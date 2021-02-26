Saudi crown prince approved operation against Khashoggi: U.S. intelligence

  • A Vigil is held at Saudi Embassy for Journalist Jamal Khashoggi
  • FILE PHOTO: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh
  • Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, attends a news conference in Brussels
  • FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul
1 / 4

Saudi crown prince approved operation against Khashoggi: U.S. intelligence

A Vigil is held at Saudi Embassy for Journalist Jamal Khashoggi
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Landay
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jonathan Landay

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved of an operation to capture or kill dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in 2018, according to a declassified intelligence assessment released on Friday in a manner choreographed to limit damage to U.S.-Saudi ties

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post critical of the crown prince's policies, was killed and dismembered by a team of operatives linked to the crown prince in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.

Riyadh has denied any involvement by the crown prince, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler.

"We assess that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi," the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in the report.

The intelligence agency based its assessment on the crown price's control of decision-making, the direct involvement of one of his key advisers and his own protective detail, and his "support for using violent measures to silence dissidents abroad, including Khashoggi," it added.

"Since 2017, the Crown Prince has had absolute control of the Kingdom's security and intelligence organizations, making it highly unlikely that Saudi officials would have carried out an operation of this nature without the Crown Prince's authorization," the report said.

In declassifying the report, President Joe Biden reversed his predecessor Donald Trump's refusal to release it in defiance of a 2019 law, reflecting a new U.S. willingness to challenge the kingdom on issues from human rights to the war in Yemen.

However, Biden is treading a fine line to preserve ties with the kingdom as he seeks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with its regional rival Iran and to address other challenges including fighting Islamist extremism and advancing Arab-Israeli ties.

Washington choreographed events to soften the blow, with Biden on Thursday speaking with the crown prince's 85-year-old father, King Salman, in a call in which both sides said they reaffirmed their decades-old alliance and pledged cooperation.

The Biden administration will announce sanctions and visa bans on Friday targeting Saudi Arabian citizens over the Khashoggi killing, although it will not impose sanctions on the crown prince, U.S. officials said.

As it reasseses relations with one of its closest Arab allies, the United States is also considering the cancellation of arms deals with Saudi Arabia that pose human rights concerns while limiting future military sales to "defensive" weapons, sources familiar with the administration's thinking said.

A State Department spokesperson said the U.S. focus was on ending the conflict in Yemen even as it ensures Saudi Arabia has everything it needs to defend its territory.

The declassified intelligence echoed a classified version of a report on Khashoggi's murder that Trump shared with members of Congress in late 2018.

Trump's rejection of demands by lawmakers and human rights groups to release a declassified version at the time reflected a desire to preserve cooperation with Riyadh amid rising tensions with Iran and to promote U.S. arms sales to the kingdom.

Biden's new director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, has committed to complying with a 2019 bill that required her office to release a declassified report on Khashoggi's murder.

Khashoggi, 59, was a Saudi journalist living in self-imposed exile in Virginia who wrote opinion pieces for the Washington Post critical of the policies of the crown prince – known to some in the West as MbS.

He was lured on Oct. 2, 2018, to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul with a promise of a document that he needed to marry his Turkish fiancee. A team of operatives linked to MbS killed him there and dismembered his body. His remains have not been found.

Riyadh initially issued conflicting stories about his disappearance, but eventually admitted that Khashoggi was killed in what it called a "rogue" extradition operation gone wrong.

Twenty-one men were arrested in the killing and five senior officials, including the deputy intelligence chief, Ahmed al-Asiri, and Saud al-Qahtani, a senior MbS aide, were sacked.

In January 2019, 11 people were put on trial behind closed doors. Five were given death sentences, which were commuted to 20 years in prison after they were forgiven by Khashoggi’s family, while three others were given jail terms.

Asiri was tried but acquitted "due to insufficient evidence," the prosecution said, while Qahtani was investigated but not charged.

As part of Biden's rebalancing of ties with Saudi Arabia, he will only communicate with King Salman, the White House has said, a move that may allow Washington to put some distance between itself and the crown prince, aged 35.

That will restore protocol broken by Trump and his son-in-law and top aide, Jared Kushner, who maintained a direct channel to the crown prince.

MbS has consolidated power since ousting his uncle as heir to the throne in a 2017 palace coup, seeking to win public support by overseeing popular economic and social reforms.

But he also has had opponents and women's rights activists detained and pursued risky foreign gambits, some of which backfired, like the intervention in Yemen, where a war between Saudi and Iranian proxies has created a humanitarian crisis.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia's Mohammad Bin Salman complicit in Jamal Khashoggi's murder, US report says

    Saudi Arabia's crown prince and de facto ruler, Mohammad Bin Salman, likely approved an operation to kill or capture Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, according to a newly declassified U.S. intelligence report released Friday

  • Jamal Khashoggi: US says Saudi prince approved Khashoggi killing

    An official report says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the journalist's murder.

