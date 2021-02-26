  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Saudi Arabia's Mohammad Bin Salman complicit in Jamal Khashoggi's murder, US report says

Deirdre Shesgreen, USA TODAY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – Saudi Arabia's crown prince and de facto ruler, Mohammad Bin Salman, approved the operation "to capture or kill" Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, according to a newly declassified U.S. intelligence report released Friday.

U.S. intelligence officials came to that conclusion based on the crown prince's "absolute control," the direct involvement of one of his key advisers in Khashoggi's murder, and "the Crown Prince's support for using violent measures to silence dissidents abroad," the report states.

"Since 2017, the crown prince has had absolute control of the Kingdom's security and intelligence organizations, making it highly unlikely that Saudi officials would have carried out an operation of this nature without the crown prince's authorization," the report says.

Lawmakers said the long-anticipated report demands a U.S. response – including possible penalties for the crown prince, who is known by his initials as MBS.

FILE - This May 30, 2017 file photo, shows Saudi Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman, (MBS), in Moscow&#39;s Kremlin, Russia. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Saudi officials have arrested two members of the royal family for allegedly plotting to oust King Salman and the son he has designated to succeed him, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Friday, March 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, Pool, File)
FILE - This May 30, 2017 file photo, shows Saudi Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman, (MBS), in Moscow's Kremlin, Russia. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Saudi officials have arrested two members of the royal family for allegedly plotting to oust King Salman and the son he has designated to succeed him, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Friday, March 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, Pool, File)

“The highest levels of the Saudi government, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, are culpable in the murder of journalist and American resident Jamal Khashoggi," said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the chairman of the House Intelligece Committee.

"There is no escaping that stark truth laid bare in the Intelligence Community’s long overdue public assessment," Schiff said. "The Biden Administration will need to follow this attribution of responsibility with serious repercussions against all of the responsible parties it has identified, and also reassess our relationship with Saudi Arabia."

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki noted that Biden has promised to "re-calibrate" the U.S.-Saudi alliance and hinted that additional actions would follow the release of Friday's report.

"Stay tuned," she told reporters aboard Air Force One.

The report was released one day after a courtesy call from Biden to Saudi King Salman, though a White House summary of the conversation made no mention of the killing and said instead that the men had discussed the countries’ longstanding partnership. The kingdom’s state-run Saudi Press Agency similarly did not mention Khashoggi’s killing in its report about the call, rather focusing on regional issues such as Iran and the ongoing war in Yemen.

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, a Turkish police officer walks past a picture of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi prior to a ceremony, near the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, marking the one-year anniversary of his death. On Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Turkish prosecutors have formally charged two former aides of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and 18 other Saudi nationals over the 2018 killing of Khashoggi. All suspects however, have left Turkey and Saudi Arabia has rejected Turkish calls for their return to face trial in Turkey. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File)
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, a Turkish police officer walks past a picture of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi prior to a ceremony, near the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, marking the one-year anniversary of his death. On Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Turkish prosecutors have formally charged two former aides of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and 18 other Saudi nationals over the 2018 killing of Khashoggi. All suspects however, have left Turkey and Saudi Arabia has rejected Turkish calls for their return to face trial in Turkey. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File)

The Trump administration had refused to release the unclassified report on Khashoggi's murder, even though it was mandated by Congress. Former President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, cultivated close ties with the royal family, and with Bin Salman in particular.

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on June 29, 2019, shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shaking hands with US President Donald Trump during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.
A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on June 29, 2019, shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shaking hands with US President Donald Trump during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.

"It could very well be that the crown prince had knowledge of this tragic event – maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!" Trump said nearly two months after the killing. "The world is a very dangerous place!"

But during closed-door briefings, Trump's own CIA Director Gina Haspel told members of Congress that the crown prince directed Khashoggi's killing.

"I think he’s complicit to the highest level possible,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said in December 2018, after a briefing with Haspel.

The Biden administration has vowed to take a tougher line with the Saudi government. During her confirmation hearing, Avril Haines, Biden's national intelligence director, promised lawmakers she would release the report as required by law.

It marks the first public acknowledgement from U.S. intelligence officials of the Saudi leader's role in the gruesome killing of Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist who had been living in the U.S. in self-exile.

Friday's release is likely to fuel the debate over America's alliance with Saudi Arabia – and over MBS's future as Saudi Arabia's king-in-waiting. While Biden has promised to recalibrate the relationship, he has only taken small steps so far, such as pausing certain weapons sales to the kingdom.

