Saudi Deputy Defense Minister to Visit Washington, London: Paper

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman instructed Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman to head to Washington and London in the next few days to urge restraint amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

Khalid, who is the crown prince’s younger brother, will meet with officials at the White House, defense and state departments in an effort to prevent an escalation and ensure the region’s security and its stability, the paper said, citing people it didn’t identify.

The U.S. and Iran have traded threats following the a deadly American drone strike against the Islamic Republic’s most prominent military man Qassem Soleimani, with Tehran promising a protracted response.

