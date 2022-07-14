Saudi Arabia Proves Too Big to Snub for a Desperate Biden

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vivian Nereim, Justin Sink and Ben Bartenstein
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Salman of Saudi Arabia
    King of Saudi Arabia
  • Mohammed bin Salman
    Saudi crown prince and minister of defense

(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden promised to “reorient” the US’s relationship with Saudi Arabia, but the man he shunned over the kingdom’s human rights record may yet get to decide in which direction.

Most Read from Bloomberg

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upending energy markets, it became clear months ago that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was no longer someone the US president could afford to avoid as he seeks assistance to combat rocketing prices and isolate Vladimir Putin.

On Friday, Biden will touch down in the country he wanted to turn into a “pariah.” The visit follows months of shuttle diplomacy by key envoys aimed at repairing an alliance that’s the most strained in decades. But rather than a display of American influence, Biden’s arrival in Jeddah highlights the shift in dynamics as soaring energy costs hit the US economy while Saudi Arabia makes $1 billion a day from selling crude.

Prince Mohammed was vilified in the US and Europe following the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist and critic Jamal Khashoggi, and Biden’s aides have said human rights are on the agenda of his first Middle East trip.

In an op-ed in the Washington Post on July 9, Biden focused on security and said his administration had “reversed the blank-check policy we inherited” for Saudi Arabia. “From the start, my aim was to reorient — but not rupture — relations with a country that’s been a strategic partner for 80 years,” he wrote.

At 79, Biden is more than twice the age of 36-year-old Prince Mohammed. Yet the relationship between the two men could now prove crucial to Biden’s political fortunes, however awkward. And the trouble is that Biden has a weak hand to play.

It took months of talks — and the prospect of a Biden photo op with the crown prince — to squeeze additional barrels out of OPEC and its allies at a meeting on June 2. But it was never going to be enough to make a difference at US gasoline pumps and Washington wants more.

Saudi officials say the most important element of the visit is the symbolism — to draw a line under the past and move on — and any wider agreement on security, energy and Russia will take more time.

One adviser to the government in Riyadh said King Salman and Prince Mohammed simply want the US to reaffirm its security commitments to the region. They’re worried Biden’s effort to revive the Iran nuclear accord will hand their rival an oil windfall to spend on militias, including the Houthi rebels in Yemen, who have attacked Saudi oil facilities.

The expectation among observers is for another token increase in oil production, but nothing that will impact markets significantly. Gulf officials also said it’s unlikely that the trip paves the way for an imminent diplomatic normalization with Israel, though they said more incremental steps, including deeper security cooperation between the two states, could materialize.

“The Saudis want validation of their importance to the United States, and they’re going to get that,” said Jon Alterman, director of the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “Whatever image comes out with the president and the crown prince in the same frame is going to be distributed for years to come.”

Read More

  • Biden’s Woes at Home Loom Over Mideast Trip That’s All About Oil

  • A New World Energy Order Is Emerging From Putin’s War on Ukraine

  • Biden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim Capacity

  • Oil Thirst Is Forcing Biden to Pivot U.S. Back to Saudi Arabia

The US president will be treading a path worn by global leaders as the fallout from Russia’s war ricochets through their economies. Yet for Prince Mohammed, Biden is the real coup, a chance to cap his rehabilitation on the international stage after cementing power at home around his social and economic overhaul of the kingdom.

Pro-government editorials and social media influencers in Saudi Arabia have painted the Biden visit as a triumph for the autocratic royal known as MBS and the kingdom’s relevance in a world still reliant on fossil fuels. Some shared memes mocking the president and poked fun at his administration’s dissembling about whether he’ll meet the prince.

Opponents of MBS’s crackdown on dissent, meanwhile, cast Biden’s visit as a betrayal. Exiled Saudi activist Abdullah Alaoudh called it “a license for dictators everywhere to blackmail the United States.”

Where the old Saudi Arabia was cautious and accommodating to the US, Prince Mohammed has proved more assertive — critics would say reckless — in war and diplomacy, more open to ties with Russia and China, and more willing to stand up to the White House, demanding respect if not approval.

Recent American administrations have failed to recognize how Saudi Arabia’s political calculus has changed, said Yasmine Farouk, a non-resident scholar in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

“They think that they can treat today’s Saudi Arabia the same way that they treated the previous ones and still get what they want,” she said. “Today, you’re dealing with a country that doesn’t really feel it owes you anything.”

