Saudi crown prince visits Turkey as countries normalize ties

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SUZAN FRASER
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jamal Khashoggi
    Saudi journalist (1958-2018)
  • Mohammed bin Salman
    Saudi crown prince and minister of defense

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is scheduled to arrive in Ankara on Wednesday, making his first visit to Turkey as the two regional heavyweights press ahead with efforts to repair ties following the slaying of Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul.

The crown prince will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the last leg of a Middle East tour that also took him to Egypt and Jordan. His visit comes before U.S. President Joe Biden’s trip to the region next month.

Erdogan said talks with the prince, who is commonly referred to by his initials MBS, would focus on advancing Turkish-Saudi relations to a “much higher degree.” Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia in April, paying his first visit to the kingdom since 2017, a year before the gruesome killing of Khashoggi by Saudi agents in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.

Turkey’s efforts to improve ties with Saudi Arabia comes as Turkey faces its worst economic crisis in two decades and is trying to draw investments from wealthy Gulf Arab states. Turkey has also taken steps to improve relations with the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Israel.

Talks with the UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan late last year led to investment deals worth $10 billion after years of regional rivalry.

Saudi Arabia for its part, has been trying to broaden its alliances at a time when relations between Riyadh and Washington are strained. The crown prince also seeks to put an end to the scandal over Khashoggi’s killing that damaged his reputation.

Turkey had opened a trial in absentia against 26 Saudis suspected in Khashoggi's killing, but the court earlier this year ruled to halt the proceedings and transfer the case to Saudi Arabia, paving the way for the countries’ rapprochement.

The killing of Khashoggi had sparked global outrage and put pressure on the prince, who was said to have approved the operation to kill or capture Khashoggi, according to a U.S. intelligence assessment. The prince has denied any knowledge of the operation that was carried out by agents who worked directly for him.

While never naming Prince Mohammed, Erdogan said the operation that killed Khashoggi was ordered by the “highest levels” of the Saudi government.

Khashoggi had entered the consulate in October 2018 by appointment to obtain papers to allow him to wed his Turkish fiancée, who waited for him outside. He never emerged and his body was never found.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Alfaro gets winning hit, Padres beat Diamondbacks 3-2 in 11

    Jorge Alfaro singled home the winning run with one out in the 11th inning to give the San Diego Padres a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. “It’s good to see his approach morphing into something we can really work with right now,” Padres acting manager Ryan Christenson said. Eric Hosmer hit a tying homer in the sixth for the Padres, who played their second game without Manny Machado since the star third baseman sprained his left ankle Sunday at Colorado.

  • U.S., Iran in tense showdown at sea; Tehran preps new centrifuges

    A U.S. Navy warship fired a warning flare to wave off an Iranian Revolutionary Guard speedboat coming straight at it during a tense encounter in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, officials said Tuesday.

  • Australian state outlaws public displays of Nazi swastikas

    An Australian state has become the first in the country to pass a law banning the public display of Nazi swastikas, as concerns grow about the rate at which local young people are being radicalized. The Parliament of Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state, passed laws late Tuesday that set penalties of 22,000 Australian dollars ($15,213) and 12 months in prison for displaying the Nazi swastika, or Hakenkreuz. Dvir Abramovich, chair of the Anti-Defamation Commission, which fights antisemitism, said Wednesday he expected Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, and the states of Queensland and Tasmania will soon pass similar laws.

  • Energy investments not enough to solve energy crisis, IEA says

    Spending on clean energy will exceed $1.4 trillion in 2022, far behind the roughly $2.8 trillion that would be required to meet current climate pledges by 2030.

  • LEADING OFF: Harper healing, Ohtani on mound, Anderson 8-0

    Philadelphia slugger Bryce Harper could return to the lineup for the finale of a two-game series at Texas after an infected blister on his left index finger sidelined him for two games last weekend at Washington. Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said the infection had improved enough for Harper to be available off the bench in the opener against the Rangers. A six-time All-Star and this year’s leader in voting for National League DH, Harper entered Tuesday hitting a team-best .326, and his OPS (1.013) was second in the NL to St. Louis’ Paul Goldschmidt.

  • Brexit’s Legacy Is Hotter UK Inflation Risk for Years to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK will be stuck with searing inflation for years because of Brexit, according to strategists at Wall Street’s top banks. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpCitigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp. and

  • AP PHOTOS: Israelis train in ghost town dubbed 'Mini Gaza'

    The Muslim call to prayer echoes through a remote town in southern Israel that has known only war. The Israeli soldiers who run military drills here call it “Mini Gaza.” Over the previous five years, Israeli troops had battled Palestinian militants in cities and towns across the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

  • Germany rejects EU plan for ban on new fossil-fuel cars from 2035

    Germany's government will not agree to European Union plans to effectively ban the sale of new cars with combustion engines from 2035, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday. In its bid to cut planet-warming emissions by 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels, the European Commission has proposed a 100% reduction in CO2 emissions from new cars by 2035. European Parliament lawmakers backed the proposals this month, before negotiations with EU countries on the final law take place.

