Saudi Arabia sentences Riyadh concert stabber to death: state TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - A Saudi Arabian court on Sunday sentenced to death a man accused of stabbing three performers at a live show in the capital Riyadh in November, state television said.

Another man on trial for the same incident was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison, al-Ekhbariya television said.

The Nov. 11 attack occurred at King Abdullah Park, one of several venues hosting a months-long entertainment festival as part of government efforts to open up Saudi society and diversify its economy away from oil.

The assailant had previously been identified as a 33-year-old Yemeni resident in reports broadcast by Ekhbariya.

Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen’s civil war in 2015 against the Iran-aligned Houthis.

The victims of the attack, two men and a woman, sustained "superficial wounds" and were stabilized after receiving medical care, state media reported at the time.









(Reporting by Maha El Dahan, Dahlia Nehme; editing by Louise Heavens, William Maclean)