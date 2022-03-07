Saudi Exchange to Allow Single-Stock Futures From Next Quarter

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Manus Cranny, Yousef Gamal El-Din and Julia Fioretti
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Bloomberg Television
    Financial and business cable news channel

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will start futures trading on single stocks in the second quarter of this year, the head of the Tadawul stock exchange said, as the Middle East’s largest bourse moves to boost liquidity.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Tadawul will initially select about 10 liquid companies for futures trading, Chief Executive Officer Khalid Al-Hussan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Monday.

“Post that, we will continue to seek investors’ demand on any additional single futures contracts to be added to the market,” he said.

The introduction of single-stock futures trading marks the latest move toward liberalizing Riyadh’s exchange and attracting foreign investors. The kingdom opened up one of the world’s most closed stock markets to increased international participation just over five years ago, and later allowing funds based abroad to buy into initial public offerings.

The Tadawul introduced index futures in August 2020, as exchanges in the Gulf increasingly allow derivatives trading.

Riyadh has continued to be an active market for IPOs, building on a boom last year fueled by ample liquidity and high oil prices. Investor demand for new share offerings in the Gulf has remained high, bucking a trend that has seen companies pull listings across the globe.

Al-Hussan said more than 70 IPO applications were currently under review by the regulator and the stock exchange, describing the pipeline of deals as “non-stop.”

Asked about the bourse’s exposure to Russia given the sanctions imposed on the country following its invasion of Ukraine, Al-Hussan said the Tadawul didn’t have any direct relationships with overseas investors or foreign central banks.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index is up 13% this year in dollar terms, making it the seventh-best performing gauge globally.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • India rupee falls to lifetime low as oil prices surge; yields rise

    The Indian rupee fell to a historic low on Monday, while bond yields surged as a sharp rise in global prices of crude oil stirred concern about domestic inflation, strengthening prospects for interest rate hikes by the central bank. India imports more than two-thirds of its oil needs and high prices are likely to widen its trade and current account deficits and boost imported inflation. The Reserve Bank of India usually sells dollars via state-run banks to prevent sharp moves in the rupee.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Russia's central bank is scrambling to prop up the country's economy. Here's everything it's done to stave off sanctions and what it could do next.

    Russia's central bank is struggling to keep the economy going, but it might not have much more room to navigate. Experts predict what it can do next.

  • Putin’s ruble work-around still leaves bond payments in doubt

    His decree establishes temporary rules for sovereign and corporate debtors to make payments to creditors from “countries that engage in hostile activities” against Russia.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • Stocks plunge, oil rockets, gold tops $2,000 on Ukraine fears

    Equity markets plunged Monday, while oil prices soared to a near 14-year high and safe-haven gold broke $2,000 as investors grew increasingly fearful about the impact of the Ukraine war on the global economy.

  • Stock futures sink as U.S. and its allies consider ban on Russian oil imports

    U.S. stock-index futures fell sharply after trading began late Sunday, as investors remain rattled by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

  • Arlan Hamilton Went From Homeless to Running $20 Million in VC Funds. Here's How She Did It

    Arlan Hamilton was homeless and sleeping on the floor of the San Francisco Airport in 2015, when an investor wrote the first check that set her on the way to becoming a venture capitalist. Hamilton, then 34, hadn’t attended college and had been working in the music industry. Now, six-and-a-half years later, Hamilton’s VC firm, Backstage Capital, has invested about $20 million in nearly 200 companies, and is in the process of raising a new $30 million investment fund.

  • Want to Be a Stock Market Millionaire? Try This Warren Buffett-Approved Investment.

    Becoming a millionaire in the stock market may seem like a lofty goal, but it's more attainable than you might think. You don't need to be rich to generate wealth in the stock market, but you do need the right investments. While there are seemingly endless options to choose from, there's one, in particular, that legendary investor Warren Buffett strongly endorses: The S&P 500 index fund.

  • Energy Stocks Are Hitting Multiyear Highs. Insiders Bought Up Shares.

    Energy explorer APA and shale-oil firm Coterra are soaring this year. Insiders are buying more stock, and anticipate more upside.

  • Spring Cleaning Is Almost Here: Time to Get These Stocks Out of Your Portfolio

    If you own this trio of REITs, it might be time to find better alternatives. Here are some options you'll want to consider.

  • Time to Buy This Beaten-Down AI Tech Stock?

    This has been a brutal earnings season for investors who hold a lot of growth stocks. Markets are down, and Wall Street sentiment is shifting toward safer, more established businesses. Many of these growth stocks are issuing conservative outlooks for the fiscal year ahead, too, after several years of booming gains.

  • Is PayPal Set for a Reversal?

    The stock is in oversold territory while earnings remain robust

  • Why PayPal Plunged 34.9% in February

    The payments company provided weak guidance for its fiscal 2022's first quarter and has significantly lowered its outlook for new account additions.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Any time is a good time to add to your positions in growth stocks -- even during market downturns. It recently launched pivotal phase 3 trials for two potential blockbusters: a cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine candidate and a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate.

  • The Ukraine war has sent oil soaring and sparked fears about 'stagflation'. Here's what it is, and why it's investors' worst nightmare.

    Economists are warning that the world could be headed for "stagflation" — a term that sends shivers down investors' spines.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Roblox Stock?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been getting a lot of recognition lately due to the rising popularity of the metaverse. Roblox is one of the industry pioneers that is gaining widespread interest following Mark Zuckerberg's announcement that Facebook, now Meta Platforms, will evolve into a metaverse company in the next few years. Interestingly, the Roblox platform is free to join and use.

  • 3 Reasons This HealthCare Stock Is a Great Buy in 2022

    A well-diversified business that is poised to grow for a long time could be your smartest pick this year.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks That Are Also Generating Billions in Free Cash

    You only need to look at Ark Invest's ARK Innovation ETF to see that growth stocks have been struggling badly. The fund, which focuses on disruptive growth stocks, has fallen more than 30% in the past three months while the S&P 500 has declined just 4%. Two stocks that are not only growing, but also bringing in billions in free cash are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN).

  • A Crypto Market Crash Is Coming. Here's How to Prepare

    The cryptocurrency market is notoriously volatile. It isn't yet clear whether this is part of a bigger crypto market crash. As a crypto investor, there are several ways to prepare for a market crash.