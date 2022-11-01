Saudi Arabia, U.S., Raise Military Alert Levels over Fears of Iranian Attack

Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with the United States that Iran is planning launch a series of attacks in the region in an effort to distract from domestic protests.

It’s unclear what form the attacks will take but the Iranians are expected to target Saudi Arabia as well as Irbil, Iraq, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis,” a National Security Council spokesperson said. “We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region.”

The news sent oil futures toward daily highs Tuesday as Iran desperately seeks to divert attention during a precarious period of lingering social unrest.

Iran has been besieged by social unrest for nearly two months now. Violent protests have wracked the country since the death of Mahsa Amini in Iranian custody back in mid-September.

Amini was arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly wearing a headdress improperly and eventually died, according to the Iranian police, due to a heart attack. However, eyewitnesses maintain that they saw several officers brutally assault Amini in the police van after her detention.

Nationwide protests spread in the wake of Amini’s death to as many as 80 Iranian cities as outrage over the mismanagement of the country and economic hardship came to a head. According to some estimates, anywhere from several hundred to upwards of 3,000 Iranian citizens have been killed by security forces in the ensuing unrest.

Thousands have also been arrested in the demonstrations that transformed from initially demanding an expansion of women’s rights into outright calls for dismantling the Islamic Republic and dethroning the ayatollah.

Iran has already begun scaling up its offensive actions in northern Iraq, with dozens of drone and ballistic missile strikes coming since late September.

Several neighboring countries have joined the U.S. and Saudi Arabia in escalating their military alert levels in response to the heightened threat.

