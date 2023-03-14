Saudi Arabia places order with Boeing for up to 121 planes

FILE - In this March 11, 2019 file photo, the Boeing logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Saudi Arabia is buying up to 121 jetliners from Boeing in a big boost for the American manufacturer. The deal was expected to be announced Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
2
DAVID KOENIG and AAMER MADHANI
·3 min read

Two Saudi Arabian airlines said Tuesday they will order 78 jetliners from Boeing and take options to buy 43 more in a major boost for the American aircraft manufacturer.

The order for Boeing 787s will be divided between Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier, Saudia, and a planned new airline called Riyadh Air, which Saudi officials announced over the weekend.

At list prices, the combined deal would be worth about $37 billion if the options are exercised, but airlines routinely get deep discounts. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Boeing had been talking to the Saudis about an order for three years, according to two senior U.S. administration officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been publicly announced. The officials said President Joe Biden did not directly lobby for the order when he met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last summer, but top aides made a pitch to Saudi government officials on Boeing's behalf.

“We are particularly pleased that Boeing was able to finally conclude these deals with Saudi Arabia after years of discussions, and intensive negotiations over recent months,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. She called the announcement “another milestone in eight decades of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and American industry.”

The Saudi deals will support about 1 million jobs in 44 states across the U.S. supply chain, including 150,000 new manufacturing jobs, according to administration officials.

The planes will be powered by engines from General Electric Co.

Relatively high oil prices have boosted Saudi Arabia’s economy and government, making it easier for the kingdom to close a multi-billion-dollar jet order.

Riyadh Air, backed by the Saudi sovereign-wealth fund, is part of a plan to make the kingdom a global aviation hub and attract 100 million annual visitors by 2030.

“The new airline reflects the ambitious vision of Saudi Arabia to be at the core of shaping the future of global air travel and be a true disrupter in terms of customer experience,” said the planned airline’s CEO, Tony Douglas.

At the same time, strong demand for travel is boosting demand for jets made by Boeing and Airbus.

The sale comes a month after Air India announced it agreed to buy 220 planes from Boeing and 250 from European aircraft maker Airbus. Both the Air India and combined Saudi Arabian order rank among Boeing's five largest.

Boeing's history with Saudi Arabia goes back to early 1945, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt presented Abdulaziz al Saud— the founder of modern Saudi Arabia — with a DC-3 made by Douglas Aircraft Co., one of the forerunners of current-day Boeing.

The relationship has stood through Democratic and Republican administrations ever since. President Donald Trump signed defense and commercial deals for Boeing during a 2017 trip to the kingdom. The crown prince toured a Boeing plant in the Seattle area the following year and signed a memorandum of understanding for a joint venture maintaining military aircraft in the kingdom.

___

Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing lands mega deal with Saudi Arabia

    Boeing scores a key deal with Saudi Arabia.

  • Boeing expected to sell nearly 80 787 planes to Saudi airlines -source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co is expected to sell nearly 80 787 Dreamliner airplanes to two Saudi Arabian airlines, a source briefed on the matter said on Monday. An announcement of the plan reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal is expected as soon as Tuesday, and the list prices for 78 planes would total nearly $37 billion. State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) and new national airline Riyadh Air will both be acquiring Boeing 787s, the source said.

  • Boeing Deal for Jets From Saudi Arabia Might Be Bigger Than First Imagined

    Two Saudi Arabian airlines are on the verge of buying 80 Dreamliner jets from Boeing, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Silk-FAW drops plan to build Italian plant for electric sports cars

    The Silk-FAW start-up comprising U.S. automotive engineering and design company Silk EV and Chinese automaker FAW has abandoned plans to build a production plant in Italy, according to a local government document reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday. Silk-FAW signed an agreement in 2021 with local authorities in the northern Emilia-Romagna region to build a production facility and research centre in the city of Reggio Emilia, in an area known as Italy's "Motor Valley" - home to brands including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati and Ducati.

  • Poland's justice minister seen carrying pistol in his belt

    Poland’s divisive justice minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, has drawn surprised comments after a gust of wind revealed that he carries a gun tucked in his belt. Ziobro was laying a wreath at a ceremony in central Poland when the wind showed that he was carrying a Glock pistol.

  • Facebook parent Meta slashes another 10,000 jobs

    Facebook parent Meta is slashing another 10,000 jobs and will not fill 5,000 open positions as the social media pioneer cuts costs. Meta and other tech companies have been hiring aggressively for at least two years and in recent months have begun to let some of those workers go. Early last month, Meta posted falling profits and its third consecutive quarter of declining revenue.

  • Amgen is sued for concealing $10.7 billion tax bill from investors

    Amgen Inc has been sued in a proposed class action accusing the drugmaker of waiting too long to tell investors it might owe the Internal Revenue Service $10.7 billion in taxes and penalties. In a complaint filed on Monday night in Manhattan federal court, a Detroit-based pension fund said Amgen artificially inflated its stock price by concealing the dispute over its international tax strategy between July 2020 and April 2022. The IRS has accused Amgen of underreporting taxes from 2010 to 2015, mainly for attributing what should have been U.S. taxable income to a Puerto Rico unit that houses its main manufacturing business and produces many of its drugs.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres, 03/13/2023

  • Should You Invest in Generac Holdings (GNRC)?

    Alger Capital, an investment management company, released its “Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund” fourth quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Class Z of the Mid-cap growth fund returned 0.77% in the fourth quarter compared to the 6.90% gain for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. The Utilities and Communication sectors contributed […]

  • Silicon Valley Bank: How the US is looking to avoid a banking crisis

    After the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday, President Biden will address what the government is doing to keep the bank's issues from growing into a banking crisis.

