Saudi Arabia Joins Egypt’s Gulf-Cash Influx With $15 Billion

Mirette Magdy and Abdel Latif Wahba
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia pledged $15 billion to support Egypt, the latest Gulf state to back an economy that’s under increasing pressure from the war in Ukraine and is seeking International Monetary Fund help.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The kingdom deposited $5 billion in Egypt’s central bank, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is also looking into $10 billion of potential investments in Egypt’s healthcare, education, agriculture and financial sectors, according to an Egyptian cabinet statement.

Egypt will take quick steps to ease the process in order to secure investments expected to come through cooperation between the PIF and Egypt’s sovereign wealth fund, the cabinet statement said.

The deposit in the central bank is part of the kingdom’s efforts to help Egypt, according to SPA. The yield on Egypt’s $1.75 billion of bonds maturing in 2032 dropped 18 basis points to 9.41% after that news.

“The transfer helps alleviate short-term funding pressures and should help sealing the IMF program as it covers part of the expected funding gap,” said Mohamed Abu Basha, head of macroeconomic research at Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes.

Qatar on Tuesday pledged to pump $5 billion into investments in Egypt, while Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADQ earlier this month made a roughly $2 billion deal to buy Egyptian state-owned stakes in publicly listed companies.

A major food importer, Egypt has been hit hard by record grain prices fueled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. One of the Middle East’s most indebted nations, it buys most of its wheat from the two countries currently at war, while Russian visitors previously made up a significant portion of its tourism market.

The most populous Arab nation has requested discussions with the International Monetary Fund on new support that may include a loan. The central bank last week allowed the pound -- which had been stable against the dollar for about two years -- to weaken by more than 15%, and raised interest rates for the first time since 2017.

Some of the assistance reflects a political focus as much as an economic one. Oil-rich Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates pumped in billions of dollars in aid, deposits and investments in recent years. That aid bolstered Egypt’s economy in the wake of the 2013 ouster of Mohamed Mursi, who hailed from the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist political organization many Gulf nations see as a threat.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • More Ukrainian child cancer patients evacuated to U.S.

    Four more Ukrainian children suffering from cancer safely arrived in the U.S. on Monday for treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Why it matters: Earlier this month, the State Department facilitated the transfer of four other Ukrainian children undergoing cancer treatment from Poland to the Memphis, Tennessee, children's hospital. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe latest group of children, including 11 family mem

  • Intel CEO earned 1,711 times average worker's pay in 2021

    Compared to Gelsinger, former CEO Bob Swan had earned 217 times more than the average Intel employee in 2020. Gelsinger earned $178.6 million in 2021 with stock awards making up nearly 79% of his total compensation, which was about 698% higher than Swan's 2020 pay. Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook earned https://www.reuters.com/technology/apples-tim-cook-paid-over-1400-times-average-worker-2021-2022-01-07 1,447 times of the average employee at the tech giant in 2021.

  • Ukraine Update: Russia Sees ‘No Breakthrough’ in Peace Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- The Kremlin said there are no breakthroughs in talks with Ukraine as skeptical NATO allies evaluate whether Russia’s promise to scale back military operations in Ukraine marks a turning point in the conflict or simply a tactical shift. Attacks continued to be reported near Kyiv.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Biggest

  • Uniswap leads rises as largest cryptocurrencies start mixed

    CRYPTO UPDATE The largest cryptocurrencies were mixed during morning trading on Wednesday, with Uniswap (UNIUSD) seeing the biggest move, rising 3.38% to $11.51. Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) led the decreases with a 2.

