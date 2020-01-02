Saudi businessman accused of paying £800,000 bribe to get his mother on terror watch list

The businessman has not been named - Bloomberg News

A Saudi businessman has been investigated for bribing officials to investigate his own mother for funding terrorism after a fallout between them, according to local reports.

The unnamed businessman paid four million Saudi riyals (£800,000) to bring the false case against his mother, according to local paper Okaz.

The family dispute was reportedly triggered by the mother asking her son to honour a 22 million riyal cheque he had written for her in relation to a shared family business.

The paper reported that the man wanted to get his mother "out the way" by having her jailed after a financial dispute broke out between them.

In a letter he sent to authorities with the help of a former Saudi official, he claimed his mother was a "danger to the country". He said she had financially "supported a terrorist party.”

Okaz quoted an anonymous source as saying that the Saudi public prosecutor has now recommended a case against the businessman - the most prominent charge being for bribing a public official.

Both the businessman and the official accused of submitting the claim to the authorities claimed no money was exchanged.

The official said he submitted the report against the mother according to information he obtained from the businessman.

The official said that he had fulfilled his “national and legal duty”.

The son has now been charged with bribing a public official and of colluding with a public official to exploit the influence of his public office to launch the complaint.

The official has been charged with seeking to “harm and defame” the woman, as well as covering up the suspected bribery case.