Indeed, the optics have changed for an alliance based on oil and security forged in the aftermath of World War II. It survived the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at the hands of Saudis and was reinforced under Donald Trump.

Just days after taking the presidential oath, Biden announced the US planned to cut off arms sales for Saudi Arabia’s operations in Yemen and reverse the decision to designate the Iranian-backed Houthis as a terrorist organization.

Soon after, White House aides said Biden would speak directly with “counterpart” King Salman, while leaving discussions with the crown prince to cabinet officials and senior aides.

The effort, officials said, was intended both as a repudiation of Prince Mohammed for the Khashoggi killing in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and a symbolic break from the Trump administration. Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, chatted regularly with MBS on WhatsApp, bypassing diplomatic protocol and securing a $2 billion Saudi investment after he left office.

Russia’s amassing of troops near the Ukraine border began to change that view. As US officials braced for the attack, Brett McGurk, the National Security Council’s Middle East coordinator, and Amos Hochstein, the State Department’s senior adviser for global energy security, were sent to Riyadh to discuss energy concerns.

The pair were dispatched again after Russia launched its invasion in February and crude prices spiked, but the Saudis made little public effort to address the oil crisis. Talks intensified within the White House about the possibility of a rapprochement between Biden and the Saudi leadership, according to three people familiar with the matter. Aides also indicated publicly that if Prince Mohammed attended international forums on behalf of Saudi Arabia, Biden would not object to a meeting.

Attention then turned to an in-person liaison that could provide the crown prince with a presidential handshake. In late April, Biden accepted an invitation from Israel to visit the region, with an eye toward a possible stop in Saudi Arabia. By May, the crown prince’s younger brother, Khalid bin Salman, traveled to Washington and met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Hochstein and other officials.

A plan coalesced around a Saudi-hosted summit of Arab allies that would allow Biden to maintain that he wasn’t specifically going for a meeting the Prince Mohammed. It wasn’t until OPEC+’s June decision to pump an extra 648,000 barrels per day that aides locked in the details, settling on an itinerary that ensured Israel — not Saudi Arabia — was Biden’s first stop.

The risk for Biden is that he comes back with little, while the reset is both an admission that his Saudi policy failed and a disappointment to many Democrats who want a principled stand on human rights and pivot toward clean energy. That’s ahead of November elections where the Democrats stand to lose control of Congress.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • London’s Place at Heart of Metals Trade Is Still at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- The immediate anger toward how the London Metal Exchange handled the nickel squeeze is not fading. It continues to threaten the LME's status as the home of global benchmark prices for the world’s key industrial metals. Back in March, the LME allowed prices to soar 250% in less than two days, then retroactively cancelled $3.9 billion in trades. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin called it “one of the worst days in my professional career in terms of watching the behavior of an exchange.” Month

  • Factbox: Biden set to tackle oil, Israel, Yemen, Iran on Saudi trip

    President Joe Biden will visit the United State's most important Arab ally Saudi Arabia on July 15-16 after two years of strained ties over the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the war in Yemen. Here are key issues between the United States and Saudi Arabia that could arise in talks involving Biden and King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the kingdom's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also referred to as MbS.

  • Iran says it and Saudi Arabia interested in more talks

    Tehran gave an update on the status of the talks as U.S. President Joe Biden landed in Israel in a high-stakes Middle East trip that will include Saudi Arabia. Both countries are U.S. allies while Iran is a longtime adversary of Washington. Tehran and Riyadh, the leading Shi'ite and Sunni Muslim powers in the Middle East, severed ties in 2016 with both parties backing opposide sides in proxy wars across the region, from Yemen to Syria and elsewhere.

  • Mykolaiv attack: Oblast Military Administration says Russia seeks revenge for destroyed depots and command posts

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 12 JULY 2022, 11:52 Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, said that Russian forces carried out a rocket strike on Mykolaiv on the morning of 12 July in an attempt at revenge for the ammunition depots destroyed and commanders killed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the oblast.

  • German official: Nuclear would do little to solve gas issue

    Germany's vice chancellor on Tuesday defended the government's commitment to ending the use of nuclear power at the end of this year, arguing that keeping its few remaining reactors running would be complex and do little to address the problems caused by a possible natural gas shortfall. Germany's main opposition party has called repeatedly for the country's last three nuclear reactors to be kept online after the end of December amid fears that Russia may halt natural gas supplies entirely. There's some sympathy for that position in the ranks of the pro-business Free Democrats, the smallest party in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition.

