Saudi border guards killed hundreds of migrants: HRW

STORY: Human Rights Watch issued a new report Monday -

- saying that Saudi Arabian border guards have killed at least hundreds of Ethiopian migrants who have attempted to enter the kingdom.

Videos - verified by Human Rights Watch and analyzed by Reuters - show several of them, injured, near the border between Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

The rights group says Saudi guards used explosive weapons and shot at others from close range.

Some of the videos show corpses - and the digging of graves.

Nadia Hardman is a researcher at Human Rights Watch and author of the report.

“At Human Rights Watch we've been documenting killings at the border by Saudi border guards of migrants and asylum seekers since 2014, but these were generally irregular and what we've seen is a dramatic escalation in the last few years."

"I can tell you that people told me that they witnessed you know killing fields, bodies scattered all over the mountain area, you know, people blown in half.

Mustafa Sofian Mohammed says he experienced one of the attacks first hand.

He says his group of 45 Ethiopians were near the end of a three-day journey to the border last July...

when machine gun and grenades fire erupted from Saudi territory.

He lost part of his leg.

He's saying that two years ago he went to Saudi Arabia through Djibouti thinking he would find a job to change the life of his family and his own.

"I came back to my family empty handed and with only one leg," he says.

A Saudi official said on Monday in an emailed response that the allegations from Human Rights Watch are, quote, "unfounded and not based on reliable sources."

Saudi authorities have also strongly denied allegations made by U.N. officials in 2022 that border guards systematically killed migrants last year.