Rep. Tom Malinowski, a New Jersey Democrat who crafted the legislation mandating the DNI report, said he wanted "a clear statement by the U.S. government that (MBS) was responsible" as a form of accountability. The provision required the DNI to provide Congress with a list of all Saudi officials responsible for Khashoggi's death.

In an interview last year, Malinowski said he hoped the report would spur a debate about MBS's leadership.

"This is about holding individuals accountable and sending a signal to the Saudi leadership that perhaps giving this one reckless individual absolutely power for the next 50 years might not be the best idea,” he said.

The crown prince has denied he ordered Khashoggi's killing. Saudi officials have acknowledged that operatives from the kingdom carried out the killing, but they've portrayed it as a rogue operation gone awry.

In 2019, a court in Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death for Khashoggi's slaying, but it placed no blame on the royal family. Critics have called the Saudi proceedings a "mockery" and a whitewash.

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident who had been critical of the Saudi ruling family, was killed inside a Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018.

A top United Nations expert on extrajudicial executions also found "credible evidence" that high-level officials in Saudi Arabia – including MBS – were involved in Khashoggi's death.

The U.N. investigation, led by special rapporteur Agnes Callamard, provided new details, including snippets of conversation between Khashoggi and his Saudi killers. Callamard urged the U.S. government to open an FBI investigation into Khashoggi's slaying and pursue criminal prosecutions in the U.S. for those responsible, among other steps.

In the wake of his killing, lawmakers in both parties have pushed for a reassessment of the U.S.-Saudi alliance, voting, for example, to ban some weapons sales to the kingdom. Trump nixed those efforts, but Biden has signaled a willingness to be more confrontational with the Saudis.

He paused some U.S. weapons sales to the kingdom and halted U.S. support for the Saudi-led coalition's offensive operations in Yemen.

More: Why grisly UN report on Khashoggi murder will not change Trump policy toward Saudi Arabia

More: 'Come with us': A year after Jamal Khashoggi's killing, Saudi Arabian crackdown persists

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mohammad Bin Salman complicit in Jamal Khashoggi's murder, report says

Recommended Stories

  • Biden promised a ‘fair and humane’ immigration overhaul. What he inherited is a mess.

    “It’s one thing to make promises. It’s another thing to execute on those promises.”

  • Former Sanders co-chair Nina Turner puts pressure on Biden administration: ‘That $2,000 should have been there on day one’

    Nina Turner, former national co-chair of Sen. Bernie Sanders's 2020 presidential campaign, says middle- and lower-income Americans are “drowning” and need a substantial relief package from the White House and congressional Democrats. Turner, along with a large number of progressive leaders within and outside Congress, are pushing the Biden administration to go big and go fast on COVID-19 relief to families that they say are in dire need of help to pay for food, rent and more.“When you have people enduring a pandemic of this nature, they need instant relief,” Turner told Yahoo News. “And so that $2,000 should have been there on day one."

  • Labour backs Nato and nuclear weapons as party distances itself from Corbyn era

    The Labour Party has recommitted to the Nato alliance and Trident nuclear submarine programme, declaring the two “unshakeable” and “non-negotiable” in an attempt to draw a line under Jeremy Corbyn’s tenure as party leader. In his first major speech since Sir Keir Starmer took office as Labour leader, the party’s shadow Defence Secretary John Healey said the matters were “settled” - a recognition that many voters perceived Mr Corbyn’s public doubts about Nato and nuclear weapons as a weakness. Mr Healey said the party would remain committed to mutual defence with other Nato members under Article V of the alliance’s treaty, and to building four new nuclear submarines in Barrow-in-Furness. Mr Corbyn, a lifelong opponent of the Trident programme and former member of the CND, said in 2015 that he would never use the weapons if he became Prime Minister. The former Labour leader also described Nato as a “major problem and a major difficulty” and said it should have been disbanded at the end of the Cold War. Speaking to the Royal United Services Institute on Friday, Mr Healey said Labour wanted the UK to be a “force for good in an increasingly unstable global order”. “Labour’s support for nuclear deterrence is non-negotiable,” he said. “The matter is settled. From Kinnock to Corbyn – with Blair, Brown and Miliband in between – this has been, and will remain, Labour policy. “So we are committed to building four new submarines at Barrow, committed to continuous at-sea deterrence and committed to all future upgrades to this capability that may be necessary.” On Nato, Mr Healey said “mutual defence through Article V is the cornerstone of Labour's commitment on Britain's security”, adding that it was under Clement Attlee’s Labour Government in 1949 that the UK joined the alliance. “As President Biden's administration re-engages with Europe, we want to see the Alliance strengthened as a force for peace and security in the region,” he said.

