Saudi Arabia says it has executed 81 convicts in single day

JON GAMBRELL
·2 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia executed 81 people Saturday convicted of crimes ranging from killings to belonging to militant groups, the largest known mass execution carried out in the kingdom in its modern history.

The executions carried out surpassed even the toll of a January 1980 mass execution for the 63 militants convicted of seizing the Grand Mosque in Mecca in 1979, the worst-ever militant attack to target the kingdom and Islam's holiest site.

It wasn't clear why the kingdom choose Saturday for the executions. The number of death penalty cases being carried out had dropped during the coronavirus pandemic, though the kingdom continued to behead convicts under King Salman and his assertive son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency announced Saturday's executions, saying they included those “convicted of various crimes, including the murdering of innocent men, women and children.” The kingdom also said some of those executed were members of al-Qaida, the Islamic State group and backers of Yemen's Houthi rebels.

“The accused were provided with the right to an attorney and were guaranteed their full rights under Saudi law during the judicial process, which found them guilty of committing multiple heinous crimes that left a large number of civilians and law enforcement officers dead,” the Saudi Press Agency said.

“The kingdom will continue to take a strict and unwavering stance against terrorism and extremist ideologies that threaten the stability of the entire world,” the report added.

An announcement by Saudi state television described those executed as having “followed the footsteps of Satan” in carrying out their crimes.

The kingdom's last mass execution came in January 2016, when the kingdom executed 47 people, including a prominent opposition Shiite cleric who had rallied demonstrations in the kingdom.

In 2019, the kingdom beheaded 37 Saudi citizens, most of them minority Shiites, in a mass execution across the country for alleged terrorism-related crimes.

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats ask Americans for "sacrifice" on gas prices

    Democrats are testing the potential for a reset with voters around Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and President Biden's handling of the crisis. Driving the news: At House Democrats’ conference in Philadelphia this week, lawmakers made the case for Biden’s resurgence and for Americans’ shared sacrifice — including paying higher gas prices — to protect democracy.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Vladimir Putin’s invas

  • US intelligence officials believe a $700 million superyacht that's docked in Italy could belong to Russian President Vladimir Putin, reports say

    US officials have not yet concluded who owns the superyacht but said they found initial indications that it was associated with Putin, per The NYT.

  • Blogger Raif Badawi still trapped in Saudi Arabia despite being freed after 10 years in jail

    Raif Badawi, the Saudi blogger jailed and flogged for “insulting Islam”, has been freed after a decade but is still trapped in Saudi Arabia.

  • No charges will be filed in Circle K road rage fatal shooting, state attorney says

    State Attorney Jack Campbell said no charges will be filed in the Jan. 6 fatal shooting at the Circle K at Bannerman and Thomasville roads.

  • The US and EU lead efforts to heap further pressure on oligarchs by banning exports of luxurious yachts, cars, and alcohol to Russia

    The US, jointly with G7 leaders, have imposed export restrictions as they look to further isolate Vladimir Putin from the global financial system.

  • China tightens controls as more virus cases reported

    Hong Kong on Saturday reported 27,647 new coronavirus cases while Shanghai closed schools and parks and authorities in Beijing suspended access to a residential area and told the public not to leave the capital after new infections were found. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam warned the territory's wave of infections may not have peaked despite stringent controls on travel and business. “At this moment, we could not comfortably say that we have passed the peak,” Lam said at a news conference.

  • "It's almost embarrassing": Lobster price shock hits restaurants

    Lobster prices have soared so much that restaurants are either giving their customers sticker shock, or taking them off the menu entirely.Why it matters: The lobster price shock isn't just a supply problem or just a demand problem. It reflects both — and is a microcosm of the U.S. economy.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Maine lobstermen were able to sell their catch straight off the boat for $6.71 a pound in 2021, according to the Maine

  • Russia to include electronics firms on list of essential companies -report

    Russia's government on Friday proposed a raft of support measures, including some for suppliers to state-owned companies and the IT sector, as it seeks to weather the impact of Western sanctions on its economy. He said support for firms in the electronics sector was needed from the banking system.

