Saudi Non-Oil Economy Grows at Slower Pace Amid Lower Exports

Abeer Abu Omar
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Business activity in Saudi Arabia last month grew at the weakest pace in 10 months as lower export demand weighed on the kingdom’s non-oil economy.

A Purchasing Managers’ Index compiled by IHS Markit fell to 54.1 in August from 55.8 in the previous month, remaining above 50, the mark that separates growth from contraction. The survey showed employment growth remained negligible while stocks of purchases rose at the slowest pace since October.

“The non-oil economy went slightly off the boil in August, as output growth slipped to the weakest level for 10 months amid a slowdown in new business gains,” wrote David Owen, economist at IHS Markit. “Whilst domestic orders remained strong and firms saw an upturn in tourist numbers, many businesses continued to find market conditions challenging amid the pandemic.”

Owen also wrote:

“Demand momentum is still largely on the upside, with nearly three times as many firms seeing a rise in new orders as those registering a fall.”“Job creation disappointed again in August, due to a further fall in backlog volumes and a subdued outlook for future activity. Whilst firms expect an improvement in domestic business conditions in the coming months, the unpredictability of the pandemic meant that downside risks remained high.”

In neighboring United Arab Emirates, business activity grew at the fastest pace since late 2019 amid a sharp increase in new work.

The UAE’s PMI survey was at 53.8 in August compared to 54 in July. Business confidence slipped again in August to the lowest in five months, but the outlook remained positive as companies hoped the Expo 2020 event would bring in investments.

(Updates chart, UAE PMI.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is Roku a Sell as Amazon Moves Into TVs? Chart Gives a Hint.

    Roku stock has been getting clobbered the past few days. Is the pain about to end or is it just getting started?

  • SPACs Can Help Singapore Break Its Driest IPO Spell in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Blank-check companies could revive Singapore’s languishing market for initial public offerings as stock exchanges from Mumbai to Seoul profit from blockbuster deals.Singapore Exchange Ltd. this week presented rules for the listing of special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, as it attempts to get a slice of what has become a worldwide frenzy. It is allowing SPACs to list under a rulebook that is lenient than initially envisioned and more in line with the framework in the U.

  • Ford Sales Were Dreadful in August. Better Days Are Ahead.

    Ford Motor's August sales dropped 33% from a year earlier. Low inventories are to blame, but the good news is things should improve in September.

  • Is the Stock Market in a Bubble? Don’t Bet on It.

    The immediate narrative was obvious—growth is slowing, the job market is stagnating, and the recovery just isn’t happening quickly enough. “As such, our recommendation is a barbell of defensive quality with financials to participate and protect in either scenario, which appear equally likely to occur.”

  • What we could expect in trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

    Legal Analyst and former federal prosecutor Gil Soffer spoke to ABC7's Amanda del Castillo with his take on what we could see play out in court.

  • California Is Getting Rid of Natural Gas Power. Why That’s Great for GE Stock.

    The Los Angeles City Council voted to get rid of fossil fuel power generation by 2035, a decade faster than initially planned. While it's only one city, the move has implications for many businesses, namely General Electric.

  • Potential Tax on Share Buybacks Gets Shrug: Wall Street Reacts

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street to Senate Democrats: meh, whatever. Stocks barely budged after Bloomberg News reported that Democratic lawmakers are considering slapping an excise tax on stock repurchases or treating them as taxable dividends as a way to offset some spending proposals. On the face of it, that could see corporations slow the flood of cash into buybacks -- some $370 billion already this year -- that some argue props up share prices. But a possible proposal by one party, even the one wi

  • City of Beijing Said to Seek Taking Didi Under State Control

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s municipal government has proposed an investment in Didi Global Inc. that would give state-run firms control of the world’s largest ride-hailing company, according to people familiar with the matter.Under the preliminary proposal, Shouqi Group -- part of the influential Beijing Tourism Group -- and other firms based in the capital would acquire a stake in Didi, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. Scenarios under consideration inclu

