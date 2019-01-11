Saudi asylum seeker to leave for Canada Friday night: Thai immigration chief

FILE PHOTO: Saudi teen Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is seen with Thai immigration authorities at a hotel inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand January 7, 2019. Thailand Immigration Police via REUTERS

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A Saudi teenager who fled to Thailand saying she feared her family would kill her has been granted asylum in Canada, the Thai immigration chief told Reuters on Friday.

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, 18, will be boarding a Korean Air flight from Bangkok to Seoul on Friday night, immigration chief Surachate Hakpark said, before boarding a connecting flight to Canada.

"Canada has granted her asylum," Surachate told Reuters. "She'll leave tonight at 11.15 p.m.”

Canadian officials were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Kay Johnson, Editing by William Maclean)