  • Column: Big freeze completes rebalancing of U.S. gas market - Kemp

    Following last week's extreme cold weather, U.S. gas prices have fallen back rapidly because the large drawdown in inventories is not expected to create a lasting shortfall later in the year. Working gas stocks in underground storage fell by 338 billion cubic feet (-15%) in the week to Feb. 19, the largest one-week reduction since 2018. The reduction in inventories was nearly three times the average for the same week over the last five years, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information.

  • Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally approved brutal Khashoggi murder, says US report

    Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, personally ordered the murder and dismembered of Saudi dissident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to a declassified US intelligence released on Friday. The report asserts that Prince Mohammed directed the assassination in which Khashoggi, a Washington Post writer and US resident, was lured to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018, then killed and cut into pieces. “We assess that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi,” the four-page report, released by the Office for the Director of National Intelligence, found. Since 2017, the Crown Prince has had “absolute control of the Kingdom's security and intelligence organizations”, it went on, making it highly unlikely that Saudi officials would have carried out an operation of this nature without the Crown Prince's authorisation. The killing also fit a pattern of "the Crown Prince's support for using violent measures to silence dissidents abroad," it said. In response, Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, on Friday announced a new "Khashoggi Ban", which would see the US ban entry to foreigners who threaten dissidents, starting with 76 Saudi individuals implicated in the journalist's death. "We have made absolutely clear that extraterritorial threats and assaults by Saudi Arabia against activists, dissidents and journalists must end. They will not be tolerated by the United States," Mr Blinken said in a statement. Khashoggi, who had written pieces critical of the Saudi regime in his weekly column and was living in self-exile, was suffocated and killed by a 15-man team of Saudis who had travelled to Istanbul in the days before the killing. The 59-year-old's body has never been discovered.

  • 'The Dissident' interview: Oscar-winner Bryan Fogel on the battle to get his Jamal Khashoggi doc released

    He won an Academy Award for his scathing look into the Russian doping scandal and now documentarian Bryan Fogel returns with a shocking exploration of the controversial murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

  • FAA seeks $27,500 from passenger it says hit air attendant

    Federal officials are seeking a $27,500 civil penalty against an airline passenger who allegedly struck a flight attendant who asked the passenger and a companion to leave the plane after a dispute over wearing a face mask. The confrontation on board a Delta Air Lines flight departing from Miami International Airport for Atlanta began when the passenger's companion refused to wear a mask, secure his tray table or fasten his seatbelt, the Federal Aviation Administration said Friday. Delta, like most airlines, requires most passengers to wear masks except when eating or drinking.

  • U.S. repo rates recover, but outlook stays lower

    The overnight U.S. repurchase agreement (repo) rate and the secured overnight financing rate (SOFR) recovered from roughly nine-month lows on Friday, but should remain under pressure this year as the market digests excess cash in the system. In the repo market, Wall Street's financial institutions borrow from money market funds and other investors and pledge their Treasuries and other securities they own as collateral. The overnight repo rate rose to 0% on Friday after going negative at -0.05 the previous session, the lowest level since late April last year.

  • Oil Crash Pushed 2020 U.S. Output to First Drop in Four Years

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. crude production decreased for the first time in four years in 2020 as the pandemic crushed global oil demand.American crude output averaged 11.313 million barrels a day last year, down nearly 8% from the year prior, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration. That’s the lowest production rate since 2018 and it marked the biggest year-over-year percentage decline since 1949.Drillers laid down rigs in oil fields across the country after the heath crisis sapped demand for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel derived from crude. At the peak of the market crisis in April, West Texas Intermediate futures settled at -$37.63 a barrel, marking the first time in history the commodity closed below zero.Last year, America’s shale oil engine, Texas, saw output fall more than 200,000 barrels a day compared with the year before, EIA data show. Production in the Gulf of Mexico slumped to 1.654 million barrels a day last year, from 1.896 million in 2019, because of a record hurricane season.(Updates with Texas and Gulf of Mexico data in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden to travel to Texas to survey winter storm damage

    President Joe Biden will travel to Houston Friday to survey damage from the winter storm last week that left millions in Texas without power, and in need of drinking water. The trip to Texas marks the first time Biden will travel to address a crisis beyond the COVID-19 pandemic that has consumed his young presidency. Biden will travel with first lady Jill Biden to the Lone Star State Friday morning and will spend the day with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.

