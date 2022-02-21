Saudi Aramco Sees Good Signs Oil Demand’s Rising as Shares Hit Record

Matthew Martin and Reema Alothman
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco’s shares rose to a record as its chief executive officer said oil demand continues to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, including in the company’s main market of Asia.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“With the global recovery we’re seeing today, there is more demand for products and we see that from different enclaves, especially in Asia,” Amin Nasser said during a speech in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital. “There’s some pick up in the rest of the world.”

Crude prices have surged around 20% this year to more than $90 a barrel with consumption increasing and many major producers struggling to boost supply. Several traders believe prices will soon hit $100.

Aramco’s shares rose as much as 6% on Monday, before paring gains to 39.75 rials as of 11:00 a.m. in Riyadh. The world’s biggest energy company is up 11% this year.

Crude’s surge is contributing to an acceleration in inflation globally and putting pressure on central banks to increase interest rates. U.S. President Joe Biden, keen to ease cost-of-living pressures for Americans before mid-term elections in November, has in recent months called on producers to raise output faster.

Nasser said part of the problem is a lack of investment in the oil sector. Many energy companies are cutting back on new developments as governments and investors push them to lower their carbon emissions. Saudi Arabia and others in the Persian Gulf such as the United Arab Emirates are among the few producers still spending billions of dollars to increase their capacity.

“There’s not adequate investment” to “sustain growth in demand in the mid to short term,” Nasser said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Indian carrier IndiGo's parent skids over 4% as co-founder quits, plans stake cut

    Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of India's biggest airline IndiGo, dropped on Monday after one of its co-founders resigned from the board last week and said he will trim his stake in the company over the next five years. In a letter to the InterGlobe's board on Friday, Rakesh Gangwal said he was stepping down immediately as he didn't want access to unpublished price sensitive information when he begins trimming his stake in the company. Gangwal, a non-executive director, had alleged violations in corporate governance rules at the parent group and wanted to remove an article that prevented co-founders from buying publicly-listed shares in InterGlobe and potentially trigger an open offer for the rest of the company.

  • Zhenro Properties seeks waivers from bondholders' claims ahead of US$200 million note redemption day

    Zhenro Properties has asked holders of its US$200 million perpetual note to forgive any potential default that could arise from its failure to redeem the securities due in March, citing short-term funding issues amid a market downturn. The Shanghai-based developer said the lack of capital market funding and bank loans to property developers since the second half of last year have caused liquidity pressure that could make it unable to redeem the notes due on March 5, according to a filing to the

  • London House Prices Rebound as U.K. Growth Hits Two-Decade High

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden Agrees to Hold Putin Summit If No Invasion, U.S. SaysU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineLondon property is back in vogue as a return to the office fuels demand for homes in the U.K. capital.A report released by Rightmove Plc on Monday showed buyer

  • JPMorgan's Holsheimer to leave Hong Kong -memo

    One of JPMorgan's most senior Asia Pacific equities bankers, Ryan Holsheimer, is leaving the bank and Hong Kong to return to Australia, according to a memo seen by Reuters. Holsheimer had been with the bank for almost seven years and most recently was head of Cash Equities and Equity distribution, Asia Pacific, the memo said. Sara Perring will move from Tokyo to Hong Kong to take over the APAC cash distribution business for JPMorgan.

  • McDonald's pig policy fight escalates with board nominations

    Billionaire investor Carl Icahn says how the animals are reared for products is "obscene".

  • Skift Forum Europe Preview: Booking.com on the Right Way to Regulate Online Travel

    Which company controls hotel distribution in Europe? Not us, said a Booking.com managing director, and actually “there is simply no gate to guard in hotel distribution.” That’s the opinion of Carlo Olejniczak, a Booking.com vice president and the online travel agency’s managing director of Europe, Middle East and Africa, who will be interviewed on stage […]

  • Biden agrees "in principle" to hold summit with Putin if Russia doesn't invade Ukraine

    President Biden agreed "in principle" to hold a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the White House confirmed on Sunday evening.Driving the news: Biden said the meeting can only take place if Russia does not invade Ukraine, according to statements from the White House and French President Emmanuel Macron's office, which first announced the news.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe agreement was reached following two separa

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO)

    How far off is boohoo group plc ( LON:BOO ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take...

  • Staff shortage concerns challenge Germany's vaccine mandate

    Frank Vogel, a 64-year-old local politician from the eastern German Erzgebirge region, has been scrambling to find ways to keep nursing homes open when a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers takes effect next month. His region near the Czech border has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Germany. With only 57% of healthcare workers there having received two shots against the coronavirus, implementing the mandate would result in staff shortages that would force facilities to shut.

  • Oil falls on fresh hope of diplomacy over Ukraine crisis

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday, reversing course from strong initial gains, as news of fresh diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis provided some relief from concerns about crude supply. Brent crude futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose more than $1 a barrel at the start of Asian trade as the Ukraine crisis threatened to disrupt Russian energy exports to Europe. But prices subsequently swung to a near $1 loss after the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine.

  • Surging U.S. Share Buybacks Offer Support to Sputtering Market

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. companies are stepping up share buybacks, supporting a struggling stock market in the face of mounting geopolitical tension and fears that earnings growth will wane once the Federal Reserve raises interest rates.Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden, Putin Agree In Principle to France’s Summit ProposalU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S

  • Judd Apatow Marks 27th Anniversary of His First Movie Heavyweights with '90s Throwbacks

    "It was a magical experience," Judd Apatow wrote of filming the 1995 Disney movie Heavyweights

  • Israeli minister sees bilateral talks with U.S. to "complement" an Iran nuclear deal

    Israel will address its misgivings about an emerging new Iran nuclear deal in future bilateral arrangements with the United States, an Israeli official said on Monday. Israel, which is not a party to nuclear negotiations between Iran and world powers in Vienna, has voiced concern that they could produce a revived deal that "create(s) a more violent, more volatile Middle East". Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, a member of Israel's decision-making security cabinet, said that as a centre-left opposition lawmaker in 2015 she had supported the then-nuclear deal with Iran - which the Trump administration later withdrew from.

  • Stocks, Futures Up on Hopes for Biden-Putin Talks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures rose with European stocks Monday as traders evaluated the possibility of a summit on Ukraine between President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden Agrees to Hold Putin Summit If No Invasion, U.S. SaysU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Mu

  • Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income

    Dividend stocks provide an excellent way to put your money to work -- especially with certain stocks. Investing $20,000 in each of these five stocks could give you roughly $6,000 in annual income. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers them both.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • This 6.9%-Yielding Dividend Has Explosive Growth Potential

    The company recently took the first step toward its ultimate goal of paying an even bigger dividend.

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • Philippines payment gateway PayMongo gets $31M Series B, will explore regional expansion

    Philippines-based fintech PayMongo, which enables merchants to accept digital payments, announced today it has raised $31 million in Series B funding with an eye on regional expansion. Investors include Justin Mateen’s JAM Fund, ICCP-SBI Venture Partners and Lisa Gokongwei’s Kaya Founders, along with returning investors Global Founders Capital and SOMA Capital.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.