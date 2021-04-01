Saudi minister urges caution on oil production levels

Storage tanks are seen at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco oil facility, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Saudi Arabia’s state-backed oil giant Aramco announced Sunday that its profits nearly halved in 2020 to $49 billion, a big drop that came as the coronavirus pandemic roiled global energy markets. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
DAVID McHUGH
·2 min read

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Saudi Arabia's energy minister took a cautious view of any increase in oil production as members of the OPEC cartel met Thursday with allied non-member countries to decide production levels.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Abulaziz bin Salman said the approach taken at the alliance's gathering last month to leave production levels largely unchanged had been correct, given the ongoing uncertainty about the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately, we have been proved right by subsequent developments," he said.

The OPEC meeting with non-members — dubbed OPEC Plus — has decided to meet monthly to review the production cuts of just over 7 million barrels per day imposed to restrain the decline in oil prices due to the pandemic recession, which has cut the demand for fuel. On top of that, Saudi Arabia has been keeping 1 million barrels a day off the market as part of voluntary cuts on its own.

Bin Salman said that “until the evidence of recovery is undeniable, we should retain this cautious stance ... the waves are still tall and the seas remain rough.” He singled out the ongoing coronavirus restrictions on activity in Europe, which is enduring a new wave of infections amid a slow vaccine rollout.

Oil-producing countries face conflicting pressures. Raising production before the demand is there risks sending prices lower. But lower production levels deprive state budgets of money at a difficult time.

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak sounded a more optimistic tone, saying “the situation has improved” since the March meeting. Russia has typically pressed for higher production levels in the face of Saudi restraint. One reason is that Russia can balance its state budget at lower oil prices than can the Saudis.

Oil prices rose 1.7% ahead of the meeting to $60.30 per barrel in trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude rose 1.8% to $63.89 per barrel. OPEC's production restraint and ongoing economic recovery has helped prices recover from around $48 per barrel for NYMEX crude at the start of the year.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S.-Saudis Discuss Energy Affordability Before OPEC+ Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. called Saudi Arabia on the eve of an OPEC+ meeting to highlight the importance of “affordable energy,” adding another element of uncertainty into the group’s decision on production cuts.The cartel is heading into Thursday’s talks with several options up for discussion, including maintaining its existing production cuts or making a modest increase, delegates said. Rhetoric from the cartel’s top official had indicated a cautious approach, focusing on the fragility of demand and the risk of a Covid-19 resurgence.Many OPEC-watchers had been expecting the group to roll over its production quotas for at least one month, so any deviation from that could be bearish. It remains to be seen whether the call from U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to her Saudi counterpart Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman could tip the balance in the another direction.Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 1.4% to $63.61 a barrel as of 9:52 a.m. in London.A spokesman for the Saudi Energy Ministry had no immediate comment. People familiar with the call said the two officials discussed collaboration between the U.S. and the kingdom around areas like hydrogen, renewables and carbon sequestration, rather than the oil market.At the start of this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies had been widely expected to maintain their output curbs for at least another month. Bolstering that view, the coalition’s technical experts lowered their demand estimates on Tuesday.In his opening remarks at a ministerial panel on Wednesday, OPEC’s top official warned that oil demand remains fragile.“We should not be out smelling the flowers just yet,” Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo told a committee of ministers that lays the ground for their main meeting, scheduled for Thursday. The oil market is “surrounded by uncertainties, including the prevalence of Covid-19 variants, the uneven rollout of vaccines, further lockdowns and third waves in several countries,” Barkindo said.But as of Wednesday evening, before the U.S. intervention, the possibility of increasing production was among the options that may be considered, according to two delegates who asked to speak anonymously.There aren’t just external calls to pump more oil. Saudi Arabia is also facing internal pressure from Russia and the United Arab Emirates, who appear more eager to restore production, said Helima Croft, chief commodities strategist at RBC Capital Markets LLC.“Surprises can take many forms and the Saudi oil minister might look to give way to the other producers that are pushing for a production increase,” Croft said.Demand ForecastStill, the coalition’s data point to the need for caution.Officials from the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee, which met on Tuesday, reduced their estimate for global oil demand growth this year to 5.6 million barrels a day, from 5.9 million previously. The adjustment was most pronounced from April to June, when on average consumption is now seen 1 million barrels a day lower than prior projections.That implies that the cartel’s primary goal for the coming months -- running down excess fuel inventories built up during the pandemic -- would only happen slowly unless it agrees on Thursday to maintain production cuts close to current levels.The OPEC+ alliance is withholding about 8 million barrels a day of production -- roughly 8% of the global total -- in order to disperse the surplus that built up when demand collapsed last year.While they’ve committed to restoring some of that halted supply over the rest of the year, the producers have so far moved very carefully. At the start of March, the group stunned traders by rebuffing calls to open the taps as consumption was recovering.OPEC expects demand to pick up in the summer, especially in the U.S., but “they are very concerned about other parts of the world,” Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst and co-founder of Energy Aspects Ltd. said in an interview on Bloomberg television. Even so, “there is genuinely talk of starting to put back barrels in the market from May.”(Updates with details of call in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A ‘glorified tour’? Miami Proud Boy accused of Capitol breach claims he wasn’t trespassing

