Saudi-led coalition jets pound Yemen capital after Huthi strikes

Smoke billows over Sanaa as a Saudi-led military coalition mounts airstrikes on Yemen's Huthi-controlled capital after it intercepted 10 drones launched by the Iran-backed rebels.

  • Saudi-backed Yemeni government says restores ties with Qatar

    Yemen's internationally recognized government said on Sunday it had restored diplomatic ties with Qatar after four years of boycott led by Saudi Arabia and joined by other Arab countries. Saudi Arabia and its allies had agreed at a summit in January to end the political row which led to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cutting trade, travel and diplomatic ties with Qatar in mid-2017.

  • China's foreign minister: Uighur genocide accusations a 'complete lie'

    China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday denied allegations that his country is carrying out genocide against the Uighur population in the northwestern Xinjiang province. "The so-called 'genocide' in Xinjiang is ridiculously absurd," Wang said during his annual news conference. "It is a rumor with ulterior motives and a complete lie." Several countries, including the United States, have used the term to describe Beijing's human rights abuses against Uighurs, an ethnic minority that largely practices Islam, and Wang attempted to flip the script by focusing on past genocides and injustices in those countries. "When it comes to 'genocide,' most people think of native North Americans in the 16th century, African slaves in the 19th century, Jews in the 20th century, and the indigenous Australians who are still fighting today," he was quoted as saying. China claims that Uighurs have been placed in "re-education camps" that provide vocational training and are designed to eradicate extremism, but there is growing evidence that allegations of forced labor and sterilization and systematic rape and torture at the concentration camps are legitimate. In addition to the genocide denial, Wang defended China's plans to reform Hong Kong's electoral system, which critics believe will ensure Beijing loyalists are in charge, and he also called on the U.S. to remove "unreasonable" curbs on China to improve bilateral cooperation. Read more at BBC and Reuters. More stories from theweek.comRepublicans' deadly pandemic impatience7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyRon Johnson's lazy obstruction exposes the reality of the filibuster

  • U.S. will do what's necessary to defend itself after attack in Iraq, Austin says

    The United States will do what it sees as necessary to defend its interests after a rocket attack last week against Iraq's Ain al-Sada airbase, which hosts American, coalition and Iraqi forces, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sunday. Speaking on ABC's "This Week" program, Austin said the United States is urging Iraq to quickly investigate the incident at the base located in western Anbar province and determine who was responsible. U.S. officials have said the incident fit the profile of a strike by Iran-backed militia.

  • Three Gaza fishermen killed by apparent Palestinian rocket, rights group says

    Three Palestinian fishermen were killed on Sunday when their boat exploded off the Gaza Strip, a blast that a human rights group said was likely caused by errant Palestinian rocket fire. The Palestinian Center for Human Rights said the boat was two miles offshore when the shell hit and "completely destroyed it". "The center condemns the incident, which indications suggest mostly likely occurred as a result of resistance training," said the statement, referring to Palestinian militant groups.

  • Stiff jab caps off Amanda Lemos striking clinic in UFC 259 TKO win over Livinha Souza

    Watch Amanda Lemos' striking clinic end with a stiff jab and follow-up shots.

  • Iran releases British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe from house arrest but court summons looms

    Iran has released British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe from house arrest at the end of her five-year prison sentence, but she has been summoned to court again on another charge, her lawyer said on Sunday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government would continue to do everything possible to secure her permanent release so she could return to the UK. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested at a Tehran airport in April 2016 and later convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment.

  • Give returns from Gaddafi frozen assets to IRA victims of Libyan Semtex, Government told

    The Government should give hundreds of thousands of pounds in returns on frozen investments formerly owned by Colonel Gaddafi in the UK to relatives of IRA bombings which used Libya-supplied Semtex. Ministers have detailed for the first time the scale of the assets held by the UK Government since the Libyan dictator fell from power over a decade ago. The news comes ahead after William Shawcross, who produced a report on the assets for the Government last year, was dramatically summoned to appear in front of MPs next week. Ministers have refused so far to publish the report. The sums which were amassed by the former Libyan dictator amount to £12.1 billion in September 2017, falling to £11.2 billion in September 2018 and £11.8 billion in September 2019, roughly the same as the Home Office's Budget. Pressure is now growing on ministers to use returns on the investments - which are governed by the same law that has frozen the Libyan assets - to compensate victims of IRA bombs that used Libyan Semtex. Analysis by The Telegraph suggests that the investments would have generated returns of £483,000, £500,000 and £572,000 in each of the three years if they were held in a FTSE100 tracker fund, suggesting that the Government has benefitted from millions of pounds of returns on the investments since they were first made. An “annual frozen asset review” has been calculated by the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation since 2016. It requires “all persons or institutions that hold or control frozen assets in the UK to report to OFSI, from which the following figures are taken”, Treasury minister John Glen said.

