Saudi-led coalition ready to use 'calibrated force' to push Yemen port deal: UAE

FILE PHOTO: Hodeidah port's grain silos are pictured from a nearby shantytown in Hodeidah, Yemen June 16, 2018. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition is prepared to use "calibrated force" to push the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement to withdraw from Yemen's Hodeidah port city under a U.N.-sponsored deal, a senior United Arab Emirates official said on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said the coalition struck 10 Houthi training camps outside Hodeidah governorate on Wednesday.

"Coalition prepared to use more calibrated force to prod Houthi compliance with Stockholm Agreement," he tweeted.

