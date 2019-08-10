Saudi-led coalition calls for immediate ceasefire in Aden - SPA

DUBAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen called for an immediate ceasefire in Aden, seat of the internationally recognised government,the state news agency SPA quoted the coalition’s spokesman as saying.

"The coalition calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Yemeni temporary capital Aden starting from 1 a.m. on Sunday (2200 GMT on Saturday), and asserts that it will use military force against anyone who violates it," the spokesman said.

The coalition also called on all military groups to immediately return to their positions and retreat from areas that have been seized during the past few days. (Reporting by Samar Hassan; Writing by Tuqa Khalid;)

    CORRECTED-Germany must up defence spending, relying on U.S. "offensive" - U.S. envoy

    Germany's reluctance to spend more on defence and its continued reliance on U.S. troops for protection is offensive, Richard Grenell, the U.S. Ambassador to Germany said on Friday. Grenell's comments signal U.S. President Donald Trump's impatience with Germany's failure to raise defence spending to 2% of economic output as mandated by the NATO military alliance. "It is offensive to assume that the U.S. taxpayers continue to pay for more than 50,000 Americans in Germany but the Germans get to spend their (budget) surplus on domestic programmes," Grenell told the dpa news agency.

    Authorities are investigating a mass shooting threat against Walmart stores in Kansas City, Missouri, Kansas City Police Detective Robert Jorgenson told Business Insider in an interview Saturday. The threat was posted this week to Reddit by someone claiming to have two AR-15 semi-automatic weapons and 22 pipe bombs, according to a copy of the threat viewed by Business Insider. The Kansas City Police Department has assigned off-duty officers to local Walmart stores as the investigation continues.

    On the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown's death in Ferguson, his father urged St. Louis County's top prosecutor Friday to reopen the investigation into the white police officer who fatally shot the black and unarmed 18-year-old. Before a memorial service in the Ferguson street where a white police officer fatally shot his son on Aug. 9, 2014, Michael Brown Sr. addressed reporters outside of the St. Louis County Justice Center in the St. Louis suburb of Clayton. Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, the county's first black prosecutor, took office in January after his stunning victory over seven-term incumbent Bob McCulloch.

    Accused sexual abuser Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell by apparent suicide. Epstein faced up to 45 years in prison if convicted; Bryan Llenas reports.

    Elderly couple found dead from murder-suicide after they couldn’t afford wife’s healthcare: ‘We will be in the front bedroom’

    A man in Washington state has killed both himself and his wife after raising fears about struggling to pay medical expenses for her ongoing health conditions. The couple were identified by the Whatcom County Medical Examiner as Brian S Jones, 77, and Patricia Whitney-Jones, 76. Mr Jones, who lived near the city of Ferndale, called emergency services on Wednesday morning and said he was going to shoot himself, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office.

    Alleged white supremacists were responsible for all race-based domestic terrorism incidents in 2018, according to a government document distributed earlier this year to state, local and federal law enforcement. The document, which has not been previously reported on, becomes public as the Trump administration's Justice Department has been unable or unwilling to provide data to Congress on white supremacist domestic terrorism. The data in this document, titled “Domestic Terrorism in 2018,” appears to be what Congress has been asking for — and didn't get.

    Graham, an 88-year-old military veteran and Minnesota farmer, passed away late last year, and his obituary noted that he was "always interested in collecting old cars and attending car shows." That is definitely obvious is his collection, which spans almost every era (from the '20s to the early Malaise Era) and vehicle type (coupes, convertibles, sedans and trucks). Aside from a 2004 Pontiac Bonneville GXP (with just 21,000 miles!) , the newest car in this collection is a 1976 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible! This collection really has everything you could imagine from typical cars like the Mustang, '57 Chevy and Thunderbird to rarer cars from Studebaker, Nash and DeSoto.

    U.S. service member killed in Iraq: coalition statement

    A United States service member advising Iraqi security forces on a mission was killed on Saturday in the northern Nineveh province, the U.S.-led international coalition fighting Islamic State said in a statement. "One U.S. service member died today during an Iraqi Security Force mission in Ninewah province, Iraq, while advising and accompanying the (Iraqi security forces) during a planned operation, the statement said. It added that the name of the service member would be withheld until next of kin have been notified.

    Crowds gathered for the funeral of "Brother Number Two" Nuon Chea on Friday, paying their final respects to a man considered the chief ideologue of Cambodia's murderous Khmer Rouge regime. More than two million people were slaughtered under Pol Pot's Marxist reign in the 1970s in Cambodia, where deep -- and often unspoken -- cleavages remain over the legacy of the Khmer Rouge. Nuon Chea, who died Sunday in hospital at age 93, was one of Pol Pot's most trusted deputies.

    As Trevor Noah explained on Thursday night's Daily Show, “historically, rich people have hosted fundraisers for political candidates” without garnering much attention. But that was before President Donald Trump. This week, after the news broke that Stephen Ross, the billionaire owner of the high-end gyms Equinox and SoulCycle, was hosting a high-dollar fundraiser for Trump, a celebrity-fueled boycott movement started to grow.

    The C8's palette is impressively diverse, including blue, red, yellow, orange, and even brown. From Car and Driver

    WASHINGTON – Federal prosecutors announced on Friday that a 41-year-old Toledo, Ohio, man has been charged after making threats against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. and illegal possession of ammunition. Ireland was charged with "one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of being a fugitive in possession of a firearm and one count of making interstate threats," according to the Department of Justice.

