six-Month Mission to Its Newly Completed Space Station

    While space-loving Americans focus on their own impressive Artemis missions, China is making its own important leaps into the surly unknown Tuesday morning by sending a three-person crew up to its newly completed space station.

  • China gripped by large-scale protests, Americans' medical records stolen: 5 Things podcast

    China's continued zero-COVID policy sparks widespread protests, Nicholas Kristof discusses Russia's trafficking of Ukrainian children: 5 Things podcast

  • China EV ‘honeymoon’ is ending, Jefferies says; XPeng stock downgraded

    A "honeymoon stage" for electric vehicles in China is coming to an end, analysts at Jefferies said in a note Monday, highlighting EV makers BYD Auto and Li Auto as their top picks and downgrading their rating on XPeng Motors.

  • Apple's iPhone Pro shipments may fall 20 million units short of estimates - analyst

    Apple Inc's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max model shipments could miss market expectations by up to 20 million units in the holiday quarter due to labor unrest at a major Chinese factory, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said. Kuo is the latest to flag a hit to the world's most valuable company from protests over pay and strict COVID-19 curbs at the world's biggest iPhone factory, the Foxconn-operated plant in the central city of Zhengzhou. He trimmed his estimate for quarterly iPhone shipments by about 20% to between 70 million and 75 million units, compared with the market consensus of 80 million to 85 million units.

  • US government bans Huawei, ZTE and Hikvision tech over 'unacceptable' spying fears

    The U.S. government said it is banning telecommunications and video surveillance equipment from several prominent Chinese brands in an effort to protect the nation's communications network. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted unanimously on Friday to expand its ban on the sale and import of Chinese technology from firms that pose an “unacceptable risk to the national security" of the United States. The decision implements the directive in the Secure Equipment Act of 2021 signed by President Biden in November that places additional restrictions on companies including Huawei and ZTE, surveillance camera makers Hikvision and Dahua, and two-way radio manufacturer Hytera.

  • Another multiple launch rocket system arrives in Ukraine from France

    France shipped an LRU multiple launch rocket system to Ukraine; it has already arrived in Ukraine. Source: Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Twitter Quote: "The fourth brother in the Long Hand [i.

  • Virginia Democratic congressman Donald McEachin dies

    McEachin had been battling colorectal cancer since 2013, his chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said in a statement. No details about a special session to replace McEachin were announced, but regardless of the outcome, the Republicans are expected to maintain a thin majority over the Democrats in the House of Representatives. "It is with great sadness that I join Virginians tonight in mourning the loss of Congressman Donald McEachin: a tireless champion for Virginia families and a force for economic opportunity and environmental justice," U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

  • NBA, Celtics Twitter react to Boston’s 140-105 demolition of the Charlotte Hornets

    The Celtics led by as much as 42 points in the game, and never trailed at any point.

  • Overseas Chinese step up protests as calls mount for change

    From Sydney to Toronto, mainland Chinese have stepped up protests this week, with demands to end the world's most stringent COVID-19 restrictions evolving into calls to "free China" and for President Xi Jinping to step down. Overseas-based Chinese and their supporters rallied in Sydney, Tokyo, Hong Kong, New York and Toronto, with more protests planned in coming days.

  • Martin Lewis Reveals Who Will Suffer 'Real Hit' When January Energy Bills Increase

    Martin Lewis Reveals Who Will Suffer 'Real Hit' When January Energy Bills Increase

  • Kim Jong Un’s ‘Precious Child’ Shows World Regime Here to Stay

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea hasn’t said whether she has any siblings. Her age remains a mystery. The world doesn’t even know her name. The important thing is that she’s the “most beloved” daughter of Kim Jong Un. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThe youn

  • EU seeks specialized court to investigate Russia war crimes

    The European Union proposed Wednesday to set up a U.N.-backed specialized court to investigate possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, and to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild the war-torn country. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the EU will work with international partners to get “the broadest international support possible" for the tribunal, while continuing to support the work of the International Criminal Court. Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, his military forces have been accused of abuses ranging from killings in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha to deadly attacks on civilian facilities, including the March 16 bombing of a theater in Mariupol that an Associated Press investigation established likely killed close to 600 people.

  • China Covid: Unrest continues in Guangzhou as lockdown anger grows

    Protesters hurled debris and glass at police in the latest expression of anger at zero-Covid rules.