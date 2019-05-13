Saudi Arabia says stands by UAE after attacks on tankers

DUBAI, May 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia expressed support on Monday for the United Arab Emirates, following attacks targeting two Saudi tankers and two other vessels off the UAE coast, its state news agency SPA said, citing a foreign ministry statement.

The attacks constitute a "dangerous threat to the safety of navigation and affects negatively regional and international security," the ministry added.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia said two of its oil tankers were among vessels targeted by a "sabotage attack" off the UAE coast, condemning the episode as a bid to undermine security of global crude supplies.

The UAE said four commercial vessels were hit on Sunday by sabotage near the emirate of Fujairah, one of the world's largest bunkering hubs lying just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for the global oil market. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)