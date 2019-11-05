Saudi government to have 1-year restriction on selling more Aramco shares after IPO - sources

By Hadeel Al Sayegh and Marwa Rashad
FILE PHOTO: An employee in a branded helmet is pictured at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq

By Hadeel Al Sayegh and Marwa Rashad

DUBAI/RIYADH (Reuters) - The Saudi government will be subject to a one-year restriction on selling additional Aramco shares in the oil company after a planned initial public offering (IPO), three sources familiar with the matter said.

The government is looking to list 2% of the company on the Saudi bourse rather than listing the entire share capital on the exchange, the sources said.

Normally public companies list the entire share capital on the exchange and have a portion of that as free float.

Aramco was not immediately available to comment.

Aramco, the world's most profitable company, fired the starting gun on a domestic IPO on Sunday, in what could be the world's biggest listing as the kingdom seeks to diversify its economy away from oil.

Sunday's statement said Aramco and the selling shareholder will be subject to restrictions on the sale, disposition or issuance of additional shares, but did not provide the lockup period.

Aramco roadshows will begin Nov. 18 and final pricing is scheduled for Dec. 5, sources said, adding Aramco is expected to start trading on Dec. 11.


(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Marwa Rashad; Writing by Saeed Azhar; editing by David Evans)

  • Trump demands whistleblower testify in person — the thing he refused to do in Mueller probe
    Yahoo News

    Trump demands whistleblower testify in person — the thing he refused to do in Mueller probe

    President Trump is demanding the whistleblower who alerted investigators to his call with Ukraine's president testify in person, which Trump refused to do during the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller. The lawyer for the anonymous whistleblower, whose identity is supposed to be protected by federal law, said Sunday his client was willing to give written answers to questions from Republican lawmakers involved in the impeachment inquiry. Trump said that wasn't good enough.

  • Reuters

    Mexico's drug gangs churning out deadly fentanyl-laced pills: DEA

    Mexican drug cartels are making "mass quantities" of fake prescription pills containing the synthetic opioid fentanyl with the intention of selling them to users throughout North America, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said on Monday. Mexico's cartels have for years diversified into a wide variety of illicit activity, helped by porous domestic law enforcement agencies as well as long-standing trafficking routes into the United States, their biggest market. Meanwhile, opioid deaths in the United States have soared over the last two decades, driving a wave of government-backed efforts to disrupt illegal distribution and treat addicts.

  • The Latest: 2 inmates escaped jail through hole in ceiling
    Associated Press

    The Latest: 2 inmates escaped jail through hole in ceiling

    Authorities say two inmates accused of murder escaped a central California jail over the weekend through a hole they made in a bathroom ceiling that's in a blind spot from the guards. Monterey County sheriff's Capt. John Thornburg said Monday that 21-year-old Santos Fonseca and 20-year-old Jonathan Salazar climbed through the hole measuring about 8 inches (20 centimeters) tall and 22 inches (56 centimeters) wide, slipped into the walls of the county jail and made it outside Sunday. Officials are trying to find out how two men charged with murder were able to escape from a central California jail.

  • INSIDER

    A woman was impaled by a metal pole while riding in the passenger seat of a car, but somehow miraculously survived

    A California woman narrowly escaped a gruesome death after a long metal bar fell off a big rig truck, and burst through the underside of her car's exterior, impaling her in the leg. Police and firefighters arrived to pull the bar out of the woman's leg and rush her to the emergency room. Unsecured cargo loads like this resulted in 200,000 crashed between 2011 and 2014, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

  • French leader seeks China deals, also set to raise 'taboo' issues
    AFP

    French leader seeks China deals, also set to raise 'taboo' issues

    French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in China on Monday to drum up new business deals, but under warning from his hosts to keep off thorny issues such as the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. Macron began his second official trip to China in the financial hub of Shanghai, where he will attend an international import fair against the backdrop of the trade war between Washington and Beijing. Speaking to French and German businesspeople attending the trade expo, Macron said Europeans must work together to compete economically with China.

  • Here's the Real 2020 Ford Bronco in Off-Road-Racing Form
    Car and Driver

    Here's the Real 2020 Ford Bronco in Off-Road-Racing Form

    Ford is offering a glimpse at what the 2020 Bronco will look like with this off-road racing truck. The boxy overall shape and front grille will likely make their way to the production version of the Bronco. Ford has given us a tantalizing look at what the eagerly awaited 2020 Bronco SUV will look like by unveiling this Bronco R off-road race prototype in the runup to the annual SEMA aftermarket show in Las Vegas.