  • Iran's oldest pistachio trader readies daughter to one day take over

    Tucked away in Tehran's famed Grand Bazaar, Iran's oldest pistachio wholesaler quietly prepares a small revolution -- he will hand his business to his youngest daughter, in a trade dominated by men.

  • 'We're heading in the wrong direction': Galesburg struggles to hire police officers

    The Galesburg Police Department is currently eight officers short from its total capacity of 51 officers.

  • Macau hotel locked down after COVID case, 700 people to be quarantined-media

    A hotel and casino resort in the world's biggest gambling hub of Macau was locked down by authorities with 700 people inside on Tuesday due to a coronavirus infection outbreak on the property, local broadcaster TDM reported. Fortuna, an aged gaudy property located on Macau's main peninsula, is a satellite casino under the umbrella of SJM Holdings the entity created by former Macau kingpin Stanley Ho. Its casino was headed by local businessman Sio Tak Hong, who was arrested last year for alleged corruption and money laundering.

  • In pro-Russian Serbia, a few Russians and Ukrainians unite to oppose war

    Each week about a dozen Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian expatriates opposed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine meet local Serbs in a Belgrade cafe to discuss the war and plan protest rallies. Serbia's open borders to Russia have made the Balkan country a destination for thousands of Russians, including some fleeing sanctions or conscription and others opposed to the government in Moscow. Thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the war also arrived.

  • Ukraine war: Russia lays down curtain of fire

    A first look inside occupied Mariupol Germany finally delivers first heavy weapons Kyiv launches 'massive' mission to retake Snake Island Putin threatens to deploy new nuclear missile by year end Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Revlon has soared 456% since it filed for bankruptcy as retail investors seek to replicate Hertz magic

    "If executed effectively, Revlon could emerge from bankruptcy with a cleaner balance sheet and a better operating profile," Fitch said.

  • Taiwan scrambles jets to warn away Chinese planes in its air defence zone

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan scrambled jets on Tuesday to warn away 29 Chinese aircraft in its air defence zone, including bombers that flew south of the island and into the Pacific, in the latest uptick in tensions and largest incursion since late May. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained in recent years of repeated missions by the Chinese air force near the democratically governed island, often in the southwestern part of its air defence identification zone, or ADIZ, close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands. Taiwan calls China's repeated nearby military activities "grey zone" warfare, designed to both wear out Taiwanese forces by making them repeatedly scramble, and also to test Taiwanese responses.

  • Former Tesla worker rejects $15M payout in racial abuse lawsuit

    A Black former worker at Tesla's Fremont, California assembly plant has rejected a $15 million payout from the automaker in a lawsuit alleging racial abuse by co-workers. A judge gave the worker, Owen Diaz, a two-week deadline to accept the award, which had been slashed from the original $137 million jury verdict. Rather than being able to close the book on this one, Diaz's rejection of the award will lead to a new trial.

  • Mexican chef Pati Jinich didn't learn to cook the cuisine of her homeland until awaiting citizenship in the U.S.: 'I was homesick''

    The host of "La Frontera with Pati Jinich" says she's enjoyed learning more about the U.S.-Mexico border while filming her PBS series.

  • Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsizes at sea

    Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant has capsized in the South China Sea less than a week after it was towed away from the city, its parent company said Monday. The restaurant encountered “adverse conditions” on Saturday as it was passing the Xisha Islands, also known as the Paracel Islands, in the South China Sea, and water entered the vessel and it began to tip, according to Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises Ltd. The Jumbo Floating Restaurant, almost 80 meters (260 feet) in length, had been a landmark in Hong Kong for over four decades, serving Cantonese cuisine to over 3 million guests including Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise.

  • Oregon City mayoral candidate says the city’s homeless will live like ‘the Japanese’ if he wins

    A mayoral candidate for Oregon City revealed that he intends to use a vacant school for the homeless people in the city so they can live like “the Japanese people.” Retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Leslie Wright unveiled his plan while discussing his second attempt to run for Oregon City mayor during an interview with radio talk show host Lars Larson last month. While Wright might have been alluding to the popular low-budget Japanese capsule hotels, his statement may also bring to mind the concentration camps with crowded living quarters that thousands of Japanese Americans were incarcerated in during World War II.

  • Tandem skydivers lose control of parachute, plunge to the ground, Wisconsin cops say

    Skydivers who tandem dive with an instructor exit the plane from 14,500 feet up, according to the company’s website.