  • Former Sanders co-chair Nina Turner puts pressure on Biden administration: ‘That $2,000 should have been there on day one’

    Nina Turner, former national co-chair of Sen. Bernie Sanders's 2020 presidential campaign, says middle- and lower-income Americans are “drowning” and need a substantial relief package from the White House and congressional Democrats. Turner, along with a large number of progressive leaders within and outside Congress, are pushing the Biden administration to go big and go fast on COVID-19 relief to families that they say are in dire need of help to pay for food, rent and more.“When you have people enduring a pandemic of this nature, they need instant relief,” Turner told Yahoo News. “And so that $2,000 should have been there on day one."

  • AstraZeneca, Sputnik vaccines face hurdles if COVID shots become annual affair

    Vaccines from AstraZeneca, Russia's Gamaleya Institute and Johnson & Johnson fight the coronavirus with another virus, leaving scientists concerned the shots may lose potency if annual inoculations become necessary to fight new variants. So-called viral vector shots - also used by several Chinese COVID-19 vaccine developers - use harmless modified viruses as vehicles, or vectors, to carry genetic information that helps the body build immunity against future infections. However, there is a risk that the body also develops immunity to the vector itself, recognising it as an intruder and trying to destroy it.

  • U.S. urges vaccine-sceptical Tanzania to review evidence on the COVID-19 shots

    The Unites States urged vaccine-sceptical Tanzania on Friday to review evidence on the drugs, saying they work and are one of the tools to fight off the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Ambassador to Tanzania Don Wright said he was encouraged that authorities had recently acknowledged COVID-19 as a public health priority and had called on Tanzanians to take basic precautions to fend off the virus. In a statement he urged the government to start sharing data about testing and cases "in order to know if response measures are having the intended impact", and said the government should employ vaccines as an anti-coronavirus tool.

  • You “Should Not Get” COVID Vaccine If You Have This Condition, Says CDC

    The CDC is warning that people who are allergic to two particular chemicals should not take the COVID-19 vaccine. In a few cases, people with allergies to polyethylene glycol (PEG) or polysorbate have experienced anaphylaxis, a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction, after being vaccinated. Get your shot—"I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine," says Dr. Anthony Fauci—but not if you have these allergies. Read on to learn more about how who should not take the vaccine—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 People Allergic to PEG or Polysorbate Should Avoid the COVID Vaccine The CDC's language on its website is blunt: "People who are allergic to PEG or polysorbate should not get an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine," its website says. Polyethylene glycol is a component of the vaccine, a synthetic lipid (fat) that envelopes and protects the vaccine's mRNA. Polysorbate is not part of the vaccine but is chemically similar to PEG. Keep reading to see who else should avoid the vaccine. 2 People Who Have an Allergic Reaction After the First Shot Should Not Get the Second The CDC also recommends that if you experience a severe allergic reaction to your first dose of the vaccine, you should not get the second shot. “Persons with an immediate allergic reaction to the first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine should not receive additional doses of either of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines,” the CDC says. 3 Severe Allergic Reactions are Extremely Rare Severe allergic reactions to the COVID vaccine are extremely rare. In mid-December, the CDC reported that 22 people had experienced anaphylaxis after being vaccinated, a rate of 11.1 per million doses given. “Even though there is a risk of anaphylaxis, it’s still very small — and the potential benefit from the COVID-19 vaccination clearly exceeds the potential for harm,” said Dr. David M. Lang, an allergist and chair of Cleveland Clinic’s Department of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. “The situation is evolving, however, and we’ll learn more as we gain more experience with these vaccines.”RELATED: 10 COVID Symptoms You Haven’t Heard About 4 Have Other Allergies? Get Vaccinated The CDC says the warning doesn't apply to people who are severely allergic to things other than vaccines. "The CDC recommends that people with a history of severe allergic reactions not related to vaccines or injectable medications—such as food, pet, venom, environmental, or latex allergies—get vaccinated," the agency says on its website. "People with a history of allergies to oral medications or a family history of severe allergic reactions may also get vaccinated."People who have had severe allergic reactions should be monitored at the vaccine site for 30 minutes after receiving the shot, the CDC says. An allergic reaction is considered severe if the person must be treated with ephedrine or an EpiPen, or if they have to go to the hospital.RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said When We'd Get Back to Normal 5 How to Stay Safe During This Pandemic As for yourself, do everything you can to prevent getting—and spreading—COVID-19 in the first place: Wear a face mask, get tested if you think you have coronavirus, avoid crowds (and bars, and house parties), practice social distancing, only run essential errands, wash your hands regularly, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, get vaccinated when it's your turn (if you're not allergic), and to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Saudi Arabia says crown prince had 'successful' surgery

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman underwent a “successful surgery” to remove his appendix Wednesday, the royal court said, and he left the hospital soon after the operation. The 35-year-old prince had surgery for appendicitis at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the Saudi capital of Riyadh in the morning, according to the royal court. Prince Mohammed, the son of King Salman, has amassed immense powers in the kingdom since being appointed heir to the throne in 2017.