  • Ties with Saudis at stake as US releases findings on killing

    The United States has pledged to tell the world its conclusions on what role Saudi Arabia's crown prince played in the brutal killing and dismembering of a U.S.-based journalist, but as important is what comes next — what the Biden administration plans to do about it. Ahead of the release of the declassified U.S. intelligence report, and announcement of any U.S. punitive measures, President Joe Biden spoke to Saudi King Salman on Thursday for the first time since taking office more than a month ago. It was a later-than-usual courtesy call to the Middle East ally, timing seen as reflecting Biden's displeasure.

  • Jamal Khashoggi: US says Saudi prince approved Khashoggi killing

    An official report says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the journalist's murder.

  • Capitol Suspect's Ex Turns Him In After He Calls Her A 'Moron' For Doubting Election Fraud

    Pennsylvania man Richard Michetti apparently sent his ex-girlfriend text messages and two videos from inside the Capitol.

  • Kevin McCarthy and Liz Cheney in awkward clash over Trump after top Republican claims ‘there is no civil war’

    Congresswoman was previously censured by Wyoming’s GOP for voting to impeach the former president

  • Brazil unemployment dips, but sets record in 2020

    Brazil's unemployment rate dipped in the fourth quarter, but set an annual record in 2020 with a monthly average of 13.5 percent as the coronavirus pandemic battered Latin America's biggest economy, officials said Friday.

  • 'Historically' low flu activity reported throughout the US this year

    While the flu season is far from over and flu cases have been reported year-round in the United States in the past, during a typical year, influenza cases would likely ramp up during the fall and winter, peaking in February. Not this year. "We haven't picked up any outbreaks of influenza or anything really, it's just historically low," Lynette Brammer, who leads the domestic influenza team for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told AccuWeather. Brammer's team tracks flu cases each year in its weekly report, Flu View. In the below graphic, the CDC compares flu cases over the past several years, and influenza in the 2020-21 season, represented on the red line with black triangles, is almost non-existent. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) "We're looking very hard for flu," Brammer told AccuWeather. "We're just not finding it." In fact, many people have reported not feeling any flu or cold symptoms. Brammer said the lack of flu is not only good news for individual health, but considering the number of people hospitalized for influenza each year, it's a huge break for hospitals inundated with COVID-19 patients. Same. And my son hasn't gotten the typical winter colds he usually does at this rate. Knock on wood, anyway. But it seems like day care as whole is more healthy.— Phoebe (@phoebeplagens) January 24, 2021 "Given the current situation, that's a very good thing. You know the hospitals have been overwhelmed in a lot of cases, and you really don't want to add flu on top of that," Brammer said. According to the CDC, some 173 people were hospitalized for the flu between Oct. 1 and Feb. 13. That's lower than rates for any season since routine data collection began in the 1990s. In comparison, 400,000 people were hospitalized for the flu and 22,000 died, including 434 children, during the entire 2019-20 season. There has only been one pediatric flu death reported this season. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) The Flu View activity maps look very different for the week ending Feb. 13, 2020, compared to the same period in 2021. All states are reporting minimal activity this year. Last year at this time, most states were reporting high to very high activity. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Influenza map for the week ending Feb. 13, 2021. (CDC) The change doesn't surprise Dr. Bryan Lewis, an epidemiologist with the Biocomplexity Institute at the University of Virginia. "The flu has just been fully interrupted by people wearing masks, staying home, by the reduced number of children in schools, etc., and I think a lot of people also got the flu vaccine as well," Lewis said. "And so all of those forces combined have really stopped the flu in its tracks." Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Influenza map for the week ending Feb. 15, 2020. (CDC) Does the low number of flu cases this season mean next season could be more complicated? Brammer says it will be interesting to see what happens. "By the time you're about 5, most people have seen flu before. Everybody has flu antibodies, and so I don't think having, basically, a year with very little flu circulation would have a huge impact on the population," she said. "But I think seeing how flu is going to come back is going to be really interesting." Flu season typically begins in October and lasts well into March although activity can last as late as May. Flu viruses are more stable in cold air, and the low humidity allows the virus particles to remain in the air, according to Peter Palese, who was the lead author on a key flu study in 2007. While the flu has seemingly been defeated this year, Lewis warns that doesn't mean people should stop being extremely vigilant, and he urges everyone to get a flu shot, continue to wash their hands, social distance and wear a mask. "The grounds are ripe for transmission, so everything we can do to keep both flu and COVID at bay is going to benefit everyone's health," Lewis, said. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, Fubo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Get ready for March's top astronomy events

