Saudi Arabia's powerful prince unbowed by Western uproar

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jamal Khashoggi
    Saudi journalist (1958-2018)
  • Mohammed bin Salman
    Saudi crown prince and minister of defense
  • Salman of Saudi Arabia
    King of Saudi Arabia
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

(Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has emerged unbowed from the international outrage over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi four years ago, as Western leaders who once tried to isolate him now seek his support.

U.S. President Joe Biden, who has accused the prince of ordering Khashoggi's murder and said Saudi Arabia should be made a pariah, will visit the oil-producing kingdom on Friday hoping for a respite from soaring global petroleum prices.

He follows in the footsteps of European leaders who condemned the 2018 killing of Khashoggi by a Saudi hit squad in Istanbul but accept they cannot ignore the global energy giant and its de facto ruler.

Only 36 years old and nominally still waiting to inherit power from his elderly father King Salman, the prince has already stamped his mark on the kingdom and the Middle East.

He has crushed dissent and sidelined rivals in an unrelenting push for control at home while pursuing a more forceful foreign policy in the region, taking steps which have delighted admirers, unsettled Riyadh's traditional allies and shocked human rights advocates.

The killing of Khashoggi, an insider-turned-critic, was a particularly heavy blow to the prestige of the prince, known by his initials MbS. He has denied ordering the operation although he accepted ultimate responsibility "as a leader".

The murder deterred some investors and dramatically undercut MbS's promotion of himself as a reformer pursuing new freedoms in the conservative kingdom and home of Islam's holiest sites.

But faced with the reality of an assertive leader who could be running the Middle East's largest economy for several decades to come, his critics abroad appear to have backed down.

"The whole attempt by the West post-Khashoggi to try to limit interaction with MbS was incrementally eroded, and Biden's visit will really put a bullet into that idea," said Ayham Kamel of consultancy Eurasia Group.

"He is there to revive the Saudi-U.S. relationship which in the current geopolitical environment - because of the Ukraine war, because of China competition, because of energy issues and Saudi Arabia's regional influence - needs to be fixed."

Under the Crown Prince's watch far-reaching reforms, including the listing of state oil giant Saudi Aramco, have been accompanied by a crackdown on dissent and activism, detention of women's rights activists and a secretive purge of top royals and businessmen on corruption charges.

At the same time, he pledged a tougher stance against the regional influence of sworn foe Iran and took the kingdom into a costly and unpopular war in Yemen.

He won vocal support from former U.S. President Donald Trump, but after Biden pledged to take a harder line on Saudi Arabia the prince made overtures seen by diplomats as showing he was a valuable partner for regional stability.

The moves included a deal to end a bitter row with Qatar that saw Riyadh and its allies boycott Doha, launching direct talks with Iran to contain tensions, and a truce in Yemen.

But U.S. ties remain strained by Washington's restrictions on arms sales to the kingdom and indirect U.S.-Iran talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, without Gulf participation. Biden has also refused to deal directly with MbS as de facto ruler.

"Simply, I do not care,” the crown prince said in a March 2022 interview with The Atlantic, when asked whether Biden misunderstood things about him.

RESENTMENT WITHIN FAMILY

MbS rose from near obscurity after his father ascended the throne in 2015. He marginalized senior members of the royal family after ousting an older cousin as crown prince in a 2017 palace coup, and consolidated control over Saudi security and intelligence agencies, stirring resentment within the family.

Later that year, he arrested several royals and other prominent Saudis, holding them for months at Riyadh's Ritz-Carlton hotel in an anti-corruption campaign that caused shockwaves at home and abroad.

On the economy, MbS announced sweeping changes aimed at developing new industries to create jobs for Saudis and introducing fiscal reforms.

High profile social reforms included allowing cinemas and public entertainment and ending a ban on women driving.

While he is popular among young Saudis and has supporters among many royals, some ruling family members resent Mohammed's grip on power and questioned his leadership after unprecedented attacks on Saudi oil plants in 2019, according to sources with ties to the royals and business elite.

In March 2020, authorities detained his cousin, former crown prince Mohammed bin Nayef and the king's brother Prince Ahmed in a move sources with royal connections said aimed at ensuring a smooth succession.

MbS has admirers in the region, with one Gulf source saying his "bulldozer" approach was needed to change Saudi Arabia.

The cornerstone of the economic transformation was selling shares in Aramco. A listing on the domestic bourse went ahead in 2019 after several false starts, briefly hitting a $2 trillion valuation, but there was not enough investor appetite for a foreign offering.

The prince has also reshaped Saudi foreign policy.

The kingdom's assertiveness under MbS followed what some hawkish Saudi officials regarded as a decade of growing Iranian influence across the region and concerns that Washington under former President Barack Obama turned a blind eye to what they saw as pernicious expansion of Iranian activity in Arab nations.

However, while Riyadh and Tehran cut diplomatic ties in 2016, they launched direct talks in 2021 aimed at reducing tensions at a time Gulf states voice doubt about the U.S. commitment to the region.

(Editing by William Maclean)

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox: Biden set to tackle oil, Israel, Yemen, Iran on Saudi trip

    President Joe Biden will visit the United State's most important Arab ally Saudi Arabia on July 15-16 after two years of strained ties over the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the war in Yemen. Here are key issues between the United States and Saudi Arabia that could arise in talks involving Biden and King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the kingdom's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also referred to as MbS.

  • Biden's dilemma: What about a photo with Saudi Crown Prince MbS?