  • Angela Merkel faces lockdown rebellion as German regions loosen Covid restrictions

    Angela Merkel is facing a rebellion over Germany’s coronavirus lockdown as regional governments move to ease restrictions. Garden centres, florists and nail parlours are among businesses that will be allowed to reopen in several German states from Monday as regional leaders defied Mrs Merkel’s calls to extend the lockdown. Clothes shops will be allowed to reopen in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate, but customers will have to make an appointment in advance. The move comes as a new poll released on Friday showed more than half of Germans support easing restrictions. The survey for ZDF television found 56 per cent of Germans now favour easing the lockdown, while only 41 per cent are opposed. Mrs Merkel is set to hold talks with regional leaders on the lockdown next week. She has repeatedly warned against lifting restrictions over fears Germany could face a third wave caused by new variants on the virus.

  • 'Capture or kill' — U.S. report says crown prince targeted Jamal Khashoggi

    Newly released U.S. report on the killing of Jamal Khashoggi concludes that the Saudi crown prince directed the operation.

  • RedBird Capital Acquiring Ten Percent of Fenway Sports Group for $750 Million

    RedBird Capital is nearing a deal to acquire more than 10% of Fenway Sports Group for approximately $750 million, according to individuals familiar with the matter. The deal values the owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC at more than $7 billion, according the people, who were granted anonymity because the matter is […]

  • Biden ordered airstrike after determining Iran supported rocket attacks

    The attacks and retaliatory strike marked the first major military action of the Biden administration.

  • Roth IRA Withdrawal Rules

    You can take money out of a Roth IRA, but learn when and how to do so to avoid any taxes and penalties.

  • Rwandan court rules it can try 'Hotel Rwanda' hero

    The terrorism trial of the man who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” can be held in Rwanda, a judge there ruled Friday, rejecting Paul Rusesabagina’s argument that a court there cannot try him because he is no longer a citizen. Rusesabagina’s lawyer, Gatera Gashabana, said his client will appeal the decision about jurisdiction and present further arguments. Rusesabagina has argued he is a Belgian citizen who was kidnapped and taken to Rwanda, a country he left in 1996.

  • Should Trump speak at CPAC? Liz Cheney says he shouldn't be part of the GOP's future; McCarthy says yes

    "I don't believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country," Cheney said of the former president.

  • UN: Carbon-cutting pledges by countries nowhere near enough

    The newest pledges by countries to cut greenhouse gas emissions are falling far short of what's needed to limit global warming to what the Paris climate accord seeks, a new United Nations report finds. Most countries — especially top carbon polluters China, United States and India — missed the Dec. 31 deadline for submitting official emission-cutting targets for November’s climate negotiations in Scotland. Friday’s report provides an incomplete snapshot of the world’s efforts: The world’s pledges so far are only enough to reduce global carbon dioxide emissions to less than 1% below 2010 levels by 2030.

  • 'Safest place in the city': COVID cases in nursing homes drop 89% as residents vaccinate

    Even as the virus slows nationwide, nursing home cases have dropped at a faster pace than COVID-19 infections overall, a USA TODAY analysis shows.

  • DeSantis speaks on Rush Limbaugh at CPAC: 'One of the first to fight and win against cancel culture’

    Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks about conservative icon and radio host Rush Limbaugh’s legacy at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

  • ‘At least 22 killed’ after President Biden orders first military strike

    The attack was carried out on Iranian-backed militias

  • US implicates Saudi crown prince in journalist's killing

    Saudi Arabia's crown prince likely approved the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, according to a newly declassified U.S. intelligence report released Friday. The finding could escalate pressure on the Biden administration to hold the kingdom accountable for a murder that drew widespread outrage in the U.S. and abroad. The public blaming of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman amounted to an extraordinary rebuke and was likely to set the tone for the new administration’s relationship with a country President Joe Biden has criticized but which the White House also regards in some contexts as a strategic partner.

  • Gunmen kidnap more than 300 schoolgirls in increasingly lawless northwest Nigeria

    Gunmen seized more than 300 girls in a nighttime raid on a school in northwest Nigeria on Friday and are believed to be holding some of them in a forest, police said. Police in Zamfara state said they had begun search-and-rescue operations with the army to find the "armed bandits" who took the 317 girls from the Government Girls Science Secondary School in the town of Jangebe. "There's information that they were moved to a neighbouring forest, and we are tracing and exercising caution and care," Zamfara police commissioner Abutu Yaro told a news conference.