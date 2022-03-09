Saudi Arabia and UAE leaders ‘decline calls with Biden’ amid fears of oil price spike

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Edward Helmore
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Mohammed bin Salman
    Saudi crown prince and minister of defense
<span>Photograph: Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images

The de-facto leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have declined to arrange calls with US president Joe Biden in recent weeks as the US and it allies have sought to contain a surge in energy prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Wall Street Journal, citing Middle East and US officials, both Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan have been unavailable to Biden after US requests were made for discussions.

“There was some expectation of a phone call, but it didn’t happen,“ a US official said of a plan for Saudi Prince Mohammed and Biden to speak. “It was part of turning on the spigot [of Saudi oil].”

Related: How the US ban on Russian oil risks splitting the west’s response

Last week, OPEC+, which includes Russia, declined to increase oil production despite western entreaties.

But reports of frigid communications come as the Biden administration seeks to increase oil supply after formally banning Russian oil imports on Tuesday, pushing oil prices to $130 a barrel, the highest level in 14 years.

Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia have chilled during the Biden administration over American policy in the Gulf region.

Issues include the revival of the Iran nuclear deal; lack of US support for Saudi intervention in Yemen’s civil war and its refusal to add Houthis to its list of terrorist groups; US help with a Saudi civilian nuclear program; and legal immunity for Prince Mohammed, who is facing lawsuits over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by a Saudi hit-team in its Istanbul consulate four years ago.

During Biden’s election campaign he vowed to treat the kingdom as a “pariah” state, saying there is “very little social redeeming value in the present government in Saudi Arabia.”

Earlier this week, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said there were no plans for the Biden and Prince Mohammed to talk soon, and no plans for the president to travel to Riyadh.

Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE ambassador to the US, confirmed strained relations between the two countries. “Today, we’re going through a stress test, but I am confident that we will get out of it and get to a better place,” Al Otaiba predicted.

The two Gulf nations are regarded as the only global suppliers with capacity to pump more oil to ease the price surge.

Related: How important is Russian oil and how high could prices go?

Senior US officials with the national security council and state department had reported travelled to Riyadh and Abu Dhabi in recent weeks to make direct US representations.

The Journal, however, reported that Biden had spoken with Prince Mohammed’s 86-year-old father, King Salman, on 9 February. On the call they affirmed their countries’ strategic and economic partnership. The UAE’s ministry of foreign affairs said Biden and Sheikh Mohammed call would be rescheduled.

Recommended Stories

  • ServiceNow (NOW) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, ServiceNow (NOW) closed at $518.20, marking a -0.27% move from the previous day.

  • Attacks on Ukrainian hospitals, ambulances increasing rapidly, WHO warns

    The U.N. agency confirmed on Monday that at least nine people had died in 16 attacks on health care facilities since the start of a Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. The WHO's senior emergency officer for Europe, Catherine Smallwood, told a news briefing that the tally included incidents where ambulances had been commandeered for purposes other than emergency healthcare. The agency is working to rapidly provide medical supplies to Ukraine, where oxygen, insulin, personal protective equipment, surgical items and blood products are running low, Europe regional director Hans Kluge told the briefing.

  • Venezuela releases two Americans from prison after Biden team met with Maduro

    Venezuela released two Americans from detention on Tuesday in a gesture of goodwill to the United States after the first diplomatic talks between the two countries in at least three years.

  • Renewed Venezuela talks offer fresh hope — and freedom for one member of Citgo 6

    The release Tuesday of at least one member of the Citgo 6 — American oil company executives imprisoned in Venezuela — and one other American was a stunning breakthrough in a four-year-old standoff between the government of Nicolás Maduro and the United States.

  • Biden redirects American anger to "Putin's price hike"

    President Biden's announcement of a U.S. ban on Russian energy imports came loaded with two phrases he wants Americans to remember: "Putin's price hike" and "Putin's war."Why it matters: Already damaged by inflation and other repercussions of the COVID-19 economy, Biden is using this moment to redirect Americans' anger toward Russian President Vladimir Putin — and to try to insulate himself and the Democratic Party over crucial blame during this midterm year and beyond.Get market news worthy of

  • "This cannot be done overnight": Europeans throw cold water on possible Russian energy ban

