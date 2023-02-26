Saudi Arabia will supply Ukraine with aid worth $400 million Head of President's Office

Saudi Arabia will supply Ukraine with an aid package worth $400,000,000, which includes $300,000,000 worth of oil products.

Source: Andrii Yermak, head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, on Telegram after meeting Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia

Quote: "Ukraine will receive real aid from Saudi Arabia, which is considered the most powerful economy of the Middle East.

Within the framework of the visit, two documents were signed in the President’s Office, which formalised supplying Ukraine with a $400,000,000 aid package: $100,000,000 worth of humanitarian aid and $300,000,000 worth of oil products.

The documents are called the Joint Program of Cooperation with the Humanitarian Aid and Help of King Salman Centre, and the Memorandum on Mutual Understanding with the Saudi Development Fund."

Background: Earlier on Sunday the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Presidnet of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





