Saudi Arabia to Start Electric-Vehicle Push in Capital Riyadh

Vivian Nereim
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia said that at least 30% of cars in its capital would be electric by 2030, as the world’s biggest oil exporters seeks to reduce planet-warming emissions.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The target, announced on Saturday at the start of a Saudi climate conference, is part of a plan to halve carbon emissions in the city of 8 million people over the next nine years, said Fahd Al-Rasheed, president of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City.

The same day, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged to eliminate planet-warming emissions within the country’s borders by 2060.

The goal to boost EVs in Riyadh comes as more countries attempt to reduce or phase-out internal combustion engines run on gasoline and petrol. China aims for 25% of new vehicles to be electric by 2025. The U.K. plans to end sales of new fossil-fuel vehicles by 2030.

“We want to make sure that we reduce our carbon footprint, and that’s the best way to do it,” Al-Rasheed said in an interview with Bloomberg.

It’s unclear if the rest of Saudi Arabia will follow Riyadh’s lead or if the city eventually wants to make EV vehicles mandatory.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has been investing in EVs for several years, including in Tesla rival Lucid Motors Inc.

California-based Lucid is in talks with the fund to build an EV factory in the kingdom, according to people familiar with the matter. Australia’s EV Metals Group Plc recently announced a project to invest $3 billion in Saudi Arabia to process minerals used in EV batteries .

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Aramco aims for net zero emissions from operations by 2050, CEO says

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Aramco aims to achieve net zero emissions from its operations by 2050 while also expanding its maximum sustained production capacity to 13 million barrels per day, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Saturday. Nasser also warned that global spare capacity of crude was declining fast and there was a need for more investment, saying "demonising" the hydrocarbon industry was counterproductive to ensuring stable energy supplies. "Saudi Aramco will achieve the ambition of being net zero from our operations by 2050," Nasser told the Saudi Green Initiative summit, where the kingdom's crown prince earlier announced the Gulf Arab state would achieve net zero by 2060.

  • Roku Stock Is at an 'Interesting' Juncture

    Roku, if you did not know, is the company whose devices are small streaming boxes or streaming sticks that connect to your television. In the daily bar chart of ROKU, below, we see an interesting picture.

  • Apple updates App Store payment rules in concession to developers

    Apple has updated its App Store rules to allow developers to contact users directly about payments, a concession in a legal settlement with companies challenging its tightly controlled marketplace.

  • Epic Games opposes Apple's effort to pause antitrust trial orders

    (Reuters) - "Fortnite" creator Epic Games on Friday opposed Apple Inc's efforts to put on hold orders handed down in an antitrust trial as a potentially lengthy appeals process plays out. U.S. district Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in September struck down https://www.reuters.com/article/apple-epic-games-idTRNIKBN2G61IK some of the iPhone maker's App Store rules, including a prohibition on developers directing their users to other payment options beside Apple's in-app payment system, in a partial win for Epic and other app makers. Apple has until Dec. 9 to comply with the injunction, but earlier this month the company said it will appeal the ruling and asked Gonzalez Rogers to put her order on hold as the appeals process, which could take more than a year, unfolds.

  • Toyota exec: Not everyone should drive a battery electric vehicle

    (Reuters) -Many people are passionate about climate change, but not everybody should drive a battery electric vehicle as a means to combat climate change, Toyota Motor Corp Chief Scientist Gill Pratt said on Thursday at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. Pratt's comments, during a discussion on electric vehicles, appeared to amplify remarks made over the past year by Toyota President Akio Toyoda. Toyoda and other company officials have said that electric vehicles will play a greater role in reducing emissions, but other solutions should be used, Toyota's gasoline-electric hybrid models or hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles.

  • Exactly what we gain by going back out on the road

    What we’re really trying to do is quantify the value of being together. Trying to weigh all those costs versus an almost intangible but nevertheless massive upside. The fact that when we aren’t together we don’t know what we miss.