    March signals a change in the weather as the seasons shift from winter to spring, and as the seasons turn, the duration of the night will soon be shorter than the length of daylight, putting a shorter limit on the amount of time that people can spend under the stars. Since the nights are getting shorter, temperatures are slowly but surely on the rise, leading to more comfortable conditions for stargazing when compared to the long and frigid nights of winter. With astronomical spring right around the corner, the clock is ticking to see some of the wintertime constellations before they temporarily vanish from the night sky. Celestial objects such as the Pleiades Star Cluster, the constellation Orion and Sirius, the brightest star in the sky, will soon leave the evening sky and won't be seen again until the early mornings of autumn. Here are the top three astronomy events to look for in March: 1. Jupiter-Mercury ConjunctionWhen: March 5 The biggest and smallest planets in the solar system will appear side-by-side in the early-morning sky during the first days of March in an astronomical event known as a conjunction. About an hour before daybreak on Friday, March 5, Mercury and Jupiter will appear extremely close in the southeastern sky. Jupiter will be the brighter of the two on the right, and Mercury will be much fainter on the left. This will be a good opportunity to spot the elusive Mercury as it is the hardest planet to spot that is able to be seen with the unaided eye. If cloudy weather wins out on Friday morning, skywatchers can look to the southeastern sky over the weekend to see the two planets, as well as Saturn, before sunrise. However, Mercury and Jupiter will not be quite as close to each other as they will appear on the first Friday of the month. Jupiter and Mercury will not appear this close together again until March 21, 2022. 2. March EquinoxWhen: March 20, 5:37 a.m. EDT Days will outlast the nights north of the equator following the March equinox, the astronomical event that signals the changing of the seasons. At 5:37 a.m. EDT, the Northern Hemisphere will officially transition from winter to spring while the Southern Hemisphere shifts from summer to autumn. On the day of the equinox, the sun's rays are most direct over the equator, resulting in nearly 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness for the entire globe. While it may be just folklore that the equinox is the only day that you can balance an egg on its end, one surprising fact about the astronomical event is that it features the fastest sunrises and sunsets of the entire year, according to EarthSky. This is true for both the Northern Hemisphere and the Southern Hemisphere. Balloons fly over the Pyramid of the Sun in Teotihuacan, Mexico, on the Spring equinox at sunrise, Thursday, March 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) The days will continue to grow longer in the Northern Hemisphere until June 20, the date of the solstice that marks the official start to astronomical summer. Meanwhile, those south of the equator will experience the longest nights of the year as the June solstice is the official start to astronomical winter. 3. Full "Worm" MoonWhen: March 28 March is said to come in like a lion and go out like a lamb, but in 2021, March will go out with a full moon. The final weekend of the month will feature the Full Worm Moon, an odd nickname that has origins in the month's typical weather across North America. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP March's full moon is thought to be named after the worms that emerge from warming spring soil, The Old Farmer's Almanac explained. "Alternatively, in the late 1700s, Jonathan Carver wrote that this Moon actually refers to a different sort of "worm"-larvae-which emerge from the bark of trees and other winter hideouts around this time," the publication added. The month's full moon has a few other weather-based nicknames, including the Wind Strong Moon and the Snow Crust Moon. Regardless of what observers decide to call it, the full moon will rise on the evening of Sunday, March 28, and glow all night long in the middle of the constellation Virgo. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, Fubo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Myanmar envoy appeals to U.N. to stop coup as police break up protests

    The Southeast Asian country has been in crisis since the army seized power on Feb. 1 and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership, alleging fraud in a November election her party had won. The coup has brought hundreds of thousands of protesters to Myanmar's streets and drawn condemnation from Western countries, with some imposing limited sanctions.

  • Senate Democrats seek alternatives to $15 minimum wage in Joe Biden's COVID stimulus bill

    A Senate official ruled Thursday the provision raising the wage from $7.25 to $15 would have to be removed from Joe Biden's COVID stimulus bill.

  • US airstrikes on Iranian-backed forces a 'good move': National security analyst

    The airstrikes in Syria come 2 weeks after an attack against American personnel in Iraq. National security analyst Dr. Rebecca Grant with insight