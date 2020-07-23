Saudi king has successful surgery: news agency

Saudi Arabia's ruler King Salman bin Abdulaziz has had his gallbladder removed, less than a week after being admitted to hospital.

State news agency SPA reported the news on Thursday (July 23) - and said the 84-year-old will stay in hospital for some time to receive treatment.

He hospitalized in the capital Riyadh on Monday (July 20), suffering from inflammation of the gallbladder.

On Tuesday (July 21) he chaired a cabinet meeting via video call from hospital.

King Salman - the custodian of Islam's holiest sites - was crown prince and deputy premier for more than two-and-a-half years from June 2012 before becoming king.

He also served as governor of the Riyadh region for more than 50 years.