  • California fires, rising seas: Millions of climate refugees will dwarf Dust Bowl by 2100
    USA TODAY Opinion

    California fires, rising seas: Millions of climate refugees will dwarf Dust Bowl by 2100

    Given current estimates on sea-level rise and its threat to coastal communities, as many as 13 million Americans are projected to become climate refugees by the end of this century. That's a lot of displacement and instability across our coasts. For some, displacement that can be linked to climate change has already occurred.

  • Every Mid-Engined Sports Car—Including a Few You Might Afford!
    Car and Driver

    Every Mid-Engined Sports Car—Including a Few You Might Afford!

    Not every car with its engine in its middle is a pricey, powerful exoticbut most are. From Car and Driver

  • Asia’s Big Trade Pact Will Hurt the Global Economy
    Bloomberg

    Asia’s Big Trade Pact Will Hurt the Global Economy

    China, the linchpin of a zone that also includes the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, will be able to move forward faster with an agreement that was at risk of being jeopardized by India's foot-dragging. The U.S., meanwhile, can take satisfaction from the fact that its key regional ally in New Delhi is remaining outside of Beijing's orbit. A stronger RCEP that included India would almost certainly have revived politically fraught question of whether Washington should rejoin the rival Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement or TPP, which died in Congress under the Obama administration and was formally killed off by President Donald Trump.

  • Trump floats new defense: The quid pro quo didn't happen, but if it did, so what?
    Yahoo News

    Trump floats new defense: The quid pro quo didn't happen, but if it did, so what?

    While President Trump continues to insist he did not demand a quid pro quo from the president of Ukraine — military and political support in exchange for an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son — on Sunday he appeared to be trying out a subtly different defense: If there was a quid pro quo, there was nothing wrong with it. The exact meaning of Trump's tweet Sunday night is ambiguous. “False stories are being reported that a few Republican Senators are saying that President Trump may have done a quid pro quo, but it doesn't matter, there is nothing wrong with that, it is not an impeachable event,” he wrote.

  • Reuters

    U.S. border patrol officer kills suspected undocumented immigrant

    A suspected undocumented immigrant was shot and killed in Sunland Park, New Mexico on Monday after he fired at the U.S. patrol officers who were investigating a possible illegal border crossing, officials said. The Customs and Border Protection officers were investigating in an area close to the border between the United States and Mexico, which is when they encountered the suspect and chased him on foot, the New Mexican state police said in a statement posted online. "At some point during the chase, the suspect fired a weapon at the two border patrol agents," officials said.

  • California illegal pot seizures top $1.5 billion in value
    Associated Press

    California illegal pot seizures top $1.5 billion in value

    Authorities seized more than $1.5 billion worth of illegally grown marijuana plants in California this year — an amount an industry expert said is roughly equal to the state's entire legal market — as part of an annual eradication program, officials said Monday. The raids netted more than 950,000 plants from nearly 350 growing operation sites this year through the Campaign Against Marijuana Planting program, an effort known as CAMP that dates to 1983 and is considered the nation's largest illegal marijuana eradication program. Authorities could not estimate a street value of the plants seized and based their figures on wholesale prices of $1,600 per plant.

  • INSIDER

    The Ukrainian orphan at the center of an adoption scandal says she's a teenager, and none of her adoptive parents' claims are true

    Facebook Natalia Grace Barnett and the couple with whom she now lives sat down with Dr. Phil for an interview airing on Thursday. Natalia, who has a rare form of dwarfism that makes it difficult to gauge her age, was thought to be somewhere between 6 and 8 when Michael and Kristine Barnett adopted her in 2010. The Barnetts later claimed Natalia was a mentally disturbed adult that terrorized their family before they abandoned her in Indiana to move to Canada.

  • US executes gay man who said trial tainted by homophobia
    AFP

    US executes gay man who said trial tainted by homophobia

    The US state of South Dakota on Monday executed an inmate who said that jurors at his trial were prejudiced against him because he was gay. Charles Rhines, 63, was put to death by lethal injection soon after the Supreme Court rejected a last-ditch appeal by his lawyers claiming that his trial was tainted. Rhines was sentenced to death in 1993 for killing an employee in a shop he was robbing in the rural state.

  • US white supremacist arrested hours before far-right conference in Norway
    The Independent

    US white supremacist arrested hours before far-right conference in Norway

    An American white supremacist was arrested hours before he was due to speak at an international far-right conference in Norway. Greg Johnson was detained under immigration law on the basis that he posed a threat to national interests, according to the police security agency PST. “He stands for and communicates an extreme right-wing ideology,” PST spokesman Martin Bernsen said.

  • China is reportedly sending men to sleep in the same beds as Uighur Muslim women
    Yahoo News Video

    China is reportedly sending men to sleep in the same beds as Uighur Muslim women

    Chinese men assigned to monitor the homes of Uighur women whose husbands are in prison camps frequently sleep in the same bed with the women, Radio Free Asia reported last week.

