Saudi Arabia Kickstarts Multi-Tranche Dollar Bond Offering

Archana Narayanan
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia started the sale of a three-part dollar bond, its first Eurobond this year, as the kingdom seeks to take advantage of cooling inflation that’s raised hopes of an easier rate hike trajectory.

The world’s largest crude exporter has opened books for the issue with initial price guidance of about 140 basis points over U.S. Treasuries on a five-year tranche, around 170 basis points for a 10.5-year security and about 210 basis points for a 30-year bond, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.

The Federal Reserve may lean toward smaller interest-rate increases after wage growth cooled in December, another step down in its aggressive campaign of monetary tightening. Even before the kingdom’s offering, Gulf financial institution First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC was able to chop the pricing on a dollar bond sale Monday, as it joined a global issuance blitz spurred by lower funding costs and reduced volatility.

Even so, debt sales so far this year from Gulf issuers are down about 27% to $772 million from the year-earlier period as borrowing costs are still elevated. Average spreads on dollar company bonds have eased back to about 130 basis points from an October peak, according to a Bloomberg index, yet that’s still well up on the 90 basis points issuers were able to lock in just a year ago.

Saudi Arabia expects to run a surplus of 16 billion riyals ($4.3 billion) in 2023, nearly double a previous estimate of 9 billion riyals, it said last month. The Kingdom last sold $5 billion in bonds and Islamic securities in October.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar at 7-month low vs euro on slower Fed rate hike expectations

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar on Monday slid to a seven-month low against the euro as traders bet recent economic data would prompt the Federal Reserve to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, while riskier currencies benefited from China reopening its borders. Two separate reports on Friday painted a picture of an economy that is growing and adding jobs, but where overall activity is tilting into recession territory, prompting traders to sell the dollar against a range of currencies.

  • Olam Group Plans to List Agribusiness Unit in Saudi Arabia

    (Bloomberg) -- Olam Group, one of Asia’s biggest agricultural commodity traders, will pursue a primary listing for its agribusiness unit in Singapore and a potential concurrent listing in Saudi Arabia as early as the first half of 2023. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets W

  • Ohio State football tight end Cade Stover announces he is returning to Buckeyes

    Ohio State tight end Cade Stover said Monday he will return to play for the Buckeyes.

  • Biotech Giant Regeneron Hit As Eylea Gives Ground To Avastin

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said sales of its linchpin Eylea drug have been negatively impacted by a short-term shift to rival drug Avastin.

  • How to use the new voice filters on TikTok

    The voice filter on TikTok is as chaotic as you'd expect.

  • Macquarie Staring at $49 Million Loss on FX Trades With Builder

    (Bloomberg) -- Macquarie Group Ltd. says it’s facing losses of tens of millions of dollars after currency derivatives trades with Italian builder Cimolai SpA went awry. Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapStocks Rally as Fed Wagers Encourage Dollar Bears: Markets WrapNoma, One of the World’s Best Restaurants, Is Closing Its Door

  • Michigan football RB Blake Corum announces NFL draft decision

    Those who stay... #GoBlue

  • Daly Sees Fed Raising Rates Above 5%, But How Far Is Unclear

    (Bloomberg) -- Two Federal Reserve officials said Monday that the central bank will likely need to raise interest rates above 5% before pausing and holding for some time.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal Mishap“We a

  • Over 800,000 UK Households to See Mortgage Rates Double in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Over 800,000 UK households will see their mortgage rates more than double this year as they come off low fixed-rate deals, adding to the pressure on living standards.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapStocks Almost Flat as S&P 500 Struggles Near 3,900: Markets WrapMorgan Stanley Warns US Stocks Risk 22% SlumpIn t

  • Spain's ride-hailing Cabify plans IPO within 12-15 months -El Confidencial

    Spanish ride-hailing app Cabify plans to list its shares on the stock market within 12 to 15 months, local news website El Confidencial reported on Tuesday citing unidentified sources closed to the company's management. The company's valuation would be close to 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion), El Confidencial added, citing other unidentified financial sources. Cabify is working with Morgan Stanley on the listing, El Confidencial said.

  • Virtual Worlds, Real-Life Use Cases: How Web2 and Web3 Tackled the Metaverse at CES 2023

    In the four-day tech trade show, companies from across sectors flocked to Las Vegas to showcase their latest innovations. Several brands introduced metaverse technology, hinting at trends to watch out for in the coming year.

  • It’s Pharma Time: Why Merck and Lilly Are Buys, but Not Pfizer.

    With rates rising, biotech has faded. Investors have favored the pharma stalwarts. Bank of America’s drug analyst Geoff Meacham runs through the one’s to watch and a few to avoid. Plus: Could it be another banner year for Devon Energy?

  • New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer: Paul Rudd Faces Bleak Ending

    The brand new trailer shows Rudd’s Scott Lang striking a perilous deal with Kang the Conqueror

  • Fed to size up next rate hike with eye on inflation

    SAN FRANCISCO/ATLANTA (Reuters) -Federal Reserve policymakers say fresh inflation data out later this week will help them decide whether they can slow the pace of interest rate hikes at their upcoming meeting, to just a quarter point increase instead of the larger jumps they used for most of 2022. If U.S. consumer price data released on Thursday confirms the cooling seen in most recent monthly jobs report, Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic told reporters on Monday that he would have to take a quarter point increase "more seriously and to move in that direction." Asked in a Wall Street Journal interview early on Monday about her preferred rate-hike size for the Jan. 31 to Feb.1 meeting, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said both 25 and 50 basis point rate hikes are "on the table" for her.

  • China Has Set Its Sights on Cornering Another Green Energy Market: Hydrogen

    (Bloomberg) -- A decade ago, China used low prices to dominate solar manufacturing, wiping out Western competitors just as worldwide demand for panels started to soar. The US and Europe are determined not to let the same thing happen with hydrogen.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak

  • U.S. banks get ready for shrinking profits and recession

    U.S. banking giants are forecast to report lower fourth quarter profits this week as lenders stockpile rainy-day funds to prepare for an economic slowdown that is battering investment banking. Along with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, they are the six largest lenders expected to amass a combined $5.7 billion in reserves to prepare for soured loans, according to average projections by Refinitiv. "With most U.S. economists forecasting either a recession or significant slowdown this year, banks will likely incorporate a more severe economic outlook," said Morgan Stanley analysts led by Betsy Graseck in a note.

  • China Hits Back at South Korea, Japan in First Covid Retaliation

    (Bloomberg) -- China has suspended issuing some visas for South Korea and Japan in Beijing’s first retaliation against Covid-related curbs on Chinese travelers.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapChinese consula

  • Fed’s Bostic Favors Holding Rates Above 5% for ‘a Long Time’

    (Bloomberg) -- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the central bank should raise interest rates above 5% by early in the second quarter and then go on hold for “a long time.”Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal M

  • World’s Biggest Chipmaker TSMC Misses Sales Forecasts as Demand Wanes

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. recorded its first quarterly revenue miss in two years, signaling the global decline in electronics demand is starting to catch up with the chip giant.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Insp

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap