Saudi Arabia says it's not responsible for high oil prices

FILE - A photographer takes pictures of the Khurais oil field during a tour for journalists, 150 km east-northeast of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 28, 2021. In a statement on Monday, March 21, 2022, carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, Saudi Arabia said it “won’t bear any responsibility for any shortage in oil supplies to global markets” after attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have affected the kingdom’s production. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
ISABEL DEBRE
·3 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said on Monday that it “won't bear any responsibility" for a shortage in global oil supplies after a fierce barrage of attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels affected production in the kingdom, the world's largest oil exporter.

The unusually stark warning marked a departure from the giant oil producer's typically cautious statements, as Saudi officials remain aware that even their smallest comments can swing the price of oil and rattle global markets.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency quoted the Saudi Foreign Ministry as saying that the kingdom “declares that it will not bear any responsibility for any shortage in oil supplies to global markets in light of the attacks on its oil facilities.”

The announcement comes as the kingdom remains in lockstep with OPEC and other oil-producing countries in a deal limiting production increases. Gulf Arab oil producers have so far resisted pressure from the Biden administration to pump more crude to help bring down oil prices that have soared amid Russia's war on Ukraine.

Already, gasoline prices have hit record highs around the world. Gas prices in the U.S. topped $4.25 on Monday, according to auto club AAA, just below the historic record of $4.33 reached earlier this month.

“The international community must assume its responsibility to preserve energy supplies," the Saudi statement added, in order to deter attacks that jeopardize “the kingdom’s production capability and its ability to fulfill its commitments."

The international oil benchmark Brent crude hovered over $112 a barrel in trading Monday, up more than 4% for the preceding session. The price remained below a peak of nearly $140 hit earlier this month, but still some $15 a barrel more than before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Sunday, Yemen's Iran-backed rebels launched one of their most intense series of attacks targeting the kingdom's oil and natural gas production, sparking a fire at a petroleum distribution center in the port of Jiddah, the country’s second-largest city, and disrupting production at a petrochemicals complex in Yanbu on the Red Sea coast.

The overall extent of damage at the installations remained unclear. The Saudi Energy Ministry acknowledged a temporary drop in oil output at the 400,000-barrel-a-day Yanbu site, without elaborating.

The government condemned the attacks as a threat to the security of global oil supplies “in these extremely sensitive circumstances." Even before Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, global energy supplies were struggling to keep pace with surging post-pandemic demand. The West's punitive sanctions on Moscow, among the world's largest oil producers and exporters, unleashed more turmoil on the market.

The relentless wave of Houthi strikes began before dawn on Sunday and sporadically pounded sites throughout the kingdom's south and west for hours, with the roar and thump of missile interceptors rattling residents in Jiddah until just before midnight.

The attacks on installations run by the state-controlled national oil company Aramco, among the world's most significant and valuable companies, exposed the gaps in Saudi defenses and recalled the dramatic attacks on two key oil installations in the country's east that temporarily knocked out half of Saudi Arabia’s total oil production.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for that sophisticated attack in September 2019, which the U.S. and Riyadh later blamed on Iran. Even after shrapnel blasted through the critical Abqaiq oil processing facility, Saudi Arabia delivered no such similar warning about its responsibility for global oil supplies and swinging prices. Instead the kingdom stressed it would speedily return to normal levels of production.

After Sunday's strikes, the White House pledged to support Saudi Arabia's defenses and denounced the Houthis as proxies of Iran. A senior administration official confirmed that the United States has transferred a significant number of Patriot antimissile interceptors to help Saudi Arabia thwart the barrage of Houthi drone and missile attacks.

___

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • S. Korean slavery victim seeks UN justice as time runs out

    Thirty years after going public with her story of abduction, rape and forced prostitution by Japan’s wartime military, Lee Yong-soo fears she’s running out of time to get closure to her ordeal. The 93-year-old is the face of a dwindling group of South Korean sexual slavery survivors who have been demanding since the early 1990s that the Japanese government fully accept culpability and offer an unequivocal apology. Lee leads an international group of sexual slavery survivors and advocates – including those from the Philippines, China, Indonesia, Australia and East Timor – who sent a petition U.N. human rights investigators last week to press Seoul and Tokyo to jointly refer the issue to U.N.’s International Court of Justice.

  • Lebanese judge charges central bank chief with corruption

    A Lebanese judge said Monday she has filed charges against the country’s central bank governor, accusing him of illegal enrichment and money laundering during Lebanon’s economic meltdown. Ghada Aoun, an investigative judge at Mount Lebanon district court, told The Associated Press that Governor Riad Salameh’s brother, Raja Salameh, who was detained last week, was also charged with “taking part in these crimes.” Aoun also ordered that the brother's assets be frozen.