  • Aerials show huge blaze after oil facility strike in Syria

    A suspected missile strike on an oil-loading facility used by Turkey-backed opposition forces in northern Syria sparked a massive blaze across a large area where oil tankers are normally parked, aerial and satellite images show. Syrian opposition groups and at least one war monitor blamed Russia for the strike Friday night near the towns of Jarablus and al-Bab, near the border with Turkey. In a report, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in Britain, said Russian warships in the Mediterranean had fired three missiles that struck primitive oil refineries and tanker trucks in the region.

  • Mexico moves closer to becoming the world's largest legal cannabis market

    "We're taking away this beautiful plant from criminals and putting in the hands of retailers and farmers," said former Mexican President Vicente Fox.

  • Hong Kong court puts off release of pro-democracy activists

    A group of 11 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists accused of subversion will stay in jail for at least another five days while judges consider whether to release them on bail, a court said Saturday. Hong Kong traditionally grants bail for non-violent offenses but the new law says bail cannot be granted unless a judge believes the defendant “will not continue to commit acts endangering national security.”

  • British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe freed in Iran but faces new court date

    Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was released from house arrest in Tehran on Sunday as the charity worker’s five-year-sentence for espionage charges came to an end, but she was immediately given a summons to court next week, pummeling hopes that she would be able to return to the UK tomorrow. Hojjat Kermani, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s lawyer, told Iran’s Emtedad news that despite completing her sentence for allegedly plotting to overthrow the Iranian government - a charge she vigorously denied - "a hearing for Zaghari's second case has been scheduled at branch 15 of the Revolutionary Court of Tehran" on March 14. The second set of charges, related to involvement in propaganda activity against the Islamic Republic, have been repeatedly threatened by the Iranians throughout Nazanin’s case. The charges are thought to relate to accusations Iranian prosecutors levied against her in 2017, claiming that she attended a demonstration outside the Iranian embassy in 2009 and was working with BBC Persian to train journalists. Iran also levelled new charges against Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe in September 2020, but did not go through with prosecution in the face of diplomatic outrage. "Pleased to see the removal of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s ankle tag, but her continued confinement remains totally unacceptable," Boris Johnson said on Twitter. "She must be released permanently so she can return to her family in the UK, and we continue to do all we can to achieve this." There has been no confirmation as to what charges Nazanin could face next Sunday. Her lawyer told Iran’s state TV that he also had “no information” on the status of her travel ban. Tulip Saddiq, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s local MP, told the BBC that Nazanin had not yet had her passport returned to her. “I think it is mixed [news], in truth - giving with one hand and taking with the other,” Mr Ratcliffe told The Telegraph on Sunday. “They have closed the legal anomaly of needing to release her, but still found a way to keep her under jeopardy.”

  • Top Chinese diplomat warns Biden against meddling in country's affairs

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a speech on Sunday warned the U.S. against getting involved in China's "internal affairs," saying that "both sides need to abide by the principle of non-interference," CNBC reports.Why it matters: Biden has promised a hardline approach with China. Tensions between the U.S. and China had heightened for years under the Trump administration. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: Wang called for the U.S. to “remove all its unreasonable restrictions on bilateral cooperation as early as possible” and “not create new obstacles,” per CNBC, though he did not specify what the restrictions are.The foreign minister also urged the U.S. not to cross an “insurmountable red line” by undercutting China's claim to Taiwan, according to AP. The democratically ruled island which split off from the mainland in 1949. Wang said the Chinese government “has no room for compromise,” on Taiwan, adding that the Biden administration should “completely change the previous administration’s dangerous practices of crossing the line and playing with fire."“It is important that the United States recognizes this as soon as possible, otherwise, the world will remain far from tranquil.”Yes, but: Wang said the two countries could cooperate on issues like the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. He pointed to a two-hour phone call between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this year as a sign that the nations could rebuild their relationship. “We’re ready to work with the United States to follow through on the outcome of this important phone call and set China-U.S. relations on a new path of healthy and steady growth,” he said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Kennedy Nzechukwu ends insane UFC 259 fight with violent KO of Carlos Ulberg

    At UFC 259, Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg went back and forth until the fight came to an end in violent fashion.

  • Russian, Chinese hackers may have stolen European vaccine data

    Russian and Chinese hackers reportedly stole COVID-19 vaccine and treatment data from the European Medicines Agency.