  • U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next Sum

  • On Nov. 1, no GM plants will be closed due to chip shortage

    For the first time in eight months, the global shortage of computer chips won’t force General Motors to close any North American factories. Phil Amsrud, senior principal analyst for IHS Markit who studies the chip market, said GM's move is a good sign, but doesn't signal the end of the chip shortage. GM’s plants being open may be more of a sign that the company is getting better at dealing with shortages by getting rid of some optional features and diverting those chips to other uses, he said.

  • Pain at the pump: California gas prices are sky high, with one town charging almost $8 a gallon

    Prices are so high — and consumers are so perplexed — that a Google search of "Why are gas prices going up?" has spiked this month.

  • China Tears Up the Rule Book in the Race to Fix Its Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Drones buzz above traffic-clogged roads in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, as white-capped police officers attempt to manage lines of hundreds of trucks waiting to be loaded with cargoes of coal. Many have been there for days. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’

  • U.S. says firms may meet chip data request amid Taiwan, S.Korea concerns

    LONDON (Reuters) -The U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday companies such as Intel and Infineon had signaled they would cooperate with a voluntary request for data on the chips crisis, but may make it compulsory depending on the number and quality of responses. The White House made the request to automakers, chip companies and others last month, saying the information would boost supply-chain transparency and help understand where bottlenecks exist.

  • Gas prices are at a 7-year high, with one California town reaching a whopping $7.59 per gallon

    In a small California town, gas prices hit $7.59 per gallon this week - more than double the national average, which is at a 7-year high.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Devon Energy, Marathon Oil, Diamondback Energy, ConocoPhillips and EOG Resources

    The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Devon Energy, Marathon Oil, Diamondback Energy, ConocoPhillips and EOG Resources

  • BofA Sees 0% Return Next Decade: 3 Sector ETFs to Win

    Bank of America is forecasting a flat return for the stock market over the next decade. A few high-yielding sector ETFs would be helpful to ride out such a market.

  • ‘Tremendous pent-up’ car demand going into 2022: AutoNation CEO

    According to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, wholesale used car and truck prices rose 8.3% in the first 15 days of October compared to September. Going into 2022, AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson believes demand for vehicles will not abate anytime soon.

  • Biggest U.S. grid changes rules to shore up coal supply as winter approaches

    PJM Interconnection, the largest U.S. power grid operator, could restrict how much some coal-fired plants can operate this winter if their fuel supplies fall below certain levels to ensure coal will be available in the case of a deep freeze in the eastern part of the country. Energy prices around the world are trading near multiyear highs as supplies of coal, oil and natural gas run short, causing power outages in China and utilities in Europe and Asia to scramble to buy fuel before the winter heating season. To help ensure power plants will be available when needed this winter, PJM said it may restrict steam units, which are generally coal-fired, from operating if they have less than 10 days (240 hours) of fuel supply available.

  • Soaring energy prices threaten to wreck economic recovery

    The transition away from fossil fuels is being mismanaged, creating chaos and energy poverty.

  • A whole bunch of household essentials are about to get more expensive

    Makers of products such as Ben and Jerry's, Cheerios, and Pampers have all said that prices will keep increasing.

  • Permian Entrepreneur Hatches Shale SPAC With Billion-Dollar Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Special-purpose acquisition companies have targeted electric vehicles, fintech, healthcare and even space this year, largely avoiding oil -- until now. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy

  • Robotaxi fleets on roads likely 10 years away, Lucid CEO says

    It is likely to take a decade before self-driving taxis will be deployed on roads, the chief executive of electric car startup Lucid Group Inc, Peter Rawlinson, said on Thursday. Tesla Inc's CEO, Elon Musk, said in 2019 that robotaxis with no human drivers would be available in some U.S. markets in 2020. On Wednesday, Tesla's chief financial officer, Zach Kirkhorn, said it is "difficult" to be specific on likely time frames for achieving autonomous technology capability.