    Gabriel Garcia, a prominent Miami member of the far right group Proud Boys, is charged with storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 along with hundreds of others. During the chaos, he streamed live on Facebook, saying it was “about to get ugly,” yelling “traitors” and “Nancy come out and play,” an ominous phrase seemingly directed at Democratic House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

  • Ramos suffers calf injury ahead of Liverpool tie

    Sergio Ramos suffered a calf injury while on international duty with Spain, just five days before Real Madrid's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Liverpool, the La Liga champions announced on Thursday.

  • Climate change: Net zero targets are 'pie in the sky'

    Indian minister lashes out at plans to cut emissions dramatically over the next three decades.

  • Oil Prices Rise As OPEC's Big Surprise Was 'Unfortunately, Proved Right'

    OPEC+ is expected to extend its production cuts for another month when the group meets Thursday, as demand faces the opposing forces of new Covid-19 lockdowns in Europe while the U.S. economic reopening accelerates. Oil prices rose. In March, the group surprised oil markets by continuing most of the current cuts, including Saudi Arabia's earlier decision to curb 1 million barrels per day of its own output.

  • Saints stay put, pass on falling Marcus Davenport in 2018 draft do-over

    A do-over of the 2018 NFL draft from Pro Football Network had the New Orleans Saints passing on Marcus Davenport in favor of Mark Andrews.

  • Knicks lose to Heat 98-88 thanks to poor 3rd quarter

    Julius Randle returned to the Knicks lineup but he didn't get much help as Miami outscored NY, 39-21 in the 3rd quarter, and won, 98-88. Coach Tom Thibodeau: 'You had to fight, scratch and claw for everything'.

  • HBO Max's Offbeat Tech Satire Made for Love Goes Down Easy—Maybe Too Easy

    Though certain aspects of Alissa Nutting’s storytelling seem ideally suited to TV—the distinctive characters, the topical premises, the black comedy—others, like the psychologically rich first-person and close third-person perspectives that make her fiction so thrillingly transgressive, present big challenges.

  • Man charged in I-95 road rage shooting that left mother of 6 dead, NC police say

    He is facing a first-degree murder charge, according to authorities.

  • OPEC+ debates whether to ease oil output cuts, as U.S. resumes energy calls to Saudi

    OPEC+ debated on Thursday whether to keep deep oil output cuts in place or ease them after the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden resumed Donald Trump's practice of calling OPEC leader Saudi Arabia and said energy should be kept affordable. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Twitter she had spoken to Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman. "We reaffirmed the importance of international cooperation to ensure affordable and reliable sources of energy for consumers," she wrote, potentially adding a further reason for the group to consider a production hike.

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective for at least 6 months and protects against South Africa variant, study shows

    Volunteers receiving a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine remained more than 90% protected against symptomatic COVID-19.