  • Turkmenistan vote set to establish political dynasty

    Turkmenistan citizens are voting Saturday in an election that could mark the beginning of a political dynasty for the gas-rich Central Asian nation's sitting president. President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, 64, announced the vote last month, setting stage for his 40-year old son Serdar to take over. Serdar Berdymukhamedov has risen through a series of increasingly prominent government posts and most recently has served as the country's deputy prime minister, answering directly to his father.

  • China faces multiple challenges amid 'rising uncertainties'

    A top Chinese leader warned Friday of “rising uncertainties” and pledged tax cuts to shore up growth as the potential economic and geopolitical fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine loomed over an annual meeting of China's ceremonial legislature. Premier Li Keqiang described the situation in Ukraine as “grave” and said the pressing task is to prevent the crisis from escalating and getting out of control. China has stood apart from much of the world in refusing to condemn Russia’s military action, or even call it an invasion.

  • US sanctions family of Putin spokesperson Dmitriy Peskov — including his Instagram influencer daughter

    Elizaveta Peskova had posted "no to war" on a since-deleted Instagram Live story. Now she is facing US sanctions.

  • Opinion | Polls Show the Public Is Willing to Sacrifice for Ukraine. History Suggests Biden Shouldn’t Count On It.

    Once the public starts bearing the costs of the conflict, opinion is likely to shift.

  • NYC revival plan includes tourism, clean streets, pot sales

    After two years of the pandemic battering New York City, Mayor Eric Adams is hoping to steer his city toward an economic revival by luring tourists back, beautifying the streets and embracing New York’s looming legal pot industry. Adams, a Democrat who was elected last year on a pro-business, anti-crime message, unveiled an economic development plan Thursday that he said would usher in a “New New York.” New York City, with a population of 8.8 million, became the early epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. and was again at the center of the storm this past winter when the omicron variant emerged.

  • Chorlton Arts Market removes greeting card after it was criticised for ‘joking’ about domestic violence

    The market has apologised for causing offence

  • Poland welcomes 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia's invasion

    Of the 2.5 million Ukrainian refugees to have fled Russia’s invasion of their homeland for neighboring countries, 1.5 million have sought safety in Poland.

  • Under Biden, The Pool of Federal Prosecutors is Getting Blacker and More Diverse

    An important byproduct of the social justice protests of the past several years was the election of several progressive local prosecutors in cities around the country. From San Francisco to New Orleans to Boston and many other cities, progressive prosecutors have been hailed for implementing reform-minded criminal justice policies and held out as scapegoats for rising crime. But one thing that’s been largely ignored, USA Today points out, is that the ranks of federal prosecutors have gotten more

  • Lava flows as Indonesia's Mount Merapi continues to erupt

    Indonesia’s Mount Merapi continued to erupt Friday, forcing authorities to halt tourism and mining activities on the slopes of the country’s most active volcano. The volcano on the densely populated island of Java unleashed clouds of hot ash shortly before midnight Wednesday into early morning Thursday and fast-moving pyroclastic flows — a mixture of rock, lava and gas — traveled up to 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) down its slopes. It was Mount Merapi’s biggest lava flow since authorities raised its danger level in November 2020, said Hanik Humaida, the head of Yogyakarta’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center.

  • Cashless and flightless, Russian tourists stuck in Thailand

    Thousands of Russian tourists are stranded in Thailand's beach resorts because of the war in Ukraine, many unable to pay their bills or return home because of sanctions and canceled flights. The crisis in Europe also put a crimp in recovery plans for the Southeast Asian nation’s tourism industry, which has hosted more visitors from Russia than any of its neighbors before the pandemic hit. There are about 6,500 Russian tourists stuck in Phuket, Surat Thani, Krabi and Pattaya, four provinces that are popular seaside resort destinations, in addition to 1,000 Ukrainians, Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, told The Associated Press on Friday.

  • Gabrielle Union returns to Fashion to Figure with a new collection

    One of the busiest women in show business just launched another project. Actually, it’s a relaunch; Gabrielle Union’s successful collaboration […] The post Gabrielle Union returns to Fashion to Figure with a new collection appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Satellite images show a large Russian military convoy deployed near a Ukrainian airport northwest of Kyiv

    Maxar reported the large Russian military convoy last seen outside Kyiv has "has largely dispersed and redeployed" to towns near the Antonov airport.