Saudi forum set to draw U.S. business leaders despite tensions

1
Rachna Uppal and Yousef Saba
·4 min read

By Rachna Uppal and Yousef Saba

DUBAI (Reuters) - A public spat between the United States and Saudi Arabia will not deter top Wall Street executives and U.S. business leaders from a flagship investment event starting on Tuesday where the kingdom will seek deals to reduce its economy’s reliance on oil.

President Joe Biden has vowed "consequences" for U.S.-Saudi ties over an OPEC+ decision this month to cut oil output targets, which Riyadh defended as serving market stability.

The dispute was the latest shadow to be cast over the annual Future Investment Initiative (FII), which was hit by a Western boycott over the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and by the pandemic in 2020, leaving it a far cry from the 2017 inaugural event that Riyadh billed as "Davos in the Desert".

FII recovered in 2019 after the uproar over Khashoggi's killing by Saudi agents, drawing big names from financial, defence and energy firms with strategic interests in the world's top oil exporter, but garnered relatively meagre foreign inflows.

More than 400 U.S. delegates are expected to attend this week, Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute, told Reuters, adding this was the largest representation of a foreign country.

This year's edition, running Oct. 25-27, includes JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon, Pimco Vice Chairman John Studzinski and a BNY Mellon executive as speakers, and they still plan to go, spokespeople for the companies told Reuters.

Top executives from Goldman Sachs, Blackstone, Bridgewater Associates, Boeing and Franklin Templeton are on the agenda. Goldman Sachs declined comment, while the rest did not respond.

JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs made nearly $77 million and $42 million respectively in investment banking fees in Saudi Arabia last year, Refinitiv data showed. JPM remains at the top of the league table in 2022 with over $39 million so far.

"For the most part, I do not see U.S. companies actively avoiding Saudi Arabia due to recent political tensions," said Adel Hamaizia, managing director at Highbridge Advisory and a visiting fellow at Harvard University.

"U.S. companies will be an important partner to Saudi's investment and growth plans, in traditional sectors, but also in 'newer' fields including tourism, entertainment, EV production, technology and a nascent local defence industry," Hamaizia said.

The FII is a showcase for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 development plan to wean the economy off oil by creating new industries that also generate jobs for millions of Saudis, and to lure foreign capital and talent.

FDI FLAT

Foreign direct investment still lags behind targets, though there has been movement in new sectors as the kingdom opens up. As Boeing netted an $80 million defence contract last year, Fedex announced a $400 million 10-year investment plan in the country, the Arab world's biggest economy.

At 15.3 billion riyals ($4.07 billion), inward FDI for the first half of the year was about a fifth of the $19.3 billion secured in 2021, which had included a $12.4 billion investment for Aramco's oil pipeline infrastructure.

It is well below the 2030 target of $100 billion a year under a national strategy aiming for foreign direct investment equalling almost 6% of GDP by 2030.

Uncertainty lingers around the regulatory and tax environment as well as high operational costs and lack of a skilled local workforce, even after Riyadh handed companies an ultimatum to locate regional headquarters in the kingdom by 2024 or lose out on lucrative government contracts.

"FDI flows have remained stubbornly flat and low, under 1% of GDP, and some of the notable names that have invested have had only modest success, even with government backing," said Justin Alexander, director of Khalij Economics and Gulf analyst at GlobalSource Partners.

This has left the Saudi government and the Public Investment Fund to try to deliver on the crown prince's diversification promises, aided by a petrodollar windfall.

A worsening global economic outlook and oil market volatility has raised the stakes for the government in pursuing Vision 2030, which includes a $500 billion project to build a huge, high-tech economic zone on the Red Sea called NEOM eventually meant to house nine million people.

"The government cannot afford to drive economic development indefinitely but for the time being there is no real alternative as domestic businesses are unfit to play that role, and FDI continues to disappoint," said Neil Quilliam, associate fellow at Chatham House.

($1 = 3.7575 riyals)

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal and Yousef Saba, Editing by William Maclean)

Recommended Stories

  • Continuum of Care: Domestic violence a leading cause of homelessness for women, children

    In 2021, the National Network to End Domestic Violence found that domestic violence shelters housed 38,608 adults and children in one day.

  • E.U. leaders avoid deep rift on natgas price cap at energy summit

    European Union leaders struggled to find immediate practical solutions on how to deal with an energy crisis but avoided an open rift between Germany and France on Friday that would have exposed a divided bloc as it confronts Russian President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine.

  • Buford man arrested on child pornography charges

    The man is charged with one felony count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

  • Silicon Valley’s Lender Sees Shares Plunge as Investors Shun Start-Ups

    Loan growth has been modest at SVB Financial, while deposits have dwindled. Those remaining are costing the bank more as interest rates rise.

  • With eye on Turkey, Greece opens Israeli-built flight school

    Greece on Friday launched operations at a new international pilot training center created in partnership with Israel, as it tries to build on its relative air power advantage over regional rival Turkey. Israeli defense contractor Elbit, which finalized a $1.65 billion deal with Greece's government, assisted by Israel, last year, will help run the facility located on an air force base outside the southern Greek city of Kalamata. Greece is undertaking an armed forces modernization program largely focused on its air force, as it hopes to outpace Turkey.