  • India fills up artificial ponds for thirsty animals

    Roughly 600 Asiatic lions live in the 850-square-mile expanse of the Gir sanctuary, a popular tourist attraction in Gujarat.Chief Conservator of Forests at Gir Forest Department Kasuladev Ramesh said they have built artificial ponds using handpumps and using solar and wind energy to fill up drinking water troughs for the animals battling the heatwave under the scorching sun.Rising temperatures adversely affect the metabolic rate of animals. The first impact is apparent through a reduced appetite.Summers in India are a difficult time when soaring temperatures lead to numerous casualties for humans as well as animals. Possible reasons for the rising temperatures range from global warming to greater urbanisation, leading to taller buildings and diminishing green cover.

  • Suspect in Manhattan attack on Asian woman charged with assault as a hate crime

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A New York man previously convicted of murdering his mother has been arrested and charged with assaulting a 65-year-old Asian woman in a hate crime, an attack captured on a video that went viral amid a rise in anti-Asian incidents in the United States. Police identified Brandon Elliot, 38, as the man seen in the video kicking the woman to the ground and then kicking her several more times on Monday near Times Square in midtown Manhattan. Elliot was due to be arraigned later on Wednesday on two charges of second-degree assault as a hate crime and one count of first-degree attempted assault as a hate crime, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said at a news briefing.

  • US orders some diplomats to leave Myanmar as unrest grows

    The State Department on Tuesday ordered non-essential U.S. diplomats and their families to leave Myanmar, as a deadly government crackdown on demonstrators protesting last month’s coup intensifies. The department also reiterated an earlier warning for Americans not to travel to Myanmar, also known as Burma. “The Burmese military has detained and deposed elected government officials,” the statement said.

  • Climate activists spray black dye at Bank of England in 'Money Rebellion'

    Climate activists in London splashed black dye on the front of the Bank of England's imposing neo-classical headquarters on Thursday as part of a protest against the finance sector's support of what they say is a climate catastrophe. City of London police said they had arrested four people, one for trespass and three for criminal damage. The Bank of England declined to comment when asked by Reuters for a response to the action.

  • Tech lifts S&P 500, Nasdaq; indexes post gains for quarter

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose on Wednesday, boosted by gains in technology shares, and the three major Wall Street indexes registered their fourth straight quarterly rise as investors positioned themselves for President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure plan. Bets on a strong economic rebound supported Wall Street during the quarter even as jitters cropped up over GameStop and a retail trading frenzy, a spike in Treasury yields and a U.S. hedge fund going bust. On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P 500 reached an intra-day record high but stopped short of hitting 4,000 and pared gains late in the day.

  • Mississippi teen channels Miley Cyrus, wows judges to advance on ‘American Idol’

    The singer was selected to compete in the Top 24.

  • Covid: Brisbane lockdown ends ahead of Easter weekend

    The Australian city of two million residents has seen a low infection rate, but concerns remain.

  • Private employers hire most workers in six months

    In a likely prelude of what's to come later this week, a report released Wednesday showed the biggest jump in hiring by private employers in six months.The boost in hiring, as reported by payroll processing company ADP, comes as more Americans get vaccinated and President Biden's $1.9 trillion economic relief plan begins to make its way through the economy, both are encouraging more local economies to expand their re-openings and that's expected to unleash a strong wave of pent-up demand in coming months.The biggest gains in hiring this month came from the battered leisure and hospitality industry; that's on top of the strong re-hiring seen for the sector in February.Employment trends have definitely been looking up.First-time claims for jobless assistance are now at their lowest since the health crisis pushed millions of Americans out of work last year.Consumer confidence is up and manufacturing activity is strong as well, both are likely to bolster the overall economy and the labor market.Confirmation of the upbeat tone for job seekers is expected to come Friday when the Labor Department releases its closely watched jobs report, which includes government hiring - - even though financial markets are closed for Good Friday.Economists predict total hiring surged in March and the unemployment rate dropped to 6 percent, that would be a fresh crisis-era low.

  • Russia now requires all smartphones and devices in the country to have Russian software preinstalled

    Reuters said Russia viewed the new law as a way to help Russian software companies compete with international ones.