  • Yemen rebels launch barrage of strikes on Saudi sites

    Yemen’s Houthi rebels unleashed one of their most intense barrages of drone and missile strikes on Saudi Arabia's critical energy facilities on Sunday, sparking a fire at one site and temporarily cutting oil production at another. The salvo marked a serious escalation of rebel attacks on the kingdom as the war in Yemen rages into its eighth year and peace talks stall. The attacks did not cause casualties, the Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen said, but struck sites belonging to one of the world's most important energy companies and damaged civilian vehicles and homes.

  • ‘The Batman’ Swoops In On $600M WW, Unflappable Despite Tough Break In China – International Box Office

    UPDATE, writethru: Just days after Warner Bros/DC’s The Batman rounded the five-century mark globally, it is now just shy of $600M worldwide in its third weekend. A $49.1M overseas frame (down 46% versus last session) brings the international box office cume on the Matt Reeves-directed pic to $298M, with global standing at $598.1M through Sunday. […]

  • How Superyacht Owners Are Turning Their Boats Into Floating Galleries for Blue-Chip Art

    From fine-art insurance policies to crew trainings, collectors are finding new ways to protect their appreciating assets while afloat.

  • 3 Pieces of Financial Advice It Pays to Ignore

    You may have plenty of people in your life who are quick to overload you with financial advice. Credit cards could lead you into debt -- if you don't use them carefully. First, credit cards commonly offer rewards or cash back for the purchases you make.

  • St. Peter's stuns Murray State, advances to first Sweet 16 in program history

    Yahoo Sports' KJ Smith recaps the Peacocks' historical win over the Racers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

  • Amazon Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split: Could Chipotle Be Next?

    E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced it would be doing a 20-for-1 stock split. Amazon's share price has risen over the years and surpassed $3,000 per share. Of course, many brokers offer customers the ability to buy fractional shares, but everyday retail investors still sometimes get dissuaded from buying stocks that are expensive nominally.

  • Oil price jumps after Houthi rebels attack Saudi Aramco energy sites

    Crude prices rose back above $100 a barrel after the attacks and as the EU mulls a ban on Russian oil imports.

  • Wesley Bryan fails to satisfy PGA Tour medical extension at Valspar Championship: ‘I’m just not good enough right now’

    "It stings, but I’m not done trying."

  • Prince William says his children would be "very jealous" over a certain part of the royal tour

    As any royal fan knows, Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently touring Belize – and the future king just admitted that his children would be jealous of

  • 'Go right now': For Fort Stewart spouses, Ukraine-related deployment came suddenly

    Top-ranking officer, Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston pays Fort Stewart a visit in town hall about recent deployments to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine conflict.

  • German economy minister urges Arab states not to benefit from Russia sanctions

    German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, visiting Gulf states to discuss long-term energy supplies, said on Monday they should not profit from global sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. "I'm not asking that they join the sanctions....but I ask not to be a profiteer of European and U.S. sanctions," Habeck told reporters in the United Arab Emirates' capital Abu Dhabi following a visit to Qatar. He said he has not seen any evidence of sanctioned Russian wealth coming into the UAE, the region's commercial hub which diplomats, company executives and financial sources have said has emerged as a safe haven for Russia's rich.

  • China mulls package to ease Sri Lanka's economic crisis

    China’s ambassador to Sri Lanka said Monday it is considering a request for $2.5 billion in assistance to help the island nation through a debt and foreign currency crisis. Qi Zhenhong told reporters that Beijing is studying the Sri Lankan government’s appeal for a $1 billion loan and $1.5 billion credit line. Sri Lanka needs to make nearly $7 billion in payments on foreign loans this year, but Qi was non-committal about a request to restructure China’s loans to Sri Lanka.

  • Miley Cyrus just posed almost naked in NSFW Instagram post

    It's a *look*

  • Asia’s SPAC Godfather Expects Bumper Harvest in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- Jason Wong, one of the first financiers to file for a SPAC listing in Hong Kong, said at least 40 blank-check companies may list in the city this year. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight S

  • Rudy Giuliani Says ‘Genius’ Trump Threatened To Blow Up Putin’s ‘Gold Bubbles’

    The former New York mayor says Trump authorized him to share the story.

  • Thousands of supporters were pumped to see Trump. Here’s what they had to say

    In deep-blue Broward County, throngs of former President Donald Trump’s supporters flocked to the edge of the Everglades Saturday clad in red, white and blue to see America’s 45th president and other conservatives speak at the latest stop of the American Freedom Tour.

  • US defense secretary said Russia's invasion of Ukraine has 'essentially stalled' and that Putin's strategy is feeding his troops 'into a wood chipper'

    "He's not been able to achieve the goals that he wants to achieve as rapidly as he wants to achieve them," Lloyd Austin said of Putin.

  • Ukraine Confirms Fifth Russian General Has Been Killed

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/TwitterThe Ukrainian military claimed to have killed yet another Russian general, this time Lieutenant-General Andrei Mordvichev, making him the fifth to die so far in the conflict. Mordvichev, who led the 8th General Army of the Southern Military District, was killed as the result of “fire damage,” the Ukrainian armed forced announced on social media early Saturday.Other high-ranking Russian officials, including at least one general, have bee