Saudi Aramco Sticks to $75 Billion Dividend After Earnings Slump

Paul Wallace
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco stuck to its goal of paying shareholders a $75 billion dividend for last year even as the coronavirus pandemic caused earnings to plunge.

Aramco’s payouts are a vital source of cash for the Saudi Arabian government, whose budget deficit widened in 2020 after the virus hammered energy markets and shut down businesses across the kingdom.

The world’s biggest oil company has taken on more debt in the past 12 months to keep up the dividend in the face of dwindling cash flow, though its gearing remains below that of Big Oil firms such as Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Net income for 2020 was 184 billion riyals ($49 billion), down 44% from the previous year. Free cash flow slumped almost 40% to $49 billion, substantially below the level of the dividend.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