  • Italy has largest EU AstraZeneca stock but lowest vaccination rate

    No European Union country has a bigger stock of AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines or has used a smaller percentage of its stock than Italy. Rome, with European Commission permission, stopped a shipment of 250,000 of the Oxford University jabs leaving the EU for Australia. The ban was a rebuke to the British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm, which Brussels accuses of breaking its contractual obligations, which AZ denies. In January it cut supplies to the EU in the first quarter to 40 million doses from the 90 million in the deal, and said it would cut deliveries by another 50 per cent in the second quarter. The EU has lagged far behind the UK, US and Israel in rollout, which it blames on supply shortfalls. Italian prime minister Mario Draghi aims to use AZ to speed up vaccinations as his country gears to face a third wave. He is expected to lift age restrictions and follow Britain's lead in having a longer gap between first and second jabs to increase the number having at least one shot. But a new YouGov survey of 1,029 Italians found that almost a quarter (23 per cent) would refuse the AZ jab and demand an alternative.

  • Coral Gables cop accused of attacking wife loses two-year fight to win back his job

    A former Coral Gables police officer kicked off the force following accusations of domestic violence has lost his bid to win back his job.

  • Hundreds in Stockholm protest Sweden's virus restrictions

    Swedish police on Saturday dispersed hundreds of people who had gathered in central Stockholm to protest coronavirus restrictions set by the Swedish government. Swedish authorities said the demonstration — the first major protest against the country's coronavirus restrictions — was illegal as it was held without permission. Stockholm police said on their website they decided to cut short the gathering just after it started when the number of participants exceeded the limits for public gatherings under Sweden’s pandemic laws.

  • EU seeks access to U.S. produced AstraZeneca vaccines: FT report

    The 27-nation EU also wants Washington to ensure the free flow of shipments of crucial vaccine ingredients needed in European production, the FT report on Saturday said. "We trust that we can work together with the U.S. to ensure that vaccines produced or bottled in the U.S. for the fulfilment of vaccine producers' contractual obligations with the EU will be fully honoured,” the FT quoted the European Commission as saying. EU countries started inoculations at the end of December, but are moving at a far slower pace than other rich nations, including former member Britain and the United States.

  • For Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the end of her sentence may not mean freedom

    After five years of imprisonment and house arrest, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe must have felt a surge of elation when Iranian prison officials finally removed her ankle tag on Sunday. But relief will be tempered by the knowledge that the end of her prison sentence does not necessarily mean her freedom. The blunt truth, her family fear, is that she is one of several British-Iranian hostages being held for ransom. And that ransom has still not been paid. Neither government wants to admit to anything so shabby in public. But over the past five years, Iranian officials have explicitly told Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her family in Iran that her detention is linked to a multi-million-pound debt the UK owes Iran for failing to deliver on a 1970s arms deal. Richard Ratcliffe, her husband, says that has been confirmed to him by international sources he would rather not name. And that is why he is guarded about what happens next: He does not believe that after five long years, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps are willing to give up their hostage until they see the colour of the UK’s money. The dispute goes back to the 1970s, when the Shah of Iran ordered over 1,000 Chieftain tanks and armoured vehicles from International Military Services (IMS), a UK Ministry of Defence-owned export company. After the Shah’s government was overthrown in the 1979 revolution, the deal fell apart - but Britain did not return the advance payment it had already received. In 2008, an international arbitration court ruled in the Iranian Ministry of Defence's favour and said the UK should pay the debt. But lawyers for IMS, which now exists only as a vehicle to settle this dispute, have fought an epic legal battle over the size of the payment and whether it should pay interest. The next hearing of the dispute is due in a London court on April 20. It will be relatively simple to keep Mrs Zaghari Ratcliffe in Iran until then - or even beyond - if her captors wish to. Most easily, officials could simply refuse to give back her passport. That would leave her ostensibly free, but unable to leave the country to rejoin her husband and daughter. It is a tactic that other prisoners have faced in the past. More menacing is the threat of a second criminal case. In September, she was told she would face fresh charges of "propaganda against the regime” - allegations that may be linked to remarks Boris Johnson made when he was Foreign Secretary. Her family say there is no new evidence that would justify a fresh prosecution. But she has been summoned to court again next Sunday, raising fears she could be hit with a new conviction. British officials have always down-played any supposed link between the two cases, briefing journalists who raise the issue that it would be irresponsible to draw any such connection. But there has recently been a change of tone in Whitehall. Mr Ratcliffe told The Telegraph last week that Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, did not dispute the existence of a link at a recent meeting about his wife’s case. Don't expect Britain or Iran to ever acknowledge such a deal. But the April court hearing in London could mark the moment when an understanding is reached.

  • Serial car burglar broke into over 1,000 vehicles, Pennsylvania officials say

    The suspect, now in custody, is “believed to be behind about a thousand unlawful entries into vehicles throughout Bucks County and parts of New Jersey."