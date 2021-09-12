Saudi Arabia says it's fighting against terrorism
At Al Ha'ir prison, Saudi Arabia claims it's reforming convicted terrorists with music, sports and even a coffee shop the prisoners run themselves.
Donald Trump was conspicuously missing from the memorial services attended by former presidents marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on American soil – and Twitter users took note, sending “where’s trump” trending Saturday. President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attended the main ceremony in Lower Manhattan where the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers once stood, while former president George W. Bush spoke at a
Donald Trump's son called for topics to talk about with his father during their 9/11 boxing commentary gig. He received some critical responses.
Most people are decent and able to discuss issues calmly and without rancor, but some, unfortunately, are not. │ Opinion
EXCLUSIVE — The Taliban beheaded an Afghan soldier, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room.
"Okay Ted, here we go...." the comedian wrote before launching into a thread directed at the Texas lawmaker's controversies
A psychiatrist coined the term "9/11 sign" to refer to those who lied about the event to garner sympathy.
The Taliban are lying and France will not have any relationship with its newly-formed government, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said late on Saturday before heading for talks in Qatar on Sunday to discuss future evacuations from Afghanistan. "They said they would let some foreigners and Afghans leave freely and (talked) of an inclusive and representative government, but they are lying," Le Drian said on France 5 TV.
"If we insist on tearing down statues of reprehensible people, let's at least be fair and balanced about it," this Missouri Republican said.
WASHINGTON - A Pentagon program that delegated management of a huge swath of the internet to a Florida company in January - just minutes before President Donald Trump left office - has ended as mysteriously as it began, with the Defense Department this week retaking control of 175 million IP addresses. The program had drawn scrutiny because of its unusual timing, starting amid a politically charged changeover of federal power, and because of its enormous scale. At its peak, the company, Global R
Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani's annual 9/11 dinner at a Manhattan restaurant was attended by Steve Bannon and other Trump loyalists.
The Unification Church, whose followers are often called 'Moonies,' has attracted criticism for its cult-like behavior.
The House Ways and Means Committee voted on Friday to advance a measure expanding Medicare coverage to include vision, hearing and dental care. Under the plan, vision benefits would begin in 2022 and hearing would be added in 2023 while dental coverage would start in 2028. The 24-19 vote to send the measure to the House Budget Committee fell almost entirely along party lines, with Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) joining Republicans in voting against it. Murphy, a leader of the fiscally conservative
Trump got a 30% cut on his taxes for Trump Tower Chicago because the building's commercial space was mostly empty, The Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Ronald Reagan would not recognise a party that wants to intrude the power of the state everywhere, making a mockery of values it once espoused Ronald Reagan once said: ‘Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem.’ Today’s Republicans are practicing the opposite. Photograph: Dennis Cook/AP I’m old enough to remember when the Republican party stood for limited government and Ronald Reagan thundered “Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the prob
The president should be going after the "liars" and not "the people being lied to," said Tapper.
The dead men worked out of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) and had been trained by US and British forces, The Sunday Times said.
In a video posted to Twitter promoting the boxing event, Donald Trump Jr. said he planned to press his father, the former president, on Area 51.
Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government might seem unlikely at this point, states are doing their own part in making sure federal stimulus money gets distributed. As...
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyKorey Rowe was climbing into the car to report for Army basic training when his best friend stopped him. “He was kind of like, ‘Dude, what are you doing?’” Rowe recalled. “I was like, ‘Don’t worry, man. There's not going to be a war.’”It was late August 2001. By the end of the year, Rowe was in Afghanistan. Later, he was deployed to Iraq.“As I traveled from the southern border through Iraq, watching innocent people die who had nothing to do with
Arizona has sold off $93 million in Unilever bonds and plans to sell the remaining $50 million it has invested in the global consumer products company over subsidiary Ben & Jerry's decision to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, the latest in a series of actions by states with anti-Israel boycott laws. The investment moves state Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced this week were mandated by a 2019 state law that bars Arizona government agencies from holding investments or doing more than $100,000 in business with any firm that boycotts Israel or its territories. Arizona appears to be the first of 35 states with anti-boycott laws or regulation to have fully divested itself from Unilever following Ben & Jerry's actions.