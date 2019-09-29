Saudi King’s Bodyguard Is Killed in ‘Personal Dispute’

(Bloomberg) -- A prominent bodyguard of Saudi King Salman was killed following a personal dispute, state-run media reported.

Major General Abdulaziz Al Faghem died of gunshot wounds in hospital after a friend shot him at Al Shatti district of the Red Sea city of Jeddah, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday, citing the spokesman of the Mecca region police. The incident took place at a mutual friend’s house, he said.

The assailant, who also wounded the mutual friend and a Filipino worker, was killed by security forces after refusing to surrender, the spokesman said. Five security personnel were also wounded, he said.

Al Faghem, who had often been seen pictured with King Salman and the late King Abdullah, was widely described as “the kings’ walking stick.” His name was trending on Twitter in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

