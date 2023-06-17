Saudi FM in Tehran as part of restoration of diplomatic ties after a 7-year rift

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, right, and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan shake hands prior to their meeting in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, June 17, 2023. Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat has arrived in the Iranian capital,Tehran, the latest step in the restoration of diplomatic ties between the two Mideast rivals, Iranian state media reported. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat arrived in the Iranian capital on Saturday, the latest step in the restoration of diplomatic ties between the two Mideast rivals, Iranian state media reported.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was officially welcomed by his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iran TV said.

He also carried a message from the Saudi king to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The two are due to meet later Saturday.

Prince Faisal is expected to officially inaugurate the kingdom’s embassy in Tehran later on Saturday. Until the mission is completed, the employees are working from a Tehran hotel, Iran TV said.

Both nations reopened their diplomatic missions in recent weeks.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations after seven years of tension.

It was a major diplomatic breakthrough brokered by China, lowering the chance of further conflict between Riyadh and Tehran — both directly and in proxy conflicts around the region.