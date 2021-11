NY Daily News

The Captain has spoken. Derek Jeter said on Friday that free agent shortstop Carlos Correa’s comments didn’t “even warrant a response.” “I don’t even know how my name came up. My spanish is not that good. I still haven’t seen it,” said the Marlins’ CEO and part owner, who won five Gold Gloves as a career Yankee. “I mean, I could go in a lot of different directions, but I won’t.” Correa ...