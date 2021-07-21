Saudi Aramco facing $50M cyber extortion over leaked data

FILE - In this June 28, 2021 file photo, a Saudi Aramco engineer monitors the central control room of the Khurais oil field, 150 kilometers east-northeast of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant acknowledged that leaked data from the company — files now apparently being used in a cyber-extortion attempt involving a $50 million ransom demand — likely came from one of its contractors. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)
JON GAMBRELL
·2 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant acknowledged Wednesday that leaked data from the company — files now apparently being used in a cyber-extortion attempt involving a $50 million ransom demand — likely came from one of its contractors.

The Saudi Arabian Oil Co., better known as Saudi Aramco, told The Associated Press that it “recently became aware of the indirect release of a limited amount of company data which was held by third-party contractors.”

The oil firm did not say which contractor found itself affected nor whether that contractor had been hacked or if the information leaked out another way.

“We confirm that the release of data was not due to a breach of our systems, has no impact on our operations and the company continues to maintain a robust cybersecurity posture,” Aramco said.

A page accessed by the AP on the darknet — a part of the internet hosted within an encrypted network and accessible only through specialized anonymity-providing tools — claimed the extortionist held 1 terabyte worth of Aramco data. A terabyte is 1,000 gigabytes.

The page offered Aramco a chance to have the data deleted for $50 million in cryptocurrency, while another timer counted down from $5 million, likely in an effort to pressure the company. It remains unclear who is behind the ransom plot.

Aramco has been targeted before by a cyberattack. In 2012, the kingdom's oil giant found itself hit by the so-called Shamoon computer virus, which deleted hard drives and then displayed a picture of a burning American flag on computer screens. The attack forced Aramco to shut down its network and destroy over 30,000 computers.

U.S. officials later blamed that attack on Iran, whose nuclear enrichment program had just been targeted by the Stuxnet virus, likely an American and Israeli creation.

In 2017, another virus swept across the kingdom and disrupted computers at Sadara, a joint venture between Aramco and Michigan-based Dow Chemical Co. Officials at the time warned it could be another version of Shamoon.

The sliver of Aramco that now trades publicly on Riyadh's Tadawul stock exchange stood at 34.90 riyals a share, or $9.30, after trading stopped last week for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. That puts the company's valuation at around $1.8 trillion, making it one of the world's most-valued companies.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Ally Tom Barrack Facing Foreign Agent Charges

    Jul.20 -- Tom Barrack Jr., the founder of&nbsp;Colony Capital Inc.&nbsp;and a former top fund-raiser for&nbsp;Donald Trump, was&nbsp;arrested&nbsp;on charges of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government. He was arrested in California. Erik Schatzker reports.

  • FTX Crypto Exchange Valued at $18B in $900M Funding Round

    Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange is bringing on the largest funding round in crypto history to fuel expansion.

  • Two Cayce police officers were shot. Now the man who opened fire is going to prison

    The Midlands man pleaded guilty to multiple crimes, including two counts of attempted murder, the South Carolina attorney general said.

  • Harvey Weinstein extradited to Los Angeles to face second rape trial

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was extradited from New York to Los Angeles on Tuesday to face trial on rape and sexual assault charges. Weinstein was convicted in New York in February 2020 for sexual assault and rape and was sentenced to 23 years in prison. In Los Angeles, he is wanted for trial on 11 charges of attacking five women from 2004 to 2013.

  • ICMR sero survey says two-thirds of Indians exposed to Covid

    The latest survey shows that 67% Indians, aged six and above, have been exposed to coronavirus.

  • McConnell urges Americans to get vaccinated

    Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell implored unvaccinated Americans Tuesday to take the COVID-19 shot, issuing a stark and grave warning of a repeat of last year's shutdowns if people refuse to protect themselves from the coronavirus. (July 20)

  • 22-Year-Old Influencer Dies in Motorbike Accident and Her Husband Has Been Hospitalized: Reports

    In her final Instagram post, Júlia Hennessy Cayuela wrote, "Life is short, let's be crazy"

  • Harvey Weinstein extradited, could appear in Los Angeles court this week on rape charges

    Harvey Weinstein faces sexual assault charges related to alleged attacks on five women in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills between 2004 and 2013.

  • Harvey Weinstein to face more rape charges in LA

    Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was extradited from New York to Los Angeles on Tuesday to face his second trial for rape and sexual assault charges.He is wanted for trial in Los Angeles on 11 charges ranging from 2004 to 2013, including forcible rape and sexual battery by restraint.Weinstein was first convicted of rape and sexual assault in New York last February and sentenced to 23 years in jail.He was one of the most powerful producers in Hollywood before over 80 women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against him in 2017.Those allegations ultimately led to criminal charges and fueled the wider #MeToo movement.Los Angeles police said Tuesday Weinstein had arrived and would be medically cleared before being booked into custody.He had been fighting extradition on medical grounds, citing diabetes and cardiac, back and eyesight problems.Weinstein's spokesman said Tuesday, quote, "We will be fighting so that Harvey can receive his needed medical care and of course, so that he can be treated fairly."No date was given for his first appearance in court.If convicted, Weinstein could spend the rest of his life in prison.

