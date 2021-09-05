Saudi Arabia says it intercepted Houthi missile that hurt 2

Reuters Videos

Speaking on Friday (September 3), the former Norwegian prime minister, said NATO had been able to evacuate most of their staff, but would continue working to get those who remained out through necessary “operational contacts with the Taliban”.Stoltenberg also warned against expecting a swift recognition of a Taliban government, more than two weeks after the Islamist militia captured Kabul and brought an end to 20 years of war.In addition, Stoltenberg said it was too early to pass judgement on Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar's designation as head of the new government. He said diplomatic recognition would be discussed among NATO allies and the wider international community "to put as much pressure as possible on the Taliban government".