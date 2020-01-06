Saudi Arabia Says ‘Very Keen’ to Avoid Regional Escalation

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister hopes all actors involved in the recent Middle East flare-up take steps to avoid escalation.

“We are very keen that the situation in the region doesn’t escalate any further,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan said at a press conference in Riyadh Monday. “It’s certainly a very dangerous moment and we have to be conscious of the risks and dangers not just to the region but to wider global security.”

Prince Faisal was speaking days after a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders, raising prospects of a military confrontation in the Middle East.