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Not my pay! Some tech workers bemoan China's crackdown on compulsory overtime

    Some employees at TikTok-owner ByteDance were shocked to find their August paychecks slashed 17% after the company ended its policy of requiring its China-based staff to work a six-day week every second week. "My workload hasn't actually changed," a product manager at ByteDance told Reuters, declining to be identified given the sensitivity of the topic. It was also a guarantee of high pay as Chinese law stipulates that employees are entitled to double pay for working overtime on weekends and triple pay for public holidays.

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • Akron/Canton area hospital beds at capacity due to COVID-19

    Hospitals in the Akron/Canton region are so overwhelmed, patients are being transferred to Cleveland due to lack of space from a surge of COVID-19 patients caused by the delta variant spread by the unvaccinated.

  • A global shortage of semiconductor chips has hit production of heavy-duty trucks, a report says

    Kenny Vieth, president of ACT Research, said that demand for trucks is strong, but that there is a shortage of parts, reported The Wall Street Journal.

  • Hyundai tackles chip shortage by making its own

    Hyundai Motor has a new plan for beating the global shortage of computer chips.It’s going to make its own.That’s according to a report Friday (September 3) by the Seoul Economy Daily.It says Hyundai is planning to make its own semiconductors for some uses.That as the global shortage forces it and worldwide rivals to halt or slow production.This week saw General Motors say that it would reduce output at most of its North American plants as a result of the problem.Now Hyundai’s research centre and auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis have reportedly led the new chips project.They’ve also worked with manufacturer Magnachip Semiconductor.The paper says the new devices will be used in a car to be launched next year.There was no official comment on the report from Hyundai.In June, Reuters reported that it and affiliates were in talks with local chip makers to reduce reliance on foreign supplies.

  • GM Plans To Halt Production Due to Chip Shortage Starting Labor Day

    General Motors has announced that it will stop production in nearly all North America assembly plants beginning on Labor Day, USA Today reported. With the vast shortage of semiconductor chips caused...

  • Exclusive-Chevron looks to sell Texas' Eagle Ford Basin assets - document

    (Reuters) -Chevron Corp is looking to sell its oil and gas assets in the Eagle Ford Basin in south Texas, according to sources familiar with the matter and a marketing document seen by Reuters. At $70 oil and $4 gas, Chevron estimated the assets' total proved developed resources - the amount of oil and gas with a 90% or greater probability of profitable extraction - were worth around $1 billion, according to the document. U.S. crude prices were trading at around $69.5 a barrel on Friday, while natural gas was around $4.69 per million British thermal units.

  • Second Refiner Taps U.S. Oil Reserve as Gulf Output Remains Shut

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is granting a second refiner in Louisiana access to the country’s emergency crude stockpiles as most oil-producing platforms in the Gulf of Mexico remain offline after Hurricane Ida. Placid Refining Co. will receive 300,000 barrels of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the Department of Energy said Friday, following 1.5 million granted to Exxon Mobil Corp. Thursday. The so-called exchanges require the companies to pay back in kind within two to three months, plus

  • Enbridge (ENB) to Start Oil Sand Crude Shipment in Line 3

    Enbridge (ENB) is offering 620,000 barrels a day of capacity in its Line 3 pipeline in October.

  • Why China's bitcoin miners are moving to Texas

    Beijing's crackdown on cryptocurrency sends bitcoin entrepreneurs moving to the wild wild west.

  • Louisianans scramble to find fuel for generators after Ida

    Storm-battered Louisiana residents and area businesses, who have endured almost a week without electricity, are having trouble finding generators or fuel to power them, making it difficult for residents to cool their homes after Hurricane Ida. Ida's severe winds knocked out power to more than one million homes and businesses. Many gas stations are without power, keeping them from operating, and making it harder for residents to fill generators.