  • Yes, you can still buy patio furniture despite the current shortage—here's where

    Despite a nationwide patio furniture shortage, you can still buy patio sets, chairs and storage from brands like Wayfair, Walmart and more.

  • Work-in-progress U.S. infrastructure bill faces test on Senate floor

    President Joe Biden's goal of passing a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill faces a test on Wednesday as Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer presses ahead with a planned procedural vote despite Republican appeals for delay. Weeks after senators from both parties reached agreement on the outline of a bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-12-trillion-infrastructure-plan-2021-06-24 to rebuild roads, bridges, ports and other infrastructure, Schumer sought to start floor debate on the measure with a vote on a motion to proceed.

  • Boca Juniors players stuck in Brazil after stadium brawl

    Players of Argentina’s Boca Juniors spent the night in a bus outside a police station in the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte after brawling with security following their Copa Libertadores penalty shootout loss to local Atletico Mineiro on Tuesday. The fight erupted as players from Boca Juniors returned to the locker room. Video footage showed members of the team throwing punches and objects at security personnel.

  • Britney Spears Says She's "Not Even Close" to Being Done Talking

    "I finally feel like I'm just getting here."

  • For the first time, Saudi women stand guard in Mecca during haj

    Inspired by her late father's career, Mona decided to join the military and the first group of Saudi women soldiers to work in Islam's holiest sites, where they are helping secure the haj annual pilgrimage. Since April, dozens of female soldiers have become part of the security services that monitor pilgrims in Mecca and Medina, the birth places of Islam. Dressed in a military khaki uniform, with a hip-length jacket, loose trousers and a black beret over a veil covering her hair, Mona spends her shifts roaming in the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

  • COVID-19 in Canada: Could some Canadians be left out of future U.S. travel rules?

    Dr. Howard Njoo, deputy chief public health officer, said Canada's travel rules are based on "reasonable risk management." But could some Canadians be left out of a future U.S. reciprocal border agreement?

  • Iran launches dating app to combat falling fertility rates

    A new state-approved dating app in conservative Iran is raising eyebrows and curiosityHamdam (Companion)(SOUNDBITE) (Farsi) LOCAL RESIDENT, ATEFEH KHANI, SAYING: "I'm not saying that I don't accept such an application (Hamdam dating app), because I do. I just don't accept it in a country like Iran because such a cultural concept hasn't found its place.”Though Western-style dating is banned in the countrya state-affiliated Islamic cultural body developed Hamdamto combat falling fertility ratesand growing discontent with traditional marriage arrangements(SOUNDBITE) (Farsi) LOCAL RESIDENT, MATIN, SAYING: "I myself do not agree with the traditional method of finding a partner at all, where the family chooses a partner for someone because then that person won't have the final say in choosing their own partner. I think this method is better than a traditional method for finding a partner. Each have their own benefits. I prefer this method."(SOUNDBITE) (Farsi) LOCAL RESIDENT, MATIN, SAYING: "I think if it's given time this application can slowly find its place and I think it would be a good thing."

  • McConnell implores unvaccinated Americans to get shots 'as rapidly as possible'

    McConnell implores unvaccinated Americans to get shots 'as rapidly as possible'

  • Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is down to $29 at Amazon

    Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you’ve probably never even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad though, because most people out there probably have no idea what they are. Rest assured, however, that once you try out one of these awesome little gadgets, you’ll love it and you’ll be so … The post Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is down to $29 at Amazon appeared first on BGR.

  • PlayStation 5 Is (Theoretically) Available — Here’s What You Need to Know to Actually Secure One

    Walmart is your best bet to find a PlayStation 5 this week, with an inventory drop rumored to take place on Thursday, July 22nd. The company hasn’t officially confirmed the date, but keep a close eye on its PS5 product page for more info. The last time Walmart offered next-gen consoles, it released stock in …

  • Top insider reveals when Apple will launch its big MacBook Pro redesign

    Apple launches new Macs every year, with most of the upgrades bringing the expected performance improvements that come with each CPU and GPU refresh. Major redesigns are rare, as those come only every few years. It so happens that rumors say 2021 will be the year when Apple drops redesigned MacBook Pro and Air models. … The post Top insider reveals when Apple will launch its big MacBook Pro redesign appeared first on BGR.