  • A Freak Radioactive Refueling Accident Killed This Russian Submarine
    The National Interest

    A Freak Radioactive Refueling Accident Killed This Russian Submarine

    Key point: Nuclear accidents have far-reaching consequences. In 1985, a Soviet submarine undergoing a delicate refueling procedure experienced a freak accident that killed ten naval personnel. The incident, which remained secret until after the demise of the USSR itself, was one of many nuclear accidents the Soviet Navy experienced during the Cold War.

  • USA TODAY

    Persons of interest identified in deaths of New Hampshire couple found buried on Texas beach

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Two persons of interest have been identified in the killings of James and Michelle Butler, a New Hampshire couple whose bodies were found buried on a Texas beach. Kleberg County Sheriff's Office officials said at a Monday news conference that they continue to investigate the homicides and are still reviewing evidence. The Butlers' silver 2018 Chevrolet 2500 four-door pickup with New Hampshire license plates was last seen crossing the border into Mexico, Lt. David Mendoza said.

  • No-Show ‘Amigo’ Rick Perry Leaves Curious Gap in Ukraine Timeline
    The Daily Beast

    No-Show ‘Amigo’ Rick Perry Leaves Curious Gap in Ukraine Timeline

    After hours of interviewing witnesses on Capitol Hill, House Democrats involved in the Ukraine investigation are still missing a crucial piece to the puzzle: how Energy Secretary Rick Perry fits into efforts to convince Ukraine to probe Joe and Hunter Biden, as well as the origins of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. Perry's name first surfaced in the Ukraine investigation when The Washington Post reported last month that President Trump said he took the now-infamous call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25 because the secretary urged him to.

  • Reuters

    Malaysia says country shielding 1MDB fugitive Jho Low refuses to cooperate

    Malaysian fugitive Low Taek Jho, wanted over a multibillion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB, is living in a country that has refused to cooperate on efforts to retrieve him, Malaysia's police chief said on Monday, according to the state news agency. Low, also known as Jho Low, has been charged in Malaysia and the United States over the alleged theft of $4.5 billion from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), set up by former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. Malaysian officials have located Low but the country where he has sought refuge has not been cooperative, Malaysian Inspector General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said.

  • Associated Press

    Turkey says it captured slain IS leader's sister in Syria

    Turkey captured the elder sister of the slain leader of the Islamic State group in northwestern Syria on Monday, according to a senior Turkish official, who called the arrest an intelligence "gold mine." Little is known about the sister of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The Turkish official said the 65-year-old known as Rasmiya Awad is suspected of being affiliated with the extremist group.

  • Buffalo Wild Wings fires workers allegedly involved in racist incident
    CBS News

    Buffalo Wild Wings fires workers allegedly involved in racist incident

    A social media post about an allegedly racially charged incident at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Naperville went viral on Facebook and ultimately led to the firing of the employees involved. "I usually don't post these types of things but we think people need to be aware of the situation," Mary Vahl posted. In the post, Vahl claims a Buffalo Wild Wings employee told her husband, Justin, that two diners — a man and woman who they were told regularly frequent the restaurant — didn't want to sit next to the group of 18 'because he's "racist."' The group of 18 was multiracial.

  • Solidarity helped the UAW win the GM strike. Imagine if we had more powerful unions
    USA TODAY Opinion

    Solidarity helped the UAW win the GM strike. Imagine if we had more powerful unions

    United Auto Workers members were the clear winners in their strike at General Motors. The contract workers just ratified includes improvements from the status of temporary workers to overall pay and benefits to keeping the Detroit-Hamtramck plant open to build electric pickup trucks. Despite the hard-won gains, GM will continue to use temps, workers will still toil for years instead of months to reach full pay, GM will still close several facilities, and its promises of jobs going forward are less precise and robust than in the past.

  • NASA probe provides insight on solar system's distinct boundary
    Yahoo News Video

    NASA probe provides insight on solar system's distinct boundary

    The journey of NASA's dauntless Voyager 2 spacecraft through our solar system's farthest reaches has given scientists new insight into a poorly understood distant frontier: the unexpectedly distinct boundary marking where the sun's energetic influence ends and interstellar space begins.

  • Iran frets as anti-government protests take hold in Iraq and Lebanon
    The Telegraph

    Iran frets as anti-government protests take hold in Iraq and Lebanon

    Protesters attacked the Iranian consulate in the Iraqi Shia holy city of Karbala on Sunday, as demonstrations continued to grow against Tehran's influence in the country. Many demonstrators have accused Iran of propping up the “corrupt, inefficient” government they want to overthrow, as they have taken to the streets in the biggest mass protests since the US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003. “I am the son of Karbala and there is no Iranian who can dictate to me,” one angry protester shook his fist as he spoke to a local TV station, in a clip widely shared on social media on Monday.