Saudis Seek More U.S. Help to Thwart Rising Attacks on Oil Sites

Matthew Martin and Salma El Wardany
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is seeking more help from the U.S. to defend its oil facilities, underscoring the kingdom’s concern about recent missile and drone strikes that it’s linked to arch-rival Iran.

The requests were put to President Joe Biden’s administration since January, according to a Saudi official, who asked not to be named as the matter is private. Saudi Arabia is also asking other allies for support to thwart almost-daily attacks on cities and towns, the official said.

On Sunday, the Saudi navy began drills in the Persian Gulf to enhance the security of “vital installations” and oil fields, and secure freedom of navigation in the region’s waters, the official Saudi Press Agency said. Saudi Aramco, the state oil company, will take part, according to SPA.

The military exercises follow three attacks on Aramco sites this month alone. On Friday, Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran, said they were responsible for drones and missiles that targeted a 120,000-barrel-a-day refinery in Riyadh, the Saudi capital. They also claimed strikes on the world’s biggest oil-export terminal of Ras Tanura and on a fuel depot in Jeddah.

Intercepted

Saudi officials said their air-defense systems and fighter jets intercepted the projectiles used in all the attacks, preventing them from causing substantial damage. Aramco’s chief executive officer, Amin Nasser, said on Sunday the incidents haven’t impact its business and that it will continue to supply petroleum to customers around the world “under any scenario.”

Still, oil analysts have said the risk of a major crisis in the Gulf is rising.

“We are one incident away from a major conflagration,” said Helima Croft, head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets. “If one of these drone or ballistic-missile attacks results in significant civilian casualties, it could potentially lead to a more direct confrontation between the Saudis and the Iranians.”

A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting a grinding war against the Houthis since 2015 in an effort to restore Yemen’s United Nations-recognized government. The conflict’s created what the UN has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and pushed the population to the brink of famine.

Peace Efforts

Since coming to power, Biden has rescinded a decision by his predecessor, Donald Trump, to designate the Houthis as a terrorist organization, and stepped up efforts to secure a ceasefire. He’s also halted the sale of offensive weapons to the coalition, though he’s pledged to continue providing Saudi Arabia with equipment to defend its territory.

Saudi Arabia has welcomed the prospect of peace talks, despite the increase in Houthi attacks that analysts and diplomats say are intended to increase the group’s leverage. The danger, they say, is that a successful Houthi strike on Saudi oil installations could force the kingdom into an escalation it doesn’t want.

Coalition warplanes pounded the group’s bases over the weekend in retaliation for the refinery attack.

Saudi Arabia says the missiles and drones used to attack its infrastructure are Iranian manufactured or supplied, a view shared by the UN. That’s led to claims that Iran is using the Houthis to pressure the U.S. as the two nations tussle over how to revive the crumbling 2015 nuclear deal and remove American sanctions.

Abqaiq Attacks

The most prominent attack claimed by the Houthis came in September 2019, when explosive-laden drones swarmed Aramco’s Abqaiq oil-processing plant and Khurais field, temporarily knocking out about half of Saudi Arabia’s production capacity. The UN concluded those weapons were probably of Iranian origin.

Oil markets have taken comfort from the recent attacks not being anywhere near as damaging and because -- unlike in 2019 -- there’s plenty of spare supply capacity around the world following deep cuts by OPEC+, according to Bob McNally, president of consultant Rapidan Energy Group and a former White House official.

While Brent crude prices have risen 24% this year to around $64 a barrel, they have dropped this month, mostly due to concerns about a third coronavirus wave.

Still, “the increase in the frequency of airborne attacks and the focus on energy infrastructure will mean some risk premium remains in oil prices,” said Bill Farren-Price, a director at research firm Enverus. “The situation demands a diplomatic push to reduce tensions.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Street-racing crash kills 57-year-old mom stopped at intersection, California cops say

    A witness says the racer was “flying” at “close to 100 mph.”

  • Saudi Aramco to prioritise energy supply to China for 50 years, says CEO

    Saudi Aramco will ensure China's energy security remains its highest priority for the next 50 years and beyond as new and existing energy sources run in parallel for some time, CEO Amin Nasser told the China Development Forum on Sunday. Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, retained its position as China's top supplier in the first two months this year, with volumes up 2.1% to 1.86 million barrels per day (bpd), China customs data showed on Saturday. The kingdom beat Russia to keep its ranking as China's top crude supplier in 2020 despite unprecedented production cuts in a pact between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to balance global markets after demand plunged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 'Das Auto' goes electric as VW takes on Tesla

    When Volkswagen chief executive Herbert Diess joined Twitter in January, he used his first tweet to warn pioneering electric car maker Elon Musk that he was coming after him.

  • Biden news: Migrant families to be housed in hotels as White House under scrutiny over border access

    Administration reportedly working to house migrants as lawmakers receive first-hand look at migrant facilities

  • Jet fuel was in the vet’s lung but he can’t get full benefits

    The lungs Bill Thompson was born with told a gruesome, harrowing and unmistakable tale to Dr. Anthony Szema when he analyzed them and found the black spots, scarring, partially combusted jet fuel and metal inside. The retired Army staff sergeant had suffered catastrophic lung damage from breathing incinerated waste burned in massive open-air pits and probably other irritants during his tour of duty in Iraq. Thompson is still alive, surviving on his second transplanted set of lungs.