    Joe Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia this week is a diplomatic challenge that comes with a thorny logistics question: Should the U.S. president be photographed meeting, or even shaking hands with, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman? U.S. presidential visits, even with the closest of allies, are often highly choreographed affairs involving weeks of planning around seating arrangements, camera positions and how officials plan to walk into rooms to set up or avoid a handshake. Biden, who called the Saudi government a "pariah" for its role in the 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist and political opponent Jamal Khashoggi, is reluctantly meeting the crown prince, who U.S. intelligence believe was behind the killing.

  • Why Jeremy Lin hopes for more than 'the next Jeremy Lin or Yao Ming'

    Point guard Jeremy Lin teamed up with actor Simu Liu to headline a celebrity basketball game in Toronto over the weekend.

  • India wants to save its forex reserves by allowing trade settlements in rupees

    Record lows for the rupee in quick succession over the past few months have evidently ruffled the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) feathers. It rolled out a mechanism yesterday (July 11) for domestic players to settle trade in rupees apart from dollars. This, it said (pdf), is aimed at promoting “growth of global trade with emphasis on exports from India and to support the increasing interest of the global trading community in the rupee.”

  • National emblem: Ferocious lions' statue on new parliament raises eyebrows

    PM Narendra Modi has unveiled a bronze cast of India's national emblem on top of the new parliament building.

  • Factbox: Iran's hardline rulers see missile systems as vital deterrent

    Iran's military ambitions are likely to figure high in President Joe Biden's meetings with Israeli and Saudi leaders on a trip to the Middle East, as Tehran's expanding missile arsenal bolsters its regional armed power. A day after Tehran and Washington resumed indirect talks to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal in February, Iran unveiled a new domestically-made missile with a range of 1,450 km (900 miles). The move highlighted the Islamic Republic's determination to project military clout as world powers attempt to curb its missile programme and revive limits on its uranium enrichment, a possible pathway to nuclear weapons.

  • Russians launch seven missiles at Odesa Oblast, one hits private house

    The Russian army fired seven missiles at Odesa Oblast, the Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said in a message on Telegram on July 11.

  • Ukrainian army general on enemy's chances of capturing Donbas and what Russian defeat might look like

    Russia will never admit to its people that is has been defeated in the war against Ukraine, and therefore will put out an "achievement of military goals" narrative, believes General Serhiy Krivonos, former deputy secretary of the National Security Council and first deputy commander of the Special Operations Forces in 2016-2019.

  • Sri Lanka president captured on video fleeing as protestors storm Colombo residence

    Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was captured on video escaping via ship on the day protesters stormed his official Colombo residence. In the video, President Rajapaksa is seen running and rolling his luggage onto a large navy ship. The large viral demonstrations took place despite the president’s attempts at a 36-hour state of emergency and ban of social media.

  • Former top Saudi spy says MBS is a 'psychopath with no empathy' in interview aired 5 days before Biden visits the country

    Saad al-Jabri, who fled Saudi Arabia in 2017, has accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of sending a hit squad to kill him in Canada in 2018.

  • Finnish envoy pushes for quick addition to NATO amid ‘illegal’ Ukraine war

    Finnish Ambassador to the U.S. Mikko Hautala says that quick ratification of Finland’s ascension to NATO will send a strong message that the defensive alliance is holding strong on pushing back against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. Hautala is urging the international community to maintain “steel in its spine” over its support for…

  • Macron’s PM Survives No-Confidence Vote With Help of Far Right

    (Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron’s week-old government has survived a no-confidence vote in the French parliament -- after Marine Le Pen’s far-right party and conservatives said they would abstain from the ballot.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Rivian Plans Hundreds of Job Cuts Following Surge in Sta

  • Chinese property developer Ronshine misses interest payments on two bonds

    Chinese property developer Ronshine China Holdings Ltd has not made interest payments on its June 2023 and December 2023 notes, totalling $27.9 million, in the latest blow to China's embattled property market. Ronshine has not made payment of $12.798 million interest on the 8.1% senior notes due June 2023, which became due and payable on June 9 and has a 30-day grace period to pay such interest, it said in a HKEx filing late on Sunday. The company also said it has not made payment of $15.07 million interest on the 7.35% senior notes due December 2023, which became due and payable on June 15 and has a 30-day grace period to pay the interest.

  • Florida not requiring professors, students to register political views with the state

    Florida not requiring professors, students to register political views with the state

  • Vintage Times-Union: Nostalgic photos of youth baseball over the decades are a home run

    Times-Union photographers have had good luck capturing photos of young baseball players for a long time.

  • US government tells hospitals they must provide abortions in cases of emergency, regardless of state law

    Biden administration says federal law preempts state abortion bans when the procedure is needed to stabilize a patient's life.

  • Drunken Flagler County school bus driver who also showed up to court drunk gets prison

    Mark McNeill was expected to be sentenced in June but he appeared intoxicated when he showed up in court. McNeill said he was "impaired."

  • Juror Who Ruled in Depp-Heard Trial Was Never Summoned, Opening Door for Mistrial [UPDATED]

    A 77-year-old was summoned, but a 52-year-old who shares their residence and last name showed up instead. Juror Who Ruled in Depp-Heard Trial Was Never Summoned, Opening Door for Mistrial [UPDATED] Wren Graves

  • Russia’s airstrikes on Ukraine are ‘absolute terrorism,’ official says

    Three people were killed Monday after Russian forces hit civilian targets in three missile strikes in Kharkiv, Ukraine

  • Mykolaiv comes under massive rocket fire

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, 12 JULY 2022, 08:06 The Russian army attacked Mykolaiv again on the morning of 12 July, hitting two medical facilities and residential buildings. Source: Oleksandr Sienkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv; Vitalii Kim, head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration; NikVesti; Sarah Rainsford, BBC correspondent Details: At 04:15, Mayor Sienkevych reported that powerful explosions had been heard in Mykolaiv.