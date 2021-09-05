Saudi Arabia says it intercepted Houthi missile that hurt 2

Saudi Arabia intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels and debris that fell on a neighborhood near Dammam wounded at least two children, the kingdom said Sunday. Images published by the state-run Saudi Press Agency showed glass and debris across a townhouse there, which is in the kingdom's eastern reaches and near the headquarters of the state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco. The Houthis launched three bomb-laden drones and three ballistic missiles in the attack, military spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki al-Malki said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand moves to criminalize terrorist attack planning after mall stabbing

    New Zealand officials tried "for years" to deport the terrorist who stabbed shoppers in an Auckland supermarket Friday before being fatally shot by police who were surveilling him, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.Driving the news: Ardern vowed Saturday to tighten New Zealand's security laws by the month's end following the stabbing attack by the "ISIS-inspired" Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen, 32 — who was fighting to stay in NZ as a refugee when he injured seven shoppers, three critically, o

  • NATO vows to hold Taliban government to account

    Speaking on Friday (September 3), the former Norwegian prime minister, said NATO had been able to evacuate most of their staff, but would continue working to get those who remained out through necessary “operational contacts with the Taliban”.Stoltenberg also warned against expecting a swift recognition of a Taliban government, more than two weeks after the Islamist militia captured Kabul and brought an end to 20 years of war.In addition, Stoltenberg said it was too early to pass judgement on Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar's designation as head of the new government. He said diplomatic recognition would be discussed among NATO allies and the wider international community "to put as much pressure as possible on the Taliban government".

  • Trump in advanced negotiations to sell rights to DC hotel: Report

    Former President Donald Trump is in advanced negotiations to sell the rights to his Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., according to sources familiar with the matter.

  • Sahel jihadists: West Africa faces up to policing its terror triangle

    New tactics are being used in the fight against jihadists as Chad and France reduce their military roles.

  • The CEO of a crypto research firm says bitcoin is going to $100,000 by year-end

    "You say the moon is the limit. We can go up beyond that as well," Chainalysis CEO Michael Gronager told Bloomberg.

  • It's a girl, and a boy: Buttigieg celebrates 2 babies

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, are celebrating the arrival of not one — but two — bundles of joy. The first openly gay person to be confirmed by the Senate for a Cabinet position had shared last month that the couple had become parents after seeking to adopt. “We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family.”

  • Wildfire photographer discusses his experience covering California wildfires

    Firefighters in California are making progress in preventing the Caldor Fire from reaching South Lake Tahoe. Fire officials say lighter winds have helped them keep the fire at bay. As of Saturday morning, the Caldor Fire was 37% contained. Wildfire and climate photographer Stuart Palley spoke with CBSN's Lana Zak about what it's like covering California's wildfires.

  • Afghanistan: Taliban says it will 'raise voice for Kashmir Muslims'

    A spokesman for the group tells the BBC it plans to support Muslims in Indian-administered Kashmir.

  • Afghanistan: Fresh fighting in final anti-Taliban stronghold

    Conditions in the Afghan region are said to be difficult as the Taliban battle resistance fighters.

  • At least 17 killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul - reports

    Leaders of opposition to the Taliban have denied that the province has fallen. The Shamshad news agency said "aerial shooting" in Kabul on Friday killed 17 people and wounded 41. At least 14 people were injured in celebratory firing in Nangarhar province east of the capital, said Gulzada Sangar, spokesman for an area hospital in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.

  • On his way out, Tampa’s police chief settles a score with a City Council nemesis

    TAMPA — Police Chief Brian Dugan is a short-timer. And he appears to be using some of it to speak his mind. Consider a recent late July text exchange between Dugan and City Council member Bill Carlson. The thread shows the retiring chief isn’t holding back on his biggest critic on council. And Carlson didn’t spare Dugan his opinion of the chief’s time at the helm of the Tampa Police ...

  • Washington Post Rips Kevin McCarthy, GOP's 'Pitiful Path' To Jan. 6 'Trutherism'

    “Mr. McCarthy should be defending Congress’s prerogative to investigate, not trying to curb it with threats and bullying."

  • Jim Acosta Blasts ‘Human Manure Spreader’ Tucker Carlson for Pushing Yet Another ‘Race Baiting’ Theory (Video)

    Jim Acosta is calling out Tucker Carlson’s unsubstantiated claims yet again. This time the CNN host decided not to mince words, labeling Carlson as a “human manure spreader” for his insistence that Afghan refugees are being welcomed into this country in order to influence the outcome of future elections. “Leading figures on the far right have been sounding the alarm on Afghanistan evacuees all week,” Acosta said on his Saturday CNN show. “The refugees are coming! The refugees are coming!” “Over

  • Anti-Biden voter diner in Florida sells out of food

    A central Florida diner that said it would not serve anyone who supports President Joe Biden temporarily closed down on Wednesday after selling out of food.

  • Resistance denies the Taliban claim to have seized the last rebel holdout in Afghanistan amid heavy fighting

    The Taliban says it has crushed resistance in Afghanistan's mountainous Panjshir Valley. Rebel forces claim they are still fighting.

  • ‘Clear for many months’: Boris Johnson blames Biden for predictable Taliban takeover

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson characterized the Taliban’s rapid conquest of Afghanistan as a predictable consequence of President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces.

  • Afghanistan: What rise of Taliban means for Pakistan

    Some Western powers hope that Pakistan could play a role as a mediator with the new Taliban government.

  • Leak inquiry after plans for aftermath of Queen’s death published online

    The Cabinet Office has launched an investigation after official plans for the immediate aftermath of the Queen's death, codenamed London Bridge, were leaked, the Telegraph can reveal.

  • Proposed EU military force would ‘divide Europe’, warns Nato’s secretary general

    A new European Union military force advocated by senior EU officials after the fall of Afghanistan would weaken the transatlantic alliance and “divide Europe”, Nato’s secretary general has warned.

  • Trump in advanced talks to sell D.C. hotel

    Former President Trump is in advanced talks to sell rights to his Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., sources tell Axios. Why it matters: The removal of Trump’s big, golden name from Pennsylvania Avenue would be a symbolic bombshell savored by opponents. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The historic building became a prop and symbol for both sides in the political wars.The hotel was a central setting during his chaotic presidency, with Trump p