Saudi crown prince discusses energy security with senior U.S. officials -state news agency

(Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met on Friday with U.S. Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein and the White House National Security Council's Middle East policy coordinator Brett McGurk in Jeddah, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

"The bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed, and the active follow up from the Jeddah Summit, particularly in the fields of energy security and investment in the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, as well as the developments in the region including Yemen," SPA said.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Chris Reese)