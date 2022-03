MarketWatch

Ray Dalio said he believes that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a serious threat to the established postwar world order and leaves him with two critical questions: Will this war spread beyond Ukraine to involve NATO, and how will China respond? In a commentary posted on LinkedIn late Tuesday, Dalio wrote that the economic sanctions that Europe and the U.S. have imposed on Russia and its financial system will take a heavy toll on the Russian economy, at a minimal cost to NATO countries.