  • Ukraine is furious at Canada for waiving sanctions on a crucial pipeline part that Putin needs to sell gas to Europe

    Zelenskyy said Canada sending a Nord Stream part back to Germany, which would help the pipeline resume operations, was "absolutely unacceptable."

  • Man stole more than $60K of items from Amazon warehouses, deputies say

    Investigators believe he has also hit other warehouses in Mississippi and Huntsville, Alabama.

  • Zelenskyy: Russia has already launched 2,960 missiles on Ukraine

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 13 JULY 2022, 15:30 As of the morning of 13 July, Russia has already launched almost 3,000 missiles of different types on peaceful Ukrainian cities. Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, in a video address to the National Assembly of the Korean Republic Details: The President has reported that Russia is terrorising Ukraine with artillery and missile strikes.

  • UAE president, in first address, stresses support for energy security, friendly relations

    The president of the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday the Gulf OPEC producer would continue to support global energy security as a main driver of global economic growth, ahead of a U.S.-Arab summit in neighbouring Saudi Arabia this week. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, in his first televised address since becoming president in May, also said the UAE would extend a "hand of friendship" to all countries that share values of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect. His speech coincided with the start of a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden to the region that includes a meeting with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

  • Germans could switch to wood this winter to heat their homes as Russia withholds natural gas, Deutsche Bank says

    Deutsche Bank expects gas demand to be 10% lower this year compared to 2021. The bank said wood could supplement gas as a heating source.

  • Russia resorts to calling up prisoners to make up for military personnel losses – UK MoD

    Moscow is being forced to replenish its heavy losses in the war against Ukraine with "non-traditional recruitment" – convicts from its prisons, the UK Ministry of Defense’s latest Ukraine war update on Twitter reads.

  • U.S. venture capital dealmaking slows on economic uncertainty

    The value of deals struck in the first half of 2022 dropped to $144.2 billion, due to an ongoing stock market rout driven by fears of a looming recession, raging inflation and aggressive rate hikes, from $158.2 billion over the same period last year. The pace of VC activity is also expected to slow in the second half of 2022 as the threshold for closing deals rises and pricing uncertainty extends to the early stages of the investment cycle. "Exits remain extremely low while late-stage companies act with caution as a result of bearish public market activity," said John Gabbert, founder and chief executive of PitchBook.

  • Before Brittney Griner, an American Israeli woman was held in a Russian prison for having cannabis

    Before Brittney Griner, there was Naama Issachar.

  • Heat Waves Across Europe Show Dangers of Weakening Climate Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- Southern France was slammed by a heat wave so intense in June that Celine Imart was forced to harvest rapeseed in the middle of the night to avoid searing hot tractors from sparking fires in her fields. Farmers elsewhere had reported crackling dry crops spontaneously catching fire after coming into contact with the heat from harvesters. Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go Big

  • Nord Stream 1: Trudeau defends decision to return Russia-owned turbine

    It released the turbine - used in a natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany - despite Ukraine's objections.

  • Back-to-school spending to set record on pricier supplies - report

    Retailers are set for the strongest back-to-school shopping season on record as inflation drives up prices of clothes and supplies and more students return to physical classrooms after two years of pandemic disruption, a Deloitte forecast showed. Spending is expected to jump 5.8% to $34.4 billion this year, Deloitte said on Thursday, citing an online survey of 1,200 parents of school-aged children.

  • 'Shut up or get out!': Two MPs ejected from House of Commons as Boris Johnson took floor

    Two MPs from the Alba Party were thrown out of the British House of Commons during Prime Minister Questions for Boris Johnson.

  • Some Ukrainians won't flee areas caught in crosshairs of war

    Burned-out cars and splintered trees smolder in the aftermath of a missile strike on Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Ukraine. Across the beleaguered city, Valerii Ilchenko sits under the shade of the trees, working on a crossword puzzle. Just last week, the governor of Donetsk province urged its 350,000 remaining residents to move to safer places in western Ukraine.

  • Russia deports 2 million Ukrainians, Zelenskyy says

    Russia has deported 2 million Ukrainians from occupied territories, including several hundred thousand children, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his address to the Asian Leadership Conference (ALC) on July 13.

  • An Evangelical Pastor’s Sermon Moved Sajid Javid To Resign

    Having sensationally resigned from his role as the UK’s Health Secretary, Sajid Javid has revealed that he quit his Cabinet-appointed role after hearing a sermo