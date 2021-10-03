Saudi Arabia’s Oil Revenue Surges Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting: Chart
(Bloomberg) --
Most Read from Bloomberg
An Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia Billions
Ghana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export Industry
Petrodollars are once again flowing in for Saudi Arabia. The kingdom is earning more money from oil exports than at any time since 2018, as the global economic recovery and OPEC+ production cuts boost prices. The producers’ cartel meets on Monday and has signaled it will continue with a gradual easing of those output curbs, though, with Brent crude near $80 a barrel, some traders and even the White House are putting pressure on it to move faster.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
‘Most Americans Today Believe the Stock Market Is Rigged, and They’re Right’
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.