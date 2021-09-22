Saudi king expresses hope for the direct talks with Iran

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AYA BATRAWY and ABDULLAH AL-SHIHRI
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia's monarch expressed hope Wednesday that the kingdom's direct talks with Iran will lead to confidence building as the two bitter regional rivals take small steps toward dialogue following several years of heightened tensions.

King Salman made the remarks in a pre-recorded speech delivered to leaders gathered for the U.N. General Assembly. He said Iran is a neighbor of Saudi Arabia, and that the kingdom hopes talks between the two nations can lead to tangible results that pave the way to achieving the aspirations of the region's people.

He cautioned, though, that relations must be based on respect of national sovereignty and the cessation of support for sectarian militias.

Relations between Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia and Shiite-ruled Iran hit a low when the Trump administration was exerting maximum pressure on Iran. During those years, Iran was accused of being behind multiple attacks on energy targets in the Persian Gulf— including a stunning strike on an Aramco refinery in 2019— and of supporting Houthi fighters in Yemen, where the kingdom has been at war for more than six years.

In April, news emerged that the rivals had held a first round of talks in Iraq after President Joe Biden's election. Former President Donald Trump had pulled the U.S. out of a nuclear deal in 2018; Biden said the U.S. wants to return to the pact, though talks have stalled.

The two regional foes met again in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, according to Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency.

The site reported Wednesday that a meeting of foreign ministers and officials from Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, Egypt, Kuwait, Jordan and France took place. The EU foreign policy chief was also in attendance. The meeting was chaired by Iraq’s foreign minister.

Iran's foreign minister, Hossein Amirabollahian, was quoted by Mehr as saying the priority of Iran's new government "is to strengthen and develop relations with its neighbors and the region.” He also met with Finnish, German, Austrian, Swiss and Croatian foreign ministers on Tuesday in New York, according to Mehr.

Newly sworn-in Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has remained in Iran amid the ongoing pandemic. He was severely critical of American policies in his speech delivered remotely to the U.N. gathering Tuesday, speaking shortly after Biden's in-person remarks.

King Salman reiterated Saudi concerns about Iran's nuclear program, which Tehran insists is for peaceful energy purposes.

He also used his speech to stress Saudi Arabia's longstanding public position on Palestinian statehood, saying that a lasting peace must guarantee an independent Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital.

He acknowledged “economic difficulties,” but said despite such challenges the kingdom remains a major donor of humanitarian aid and global efforts to combat COVID-19 as a Group of 20 nation. The coronavirus pandemic sent oil prices crashing last year, eating away at the kingdom's key source of revenue. Saudi Arabia has led major oil producers in a pact to curb production to help support oil prices.

___

Al-Shihri reported from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi king tells U.N. kingdom supports efforts to prevent nuclear Iran

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz told the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday that his kingdom supports efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, as world leaders prepare to resume talks with Tehran to reinstate a 2015 nuclear pact. "The kingdom insists on the importance of keeping the Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction, on this basis we support international efforts aiming at preventing Iran from having nuclear weapons," he said in a pre-recorded video address to the annual gathering.

  • Iran says nuclear talks with world powers to resume in few weeks

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran said on Tuesday that talks with world powers over reviving its 2015 nuclear deal would resume in a few weeks, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported. The world powers held six rounds of indirect talks betweenthe United States and Iran in Vienna to try and work out howboth can return to compliance with the nuclear pact, which wasabandoned by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018.

  • Dutch king's speech outlines limited government plans

    The Dutch king outlined a pared-back government plan for the coming year on Tuesday in his traditional speech opening the new parliamentary term that came amid drawn-out negotiations to form a new ruling coalition. With the government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte in caretaker mode since a March general election and no simple path to a new administration, no major plans were unveiled in the king's speech that is written by the government. “Major new long-term choices are for the next Cabinet,” King Willem-Alexander told a joint sitting of both houses of parliament.

  • Brazil health minister tests positive for the coronavirus

    Brazil's health minister tested positive for the coronavirus in New York after President Jair Bolsonaro spoke at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. Brazil's government said in a statement that Marcelo Quiroga was in good health and would remain in isolation in the United States.

  • Brutal attack by ‘vicious’ dogs leads to charges against owner, South Carolina cops say

    The attack left one person with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

  • Broncos' Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb needs ankle surgery

    Chubb hopes to be able to return this season.

  • Dyson's top-rated bladeless fan heats and cools to your liking — and it's $250 off!