    Top European leaders said Monday that they recognize the need to reduce the continent's dependence on Russian energy but stressed that an immediate embargo would not be feasible.Why it matters: Under pressure from Congress and the Ukrainian government, the Biden administration may move to ban Russian oil imports on a unilateral basis if the U.S. cannot immediately bring along its European allies.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: German C

  • Senate passes sweeping overhaul of U.S. Postal Service

    The Senate voted 79-19 on Tuesday evening to pass a sweeping $107 billion plan to overhaul the U.S. Postal Service.Why it matters: Advocates argue that the bill will provide the beleaguered USPS with financial relief and help it modernize its operations, per the Washington Post.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It will be the largest reform of the postal service in nearly two decades, the New York Times notes.What's next: The bill passed with large bipart

  • U.S. shale shortages to limit efforts to replace banned Russian oil

    U.S. shale producers are unlikely to replace banned Russian oil imports due to a shortage of oilfield materials, equipment and labor and a dwindling backlog of wells waiting to be completed, energy executives and analysts said on Tuesday. U.S. President Joe Biden imposed an immediate ban on Tuesday on Russian oil imports in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, putting a spotlight on shale producers' ability to boost output to make up for the loss of about 200,000 barrels per day of Russia crude typically imported by domestic refiners. Shale has a short-cycle - able to add or reduce production relatively quickly - and in the past, producers have delivered explosive growth when prices allow.

  • Pipe dream of Russell Wilson to Giants explodes following Broncos trade

    There had been rumors that Russell Wilson may end up with the New York Giants, but that pipe dream fell apart when the Broncos swooped in.

  • Russian Oil Cutoff Boosts Outlook for Venezuelan Output Revival

    (Bloomberg) -- The prospect that the U.S. could ease sanctions on Venezuela’s state oil producer to offset Russia’s cutoff from global markets has observers wondering how much crude the South American nation is able to add to a market roiled by the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat

  • U.S. may act alone to ban Russian oil imports, sources say

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is willing to move ahead with a ban on Russian oil imports without the participation of allies in Europe, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden held a video conference call with the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom on Monday as his administration continues to seek their support for a ban on Russian oil imports. The White House is also negotiating with U.S. congressional leaders who are working on fast-tracking legislation that would ban Russian imports, a move that is forcing the administration to work on an expedited timeline, a source told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

  • Ty Smith with a Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche

    Ty Smith (New Jersey Devils) with a Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche, 03/08/2022

  • Pfizer CEO claims Jared Kushner wanted to reroute vaccines from Canada and Latin America to US

    ‘Jared didn’t budge. In his mind, America was coming first no matter what,’ Albert Bourla writes

  • Cotton argues Trump, Reagan share common roots in GOP

    Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) in a new interview said former Presidents Trump and Reagan have similar roots in the Republican Party."Reagan understood what all Republicans should: We are elected to protect the American people and their prosperity and their freedom," Cotton, widely seen as a potential future GOP candidate for president, told The Wall Street Journal in an interview."Both President Reagan and President Trump, who many people say...

  • Bill Barr says he underestimated how far Trump would go to overturn the 2020 election results: 'It was a farce'

    "The election was over for all intents and purposes. The idea that something could be done later on January 6 was nonsense," Barr said.

  • 'Abbott Elementary' Fans, the ABC Sitcom Changed the Return Date for New Episodes

    The ABC new sitcom 'Abbott Elementary' is currently on a break. Fans are asking "When is 'Abbott Elementary' returning?" The show changed its return date. Here is when new episodes will start airing again.

  • THE RATIONAL INVESTOR: Should investors go all in with a large lump sum in today's market?

    Many investors face the problem of what to do with a large lump sum of cash. Should they invest it right now or wait for a market decline.

  • Aaron Rodgers says he will remain with Packers next season

    Aaron Rodgers is planning to come back to the Green Bay Packers for an 18th season, a move that keeps the reigning MVP off the trade market and answers the question that had dominated NFL offseason discussions. Rodgers sent out a tweet Tuesday afternoon confirming his return. “YES, I will be playing with the Packers next year,” Rodgers said.

  • Bitcoin holds as Biden readies regulatory order

    Bitcoin has held steady today amid two pull factors — wealth transfer in Russia and new regulatory concerns in the US.

  • Philadelphia Police: Officer who fatally shot 12-year-old will be dismissed after 30 day suspension

    Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw gives an update on the case of the 12-year-old fatally shot by police, announcing the officer will be suspended for 30 days and then dismissed.