  • Chicken Price-Fixing Prosecution Ends in Second Mistrial

    (Bloomberg) -- Jurors in Denver deadlocked for the second time in the trial of 10 chicken company executives accused of price fixing, handing a significant setback to efforts by the U.S. Justice Department to police competition in food markets.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableHa

  • China Pledges to Stabilize Economy and Plan for Uncertainty

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s cabinet vowed to stabilize the economy and moved to reassure financial markets, as the nation of 1.4 billion people battles a Covid surge that’s sent the business hub of Shanghai into a staggered lockdown.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Biggest Crypto HeistsThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableUkraine

  • Russian Invasion Deals Blow to European Business Confidence

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has ended a monthslong rise in optimism among eurozone households and businesses, though both remain more upbeat than during the darkest months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • U.S. Treasury says on pace to exhaust most rental aid funds by mid-2022

    U.S. Treasury officials are urging municipalities to divert part of their shares of $350 billion in state and local COVID-19 aid to help struggling renters stay in their homes as the Emergency Rental Assistance runs short of funds this summer. The Treasury said on Wednesday that the $46.6 billion program aimed at preventing evictions has disbursed or obligated over $30 billion to renters and landlords through the end of February, and is on pace to exhaust the "vast majority" of its funding by mid-year. To avoid an abrupt cut-off in rent and utility assistance, the Treasury said some state, local and tribal governments have allocated some $3.75 billion from their allocation of State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to replenish exhausted local rental assistance programs.

  • U.S. economic growth accelerates in fourth-quarter; corporate profits slow

    The U.S. economy grew robustly in the fourth quarter, the government confirmed on Wednesday, but momentum has slowed significantly amid a surge in COVID-19 infections at the start of the year, snarled supply chains and soaring inflation. Economists polled by Reuters had expected GDP growth would be revised up to a 7.1% rate.

  • Germany warns on gas supply over Russia payment row

    Germany takes the first step towards gas rationing as a payments row with Russia escalates.

  • BP turns to Beijing as it tries to sell off Russian assets - live updates

    What happens if Russian gas is switched off? One in three homes turning down the heating to save money FTSE 100 trades flat after Russia's de-escalation pledge Ben Marlow: Asda and Morrisons run out of ammo in the war for Britain’s squeezed middle class Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Russia pledges to create 'just, democratic world order' with China

    Russia’s foreign minister on Wednesday pledged to work towards a "multipolar, just and democratic world order", as he embarked on a trip to China in the hope of securing Beijing’s backing in the ongoing war against Ukraine.

  • AerCap Files $3.5 Billion Insurance Claim on Russian Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- AerCap Holdings NV, the world’s largest aircraft-leasing firm, filed insurance claims totaling about $3.5 billion tied to jets and engines stuck inside Russia that it hasn’t been able to recover since the invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Biggest Crypto HeistsThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession Inevi

  • Yield curve signal: ‘We don’t have near-term recession risk,’ economist says

    MKM Partners Chief Economist & Macro Strategist Michael T. Darda joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the U.S. Treasury yield curve inversion, inflation, volatility, and the outlook for a recession.

  • The LNG Export Boom Is Draining U.S. Natural-Gas Supplies and Lifting Prices

    Overseas shipments of shale gas are replacing Russian supplies in Europe and boosting prices at home.

  • Exclusive-Hackers who crippled Viasat modems in Ukraine are still active- company official

    Hackers who crippled tens of thousands of satellite modems in Ukraine and across Europe are still trying to hobble U.S. telecommunications company Viasat as it works to bring its users back online, a company official told Reuters. Viasat Inc has been working to recover after a cyberattack remotely disabled satellite modems just as Russian forces pushed into Ukraine in the early hours of Feb. 24.

  • China imposes city-wide lockdown in Shanghai as Covid cases rise

    China is reimposing strict lockdown rules in Shanghai as the city records some of the highest numbers of new daily Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began. NBC News’ Janis Mackey Frayer breaks down whether this lockdown differs from others imposed in China during the pandemic and how people in the city are responding.

  • With inflation running hot, Google searches for food stamps remain elevated

    Google searches for food stamps remain high as households deal with bruising inflation.

  • Journalist who hosted Trump's latest interview was disowned by The Hill and Fox News after pushing disinformation about the Bidens and Ukraine

    John Solomon was one of the architects of Trump's disinformation campaign about the Bidens in Ukraine.

  • Video appearing to show Ukrainian forces shooting Russian prisoners seems plausible but remains unverified, experts say

    The video spread widely on social media, and purported to show Ukrainian troops shooting and beating Russian prisoners of war.