    Take advantage of this super-rare deal.

  • A YouTube video of Korean boy band BTS giving a speech at the UN General Assembly got 6.4 million views. Boris Johnson's speech got less than 4,000 views.

    The speech far outstrips the streaming records of other big names who have spoken at UN-linked events, including Emma Watson's 2014 "HeForShe" speech.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk Weighs In on Battery Fires. We Looked at the Numbers.

    Battery fires are a problem for electric-vehicle makers, but exactly how serious is hard to assess. What investors need is context.

  • Russia seeks trilateral talks with U.S. and Israel on Syria

    Russia has asked Israel to encourage the U.S. to agree to hold high-level trilateral talks on Syria, two senior Israeli officials tell me.Why it matters: Israel's main focus in Syria is getting Iran out, and that would likely only be possible through U.S.-Russian cooperation. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Flashback: The U.S., Russian and Israeli national security advisers last met to discuss Syria in Jerusalem in June 2019, with John Bolton representi

  • Taliban face uphill battle in efforts to speak at UN meeting

    The new rulers of Afghanistan have an uphill battle in their efforts to be recognized in time to address other world leaders at the United Nations this year. The Taliban are challenging the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government and asking to speak at the General Assembly’s high-level meeting of world leaders this week, according to a letter sent to the United Nations. The decision now rests with a U.N. committee that generally meets in November and will issue a ruling “in due course," the General Assembly's spokeswoman said Wednesday.

  • MSNBC Hosts Crack Up Over Error Found On First Page Of Trump Lawsuit

    Trump is suing his niece Mary Trump, The New York Times and three of its reporters.

  • Bob Woodward Warns Donald Trump Wants To Be President Again For 1 Worrying Reason

    It's "not an agenda," the Watergate journalist told MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

  • MyPillow Guy Mocked For A New Trump Prediction... And It's A Real Turkey

    Twitter users pluck the feathers out of Mike Lindell over his latest wild claim.

  • Hillary Clinton's 'Deplorables' Warning Is Coming True, Salon Writer Says

    The former presidential nominee was condemned for her remarks, but she was "too kind," Chauncey DeVega wrote in a commentary.

  • The attorney for Eric Trump in a civil fraud investigation against the Trump Organization quit the case, court records show

    Marc Mukasey, who successfully defended the former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher in court, stopped representing Donald Trump's son.

  • Malaysia to seek China's view on Australia's nuclear sub pact

    Malaysia on Wednesday said it plans to seek China's position on the new defence partnership between the United States, Britain and Australia, days after sounding the alarm that the pact could trigger a nuclear arms race in the region. The alliance, known as AUKUS, will see Australia get technology to deploy nuclear-powered submarines as part of the agreement intended to respond to growing Chinese power, especially in the strategically important South China Sea. Indonesia and Malaysia https://reut.rs/3hYHgQq warned that it would lead to an arms race in the region amid a burgeoning superpower rivalry in Southeast Asia, while the Philippines has backed the pact https://reut.rs/3zxeSKQ as a means of maintaining the region's balance of power.

  • Australia sets conditions for China joining Pacific pact

    China must end a freeze on contacts with senior Australian politicians if it hopes to join a trans-Pacific trade pact, Canberra's trade minister said Wednesday, setting de facto preconditions for accession.

  • Australian documents showed French submarine project was at risk for years

    France should not have been surprised that Australia cancelled a submarine contract, as major concerns about delays, cost overruns and suitability had been aired officially and publicly for years, Australian politicians said. Paris has recalled its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington, saying it was blindsided by Canberra's decision to build nuclear-powered submarines with the United States and Britain rather than stick with its contract for French diesel submarines. Yet as early as September 2018, an independent oversight board led by a former U.S. Secretary of the Navy Donald Winter had advised Australia to look at alternatives, and questioned whether the project was in the national interest, a 2020 public report from the country's Auditor-General shows.

  • U.S. shouldn’t punish Haitians at the border. This country is to blame for their misery | Opinion

    The Biden administration’s response to last week’s arrival of Haitians in Del Rio, Texas — a massive, illegal expulsion airlift — may reduce some criticism from immigration opponents, but it will not reduce the arrivals of Haitians at our borders. The United States can only reduce migration pressure from Haiti by ending decades-long policies that have undermined Haiti’s democracy and economy and forced Haitians into the desperate measures we see at Del Rio.