  • Luxury: No signs of recession for the global rich

    New numbers show an increase in luxury sales

  • Rishi Sunak rejected by grassroots Tories who don't see him as a 'true Conservative'

    Rishi Sunak has been rejected by grassroot Tories who do not see him as a "true Conservative" because of his tax policies.

  • NATO navies are teaming up for the first time to practice using drones to hunt submarines and other undersea threats

    A pair of recent exercises reflect NATO's growing interest in finding new ways to detect and counter maritime threats.

  • Chinese ex-President escorted out of party congress

    STORY: China's Communist Party wrapped up its twice-a-decade congress on Saturday (October 22), approving amendments to its constitution that cement President Xi Jinping's iron grip on the party. The event revealed a new Central Committee missing two key officials that lacked close ties with the leader. And, in an unusual moment during the closing ceremony, China's former President Hu Jintao, seated next to Xi, was escorted off the stage. It's not immediately clear why he was escorted out. Hu appeared to resist leaving as stewards led him away.Video of the incident, which is highly unusual given the meticulous stage management of such events, was widely shared on Twitter but could not be found on China's heavily censored social media platforms.State media coverage of the ceremony also did not include the scene, which occurred just as journalists were entering the hall.Xi is poised to clinch a third five-year leadership term as party general secretary, breaking with precedent and solidifying his place as China's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong, the founding leader of the People's Republic. The party's new 205-member Central Committee was elected by delegates at the end of the week-long congress.Voting was conducted by show of hands in Beijing's vast Great Hall of People. Much of the week's proceedings have taken place behind closed doors. The new Central Committee did not include outgoing Premier Li Keqiang or former Guangdong party boss Wang Yang, who had been seen as a potential replacement as premier. Analysts said their omissions were signs the powerful Politburo Standing Committee, is likely to be stacked with people close to Xi.The party's new Central Committee will choose the next Politburo on Sunday (October 23), which is typically 25 people, and its new Standing Committee.

  • Biden Dismisses Polls Showing Voters Trust GOP to Manage Economy over Dems

    President Biden on Saturday dismissed recent polls showing that voters trust the GOP to manage the economy over Democrats amid record inflation, supply chain shortages, and other economic woes.

  • Europe is in desperate straits this winter. Hope for ending its energy crisis hinges on a weakened China

    Weak energy demand from China is sparing Europe from a severe energy crisis, but that could change next year.

  • Battle rages in W.Va. over control of public school policy

    Voters in West Virginia will get the final say on a ballot question that would amend the state constitution to give the Republican-dominated legislature control over virtually every aspect of public schooling. West Virginia's Republican leaders have joined politicians elsewhere in pushing to regulate how subjects such as race are taught in classrooms and funnel public money into alternative education options, including charter schools and voucher programs. Just this year, the state Board of Education joined a lawsuit against top Republicans over a school choice program — one of the nation’s most expansive — alleging it unconstitutionally drains money from public schools.

  • The world must warn Russia of consequences of attacking decision-making centers in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

    The world should respond with a clear signal to Moscow's threats to hit decision-making centers in Ukraine – that there will be a retaliatory strike on decision-making centers in Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Canadian television channels CTV and CBC.

  • Trump's legal team responds to Jan. 6 subpoena

    Former President Donald Trump's legal team has responded to a subpoena from the January 6th committee. Trump's attorneys say they will analyze and respond appropriately to this "unprecedented action." CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins CBS News to discuss.

  • Here's what's really hurting the economy

    We’re living in a world where supply shortages are commonplace and impacting the economy to a degree we haven’t seen for decades.

  • Opinion/Letters: Candidates must be asked if Biden is the legitimately elected president

    Letters to the Editor

  • CEO Pat Gelsinger tells Intel staff that 'targeted cuts' are coming

    The Intel CEO reportedly told staff that the cuts will come in "targeted actions required at different areas of the company."

  • Want a 20% Dividend Yield? It'll Cost You

    For example, one trendy headline theme lures in readers with promises to earn sky-high dividend yields. You might be surprised how many stocks, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and real estate investment trusts (REITs) offer double-digit dividend yields on an annualized basis. Here's why individual investors should think twice before prioritizing sky-high dividend yields as the primary metric for evaluating an investment.

  • Credit Suisse Has Days Left to Answer a Multibillion-Dollar Question

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the $4 billion question. Or $9 billion, depending on who’s estimating.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesTranscript: Nouriel Roubini Predicts a Crisis 'Worse' Than the 1970sStocks Rally With Treasury Bond Reversal, Fedspeak: Markets WrapCrypto's $2 Trillion Wipeout Is Coming for the C-SuiteHow Credit Suisse Group AG will finance a reshaping that

  • Wall Street is driving explosive volatility in stocks by ‘YOLO-ing’ into options on the brink of expiring

    Reddit-loving day traders are reportedly returning to their day jobs, according to the Wall Street Journal. But back in the world of high finance, professional traders have adopted one of their signature trading strategies, according to one closely followed markets guru.