  • Saudi Aramco Sees Profit Fall Nearly 45% On Lower Oil Demand

    The world’s largest oil exporter saw net income drop sharply last year, reflecting turmoil in oil markets amid the pandemic. What Happened: Saudi Aramco on Sunday reported that its net income had fallen to 44.4% to $49 billion in 2020 as demand for oil was hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reports. The company lowered its capital expenditure plans to $35 billion this year from $40 billion to $45 billion previously. However, Bloomberg reported that Aramco plans to continue paying out a dividend of $75 billion despite the results. Most of the dividend money goes to the Saudia Arabian government. See Related: Best Oil ETFs Why It Matters: Aramco's average crude production fell to 9.2 million barrels a day during 2020. According to Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, there are signs of recovery in the market, and the demand for oil in Europe and the U.S. should increase with the deployment of COVID-19 vaccines. Oil prices lost over a fifth of their value in 2020. Brent crude, the global benchmark, last traded at $64.53 a barrel on Friday compared with around $51 in December 2020. The improving oil market is already benefitting oil and gas exploration and production stocks, and with them related ETFs such as the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSE: XOP). See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk To Bernie Sanders: "I Am Accumulating Resources To Help Make Life Multiplanetary"Canadian Pacific Railway To Buy Kansas City Southern For Billion© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis – 12984.50 – 13044.00 Next Upside Target Area

    The trade through 12898.25 confirmed Friday’s closing price reversal bottom. Trader reaction to this level should set the tone on Monday.

  • Anthony Scaramucci Is Backing the Latest Bid for a Bitcoin ETF

    (Bloomberg) -- The race for the first Bitcoin ETF in the U.S. is heating up, with another well-known name joining the bandwagon: Anthony Scaramucci.The former White House Director of Communications and founder of SkyBridge Capital is teaming up with First Trust Advisors on an exchange-traded fund that plans to buy and sell the world’s largest digital currency, according to a regulatory filing. The goal is that the total value held by the First Trust SkyBridge Bitcoin ETF Trust is as close to 100% of the net assets “as reasonably practicable to achieve,” it said.Read: Why a U.S. Bitcoin ETF Could Be a Real Thing in 2021: QuickTakeIssuers across the $6 trillion U.S. ETF industry are racing to win approval for the first Bitcoin fund after the digital coin skyrocketed almost 10-fold in the past 12 months. At least four other firms currently have applications for a cryptocurrency ETF including WisdomTree Investments and VanEck Associates Corp.Scaramucci’s SkyBridge also launched the SkyBridge Bitcoin Fund LP earlier this year, but that one only allows accredited investors to subscribe to it for a minimum investment of $50,000.While crypto-tracking products exist in Europe and the first Bitcoin ETF started in February in Canada, U.S. regulators have repeatedly batted down attempts to introduce them, citing concerns about potential manipulation and thin liquidity.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Celtics vs. Magic takeaways: Boston's starters answer Brad Stevens' call

    The Celtics' starting five rose to the occasion Sunday with a dominating performance that helped snap a three-game losing streak. Here are our three takeaways from an encouraging win over the Magic.

  • Myanmar protesters defiant as two more killed, pressure on junta grows

    The country has been in turmoil since the military overthrew an elected government led by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, bringing an end to 10 years of tentative democratic reform. One man was shot dead and several were wounded when police opened fire on a group setting up a barricade in the central town of Monywa, a doctor there said as a community group issued a call on Facebook for blood donors. Later, one person was killed and several were wounded when security forces fired on a crowd in the second city of Mandalay, the Myanmar Now news portal reported.

  • Israel revokes permit of Palestinian foreign minister

    Israel on Sunday revoked the VIP permit of the Palestinian foreign minister after he returned to the West Bank from a trip to the International Criminal Court in the Hague, Israeli and Palestinian officials confirmed. The move appeared to be Israeli retaliation for Palestinian support for the ICC's war crimes investigation against Israel. A Palestinian official said Foreign Minister Riad Malki was stopped Sunday as he entered the West Bank from Jordan through the Israeli-controlled crossing.

  • How Much Is President Joe Biden Worth?

    President Joe Biden's net worth is $9 million. Biden once described himself as "the poorest man in Congress." His salary as vice president was $230,700. With decades of political experience behind...

  • Watch Horrifying Moment Dad Takes Toddler Into Zoo Elephant Pen — And Animal Charges

    The father dropped his daughter as he raced away. He's later arrested.

  • Khamenei says U.S. promises have no credibility for Iran

    Iran does not trust U.S. promises on lifting sanctions and will only return to its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal once Washington fully removes the measures, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is exploring ways to restore the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran signed with major world powers, but which was abandoned in 2018 by President Donald Trump, who reimposed sanctions.

  • Biden can end 'forever wars' only if he scraps Trump policies and pursues peace with Iran

    There is no military solution to the US impasse with Iran. Taking that path will come at the expense of addressing real threats to ordinary Americans.

  • Trump attacks Biden on Mexico border, claiming his policies should have been continued ‘on autopilot’

    Donald Trump called on Biden administration to accept their failure to end ‘Biden Border Crisis’

  • Trump to launch his own social media platform ‘in two or three months,’ aide says

    Former spokesman for ex-president predicts ‘tens of millions’ of people will flock to app

  • Biden news: DHS chief blames Trump for border situation as president to announce new vaccine targets

    Follow the latest on US politics

  • United States-China talks sink to war of words

    Beijing blames US for ‘strong smell of gunpowder and drama’

  • Obama-era officials return to White House under Biden after getting very rich in the interim

    Several former Obama staffers return to White House as multimillionaires and with closer ties to corporate interests