    A Russian military ammunition depot that exploded on Monday has exploded again, injuring at least another 10 people. The ammunition storage facility, believed to house tens of thousands of artillery shells, caught fire and exploded on Monday, killing one and injuring 13 others, as a result of "human error." The latest incident was reportedly caused by lightning after the facility's lighting-defense systems were damaged in the earlier explosion.

    More than a million Indians planted 220 million trees on Friday in a government campaign to tackle climate change and improve the environment in the country's most populous state. Forest official Bivhas Ranjan said students, lawmakers, officials and others planted dozens of species of saplings Friday along roads, rail tracks and in forest lands in northern Uttar Pradesh state. Ranjan said the trees, including 16 fruit species, will increase forest cover in the state.

    Twitter unlocked the account of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Senate campaign Friday after a two-day suspension for posting footage of protesters shouting obscenities and making violent threats outside of his home, which the company said violated its “violent threats policy. After multiple appeals from affected users and Leader McConnell's team confirming their intent to highlight the threats for public discussion, we have reviewed this case more closely,” Twitter said in a statement. Going forward, the video will be visible on the service with a sensitive media interstitial and only in cases where the Tweet content does not otherwise violate the Twitter Rules.

    In theory, the winner of Guatemala's Aug. 11 elections will have the power to tackle the serious problems that make the Central American country the primary source of the thousands of migrants showing up at the U.S. southern border each week. Many voters in Guatemala are looking for solutions to the lack of jobs, high rates of violence and food scarcity that drove so many of their fellow citizens to leave the country in 2018. Another major voter concern, according to a July Gallup poll, is the endemic corruption that cripples the state's ability to channel resources toward fixing those problems.

    Long before U.S. immigration authorities arrested 680 people at agricultural processing facilities in Mississippi this week, one of the five targeted companies faced allegations of serious labor violations including intimidation, harassment and exploitation of its largely immigrant work force, according to a federal lawsuit. Last August, Illinois-based poultry supplier Koch Foods settled a multi-year lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on behalf of more than 100 workers at the Morton, Mississippi, plant over claims the company knew - or should have known - of sexual and physical assaults against its Hispanic workers.

    A Lebanese businessman designated by US authorities as an important financial supporter of Hezbollah was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to forfeit $50 million, the Justice Department said Thursday. Kassim Tajideen, 63, pleaded guilty in December to one count of conspiracy to launder money as part of a scheme to evade US sanctions. "His sentencing and the $50 million forfeiture in this case are just the latest public examples of the Department of Justice's ongoing efforts to disrupt and dismantle Hezbollah and its support networks," said Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski.

    When Senator Kamala Harris announced a student loan cancellation plan over the weekend, it was roundly, and justifiably, met with disdain. Convoluted and bloated with caveats, the plan would provide $20,000 of student loan debt relief … for Pell Grant recipients…who also operate a business in a disadvantaged community … for at least three years (sarcastic ellipses mine). After pushback against her rather niche proposal, Harris clarified that the plan is part of a larger package of entrepreneurship policies, not her education policies. A Kamala Harris presidency would be ineffectual for the demographic that will probably comprise much of her base: black women.

    Man believes Trump 'ordered him' to attack child for ‘disrespecting’ national anthem by keeping hat on, lawyer says

    A man suspected of attacking a child who was wearing a hat during the US National Anthem believed he was encouraged by Donald Trump to carry out the assault, according to his lawyer. Curt Brockway, a 39-year-old US Army veteran who was charged on Monday in the assault, suffered a traumatic brain injury in a vehicle crash in 2000 that has affected his decision making, attorney Lance Jasper told the Missoulian. The lawyer said he will seek a mental health evaluation for Mr Brockway, who seemingly became caught up in the heightened animosity and rhetoric gripping the nation, and convinced himself that he was following the president's orders.

    SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man has been charged with a felony for allegedly walking through a Missouri Walmart store with a body armor and a loaded rifle. Dmitriy N. Andreychenko, 20, of Springfield was charged Friday with making a terrorist threat in the second-degree. Police say Andreychenko went to the Walmart on Republic Road in Springfield, donned body armor and walked inside with a loaded "tactical rifle" and another gun.

    Get ready to eat ALL the peaches this summer. From Delish

    An Arizona sex-crimes prosecutor who questioned Christine Blasey Ford about her sexual assault allegation against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has been promoted to a top prosecutorial job in metro Phoenix. Rachel Mitchell was named chief deputy of the Maricopa County Attorney's Office last week, taking on the top staff position with Republican County Attorney Bill Montgomery. Mitchell was chief of the county's sex crimes division when the 11 Republican men on the Senate Judiciary Committee enlisted her to question Ford, hoping to avoid the potentially bad optics of men interrogating a woman about her allegation.

    India and Pakistan's military are in open conflict on Twitter, trading accusations and threats over the disputed state of Kashmir. For now, the conflict is staying online. But the possibility of it spilling across the defacto border that divides the Indian- and Pakistan-controlled parts of Jammu and Kashmir, or erupting on the streets of the summer capital, Srinagar, remains a dangerous prospect.

    But even if the issue of guns helps Democrats running in suburban districts, gun control legislation is unlikely to pass through Congress with a Republican-controlled Senate. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories. House Democrats making big electoral gains in suburban areas could help make gun reform a winning political issue, but any gun control legislation is unlikely to pass through Congress with a Republican Senate.