  • 'Becoming an American:' Wayne County group to host dialogue on 'broken' immigration system

    The talk will feature Open Arms' Haroldo Nunes and immigration attorney Brian Hoffman who know the system from professional and personal experiences.

  • President Biden to address banking crisis following collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

    President Biden to address banking crisis following collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

  • Russian Oil Flows Rebound as India Snaps Up More Pacific Cargoes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude flows rebounded last week, with India now making inroads into the country’s Pacific exports having taken the bulk of cargoes shipped from western ports after a European embargo.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapGlobal Banking Stocks Hold Steady After $465 Billion SVB WipeoutUS Backst

  • Lebanese pound hits historic low of 100,000 to dollar

    The Lebanese pound sank to a historic low against the dollar on the parallel market Tuesday, the latest sombre milestone in an economic meltdown that has plunged most of the population into poverty.Officially pegged at 15,000 to the dollar, the pound was trading at 100,000 against the greenback, dealers said -- a dizzying plunge from 1,507 before the economic crisis hit in 2019.The currency's market value was at around 60,000 to the dollar in late January.The currency plunge has triggered price hikes including on fuel, food and other basic goods, with supermarkets this month starting to price items in dollars.Despite the gravity of the crisis, the political elite, which has been widely blamed for the country's financial collapse, has failed to take action.Since last year, the country has had no president and only a caretaker government, amid persistent deadlock between rival factions."The lira has become completely worthless," said 75-year-old Abu Abbas, who owns a small jewellery stall on Beirut's busy Hamra Street and said he was barely making ends meet."I used to buy medicine for my wife for 40,000 pounds, now it costs 900,000," he told AFP.- Banks on strike -Lebanese banks, which have imposed draconian withdrawal restrictions -- essentially locking depositors out of their life savings -- were closed on Tuesday as they resumed an open-ended strike.The strike began early last month to protest what the Association of Banks in Lebanon described as "arbitrary" judicial measures against lenders, after depositors filed lawsuits to retrieve savings.Some judges sought to seize the funds of bank directors or board members, or to force lenders to pay out customers' dollar deposits in pounds at the old 1,507 exchange rate.Customers had a two-week reprieve from the strike after caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati intervened late last month to impede the work of one of the judges investigating banks.Withdrawal limits have sparked public outrage that has seen some Lebanese resort to armed hold-ups in a bid to lay hands on their own money.The facades of many banks in the capital are almost unrecognisable from the outside, covered in protective metal panels, while ATMs have been vandalised."Ruling politicians... robbed the country and stole depositors' money," said Mohammad al-Rayes, a Beirut shopkeeper."They should leave and bring new leaders," the 65-year-old told AFP, adding: "Very tough times are coming."- 'Loss of confidence'&nbsp;-Political inaction and a lack of accountability has been a hallmark of the Lebanese economic crisis, dubbed by the World Bank as one of the planet's worst in recent history.In April last year, the International Monetary Fund announced an agreement in principle to provide Beirut with $3 billion in loans spread over four years -- conditional on a package of sweeping reforms.But officials have failed to enact the changes demanded by international creditors in return for unlocking the emergency loans.Central bank governor Riad Salameh is being investigated at home and abroad for the suspected embezzlement of hundreds of millions of dollars.A Lebanese judge has asked Salameh to appear before visiting European investigators on Wednesday as part of a multinational probe into his personal wealth.Lebanon is facing the economic meltdown largely leaderless, as the divided parliament has failed to elect a new president for months -- in a country already governed by a caretaker cabinet with limited powers.Repeated sessions convened to elect a successor to Michel Aoun, whose term ended in October last year, have all failed to reach agreement on a consensus candidate.The pound's steady downfall reflects a "total loss of confidence in the policy makers of the country", said Saeb El-Zein, a Lebanese former banker who worked with international lenders."You need political leadership to have economic leadership -- and we don't have political leadership," he told AFP.&nbsp;aya/lg/kir

  • Russian pilot who bombed Kharkiv to be exchanged

    Dzerzhynskyi District Court of Kharkiv City has satisfied the request of the prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office for the release from serving the sentence of the Russian soldier Maxim Krishtop.

  • Lexus RZ EV — The good: It’s a Lexus; the bad: range and other factors hold it back

    Lexus has been doing it’s thing quite successfully in the auto world for some time now - defining Japanese luxury. But Lexus’s EV efforts, like those of its parent company Toyota, have been stalled. Lexus has been on the backfoot developing its first EV, which will finally come out this year while its competitors in the luxury space have had EVs out for some time now.

  • The It List: 'Gotham Knights' follows Batman's adopted son allying with the children of his enemies, 'Mean Girl Murders' explores real-life cruel intentions, 'Ted Lasso' returns and all the best in pop culture the week of March 13, 2023

    Here are our pop culture picks for March 13-19, including the best deals we could find for each.

  • Boeing Expected to Sell About 80 Dreamliners in Saudi Airline Deal

    Two Saudi Arabian airlines are nearing a deal to buy a total of about 80 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with options for some 40 more, another significant order for the American aircraft manufacturer.

  • SVB Collapse Has Extreme Consequences For These Companies

    Insured deposits cover anything under $250,000 -- but some companies had much more than that in SVB accounts. "The FDIC will pay uninsured depositors an advance dividend within the next week," the statement also assured. Roku said in a filing that 26% of its company's money, approximately $487 million, was held by SVB.

  • Mike Pence says Trump endangered his family

    Former Vice President Mike Pence delivered searing comments about former President Donald Trump's role in the Jan. 6 capital attack at the annual Gridiron dinner.